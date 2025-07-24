NEET SS 2024 Counselling Registration Begins at mcc.nic.in; Apply For Stray Round, Important Dates

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Super Speciality Courses (NEET-SS) registration session has begun, according to the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC). Students can only apply online by July 27, 2025, if they want to complete out the NEET SS counseling form 2024. MCC administers the NEET SS stray round counseling registration in 2024 for all 100% of the All India Quota (AIQ) seats available for the DrNB and DM/MCh programs.

Students can fill out and submit their counseling form online if they did not take part in the previous rounds of NEET SS counseling in 2024. Through July 27, 2025, the counseling registration form can be found at mcc.nic.in. To prevent missing the deadline, students must complete the NEET SS stray round counseling registration form 2024 as soon as possible.