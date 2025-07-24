Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
NEET SS 2024 Counselling Registration Begins at mcc.nic.in; Apply For Stray Round, Important Dates

Registration for the NEET SS 2024 stray round counseling for DM/MCh and DrNB programs is now available, according to the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC). The deadline for online applications is July 27, 2025, at 6 PM. Candidates who did not participate in earlier rounds are eligible to apply in this round, which will be open until July 28, 2025.

Siddhi Sharma
Jul 24, 2025, 17:36 IST
The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Super Speciality Courses (NEET-SS) registration session has begun, according to the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC). Students can only apply online by July 27, 2025, if they want to complete out the NEET SS counseling form 2024. MCC administers the NEET SS stray round counseling registration in 2024 for all 100% of the All India Quota (AIQ) seats available for the DrNB and DM/MCh programs. 

Students can fill out and submit their counseling form online if they did not take part in the previous rounds of NEET SS counseling in 2024. Through July 27, 2025, the counseling registration form can be found at mcc.nic.in. To prevent missing the deadline, students must complete the NEET SS stray round counseling registration form 2024 as soon as possible. 

How to Fill NEET SS 2024 Counselling Form?

To complete the NEET SS counseling registration form 2024, students must do the following: 

  • Go to mcc.nic.in/super-speciality-counselling/, the MCC's official website.

  • On the screen, select the New Registration tab.

  • On the page, select the 'New Registration' tab.

  • Complete the counseling registration form by filling out the required fields.

  • Pay the INR 5,000 NEET SS 2024 counseling registration fee and the INR 2 lakh security deposit. 

  • After carefully reviewing the information, submit the form online.

NEET SS Counselling 2024 Stray Round Dates

The dates for the NEET SS stray round counseling are given below for your reference:

Events

Dates

Registration

July 24, 2025, to July 27, 2025 (6 PM)

Registration fee payment last date

July 27, 2025 (8 PM)

Choice filling

July 24, 2025 (9 AM) to July 28, 2025 (9 AM)

Choice locking

July 27, 2025 (9 PM) to July 28, 2025 (9 AM)

Seat allotment result

July 30, 2025

Institute reporting

July 31, 2025, to August 25, 2025

Siddhi Sharma, working as a Content Writer at Jagran Josh, has graduated from IPU with a Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication.

