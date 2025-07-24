NEET SS 2024 Counselling Registration Begins at mcc.nic.in; Apply For Stray Round, Important Dates

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Super Speciality Courses (NEET-SS) registration session has begun, according to the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC). Students can only apply online by July 27, 2025, if they want to complete out the NEET SS counseling form 2024. MCC administers the NEET SS stray round counseling registration in 2024 for all 100% of the All India Quota (AIQ) seats available for the DrNB and DM/MCh programs.
Students can fill out and submit their counseling form online if they did not take part in the previous rounds of NEET SS counseling in 2024. Through July 27, 2025, the counseling registration form can be found at mcc.nic.in. To prevent missing the deadline, students must complete the NEET SS stray round counseling registration form 2024 as soon as possible.
How to Fill NEET SS 2024 Counselling Form?
To complete the NEET SS counseling registration form 2024, students must do the following:
-
Go to mcc.nic.in/super-speciality-counselling/, the MCC's official website.
-
On the screen, select the New Registration tab.
-
On the page, select the 'New Registration' tab.
-
Complete the counseling registration form by filling out the required fields.
-
Pay the INR 5,000 NEET SS 2024 counseling registration fee and the INR 2 lakh security deposit.
-
After carefully reviewing the information, submit the form online.
NEET SS Counselling 2024 Stray Round Dates
The dates for the NEET SS stray round counseling are given below for your reference:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Registration
|
July 24, 2025, to July 27, 2025 (6 PM)
|
Registration fee payment last date
|
July 27, 2025 (8 PM)
|
Choice filling
|
July 24, 2025 (9 AM) to July 28, 2025 (9 AM)
|
Choice locking
|
July 27, 2025 (9 PM) to July 28, 2025 (9 AM)
|
Seat allotment result
|
July 30, 2025
|
Institute reporting
|
July 31, 2025, to August 25, 2025
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation