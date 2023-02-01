    NEET PG 2023 Application Correction Window To Close on Feb 3, Check How to Edit Here

    NBEMS will close the application edit window for NEET PG 2023 on Feb 3, 2023. Candidates can edit the application form at nbe.edu.in. They can check the correction steps here

    Updated: Feb 1, 2023 17:35 IST
    NEET PG 2023 Application Correction Window To Close Soon: As per the official schedule, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will close the application correction window for National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) on February 3, 2023 (11.55 pm). Candidates who wish to make corrections in the NEET PG 2023 application form must do the same before the deadline on the official website i.e. nbe.edu.in

    Candidates must note that they cannot change the Candidate Name, Test City, Nationality, Mobile Number, and Email ID. Apart from these, any information can be modified in the NEET PG 2023 application form. Some candidates have not uploaded their images as per the prescribed image upload instructions. The authorities have released the list of candidates who need to modify their uploaded images. The candidate’s list along with reasons for rejection can be checked below.

                       Candidate’s List for Modification PDF- Click Here

                          Image Upload Instructions PDF- Click Here

    NEET PG 2023 Schedule

    Event

    Date

    Edit window for NEET PG Application form

    January 30 to February 3, 2023,

    Final edit window to rectify incorrect images

    February 14 to 17, 2023

    NEET PG Admit Card

    February 27, 2023,

    NEET PG 2023 Exam date

    March 5, 2023

    Result Declaration

    March 31, 2023,

    How to Edit NEET PG 2023 Application Form?

    The authorities will close the application correction window for NEET PG 2023 on February 3, 2023. Those who need to make changes can follow the below-mentioned steps-

    • Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. nbe.edu.in
    • Step 2: On the homepage, click on NEET PG from examination section
    • Step 3: Now, Login to the NEET PG 2023 application form
    • Step 4: Edit the NEET PG application form 2023
    • Step 5: Save the new changes
    • Step 6: Download it and take a printout

    
