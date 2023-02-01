NEET PG 2023 Application Correction Window To Close on Feb 3, Check How to Edit Here

NEET PG 2023 Application Correction Window To Close Soon: As per the official schedule, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will close the application correction window for National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) on February 3, 2023 (11.55 pm). Candidates who wish to make corrections in the NEET PG 2023 application form must do the same before the deadline on the official website i.e. nbe.edu.in

Candidates must note that they cannot change the Candidate Name, Test City, Nationality, Mobile Number, and Email ID. Apart from these, any information can be modified in the NEET PG 2023 application form. Some candidates have not uploaded their images as per the prescribed image upload instructions. The authorities have released the list of candidates who need to modify their uploaded images. The candidate’s list along with reasons for rejection can be checked below.

Candidate’s List for Modification PDF- Click Here

Image Upload Instructions PDF- Click Here

NEET PG 2023 Schedule

Event Date Edit window for NEET PG Application form January 30 to February 3, 2023, Final edit window to rectify incorrect images February 14 to 17, 2023 NEET PG Admit Card February 27, 2023, NEET PG 2023 Exam date March 5, 2023 Result Declaration March 31, 2023,

How to Edit NEET PG 2023 Application Form?

The authorities will close the application correction window for NEET PG 2023 on February 3, 2023. Those who need to make changes can follow the below-mentioned steps-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. nbe.edu.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on NEET PG from examination section

Step 3: Now, Login to the NEET PG 2023 application form

Step 4: Edit the NEET PG application form 2023

Step 5 : Save the new changes

Step 6: Download it and take a printout

