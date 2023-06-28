NEST 2023 Answer Key Challenge: The answer key challenge window for National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) 2023 is now open. Students who have appeared for the exams can submit their grievances against the NEST 2023 answer key through the link provided on the official website.
As per the notification on the official website, the last date for candidates to submit their answer key challenges is June 30, 2023. Candidates are required to login using their application id and password following which they can check through the answer key and submit the challenges.
The answer key challenge link is available on the official website - nestexam.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link provided here to raise objections against the NEST answer key.
NEST 2023 Answer Key Challenge Direct link - Click Here
NEST 2023 Answer Key Challenge
The NEST 2023 answer ker challenge link is available on the official website. Candidates must note that when raising objections they are also required to upload necessary documents supporting the challenge.
Step 1: Visit the official website for NEST
Step 2: Click on the online portal for answer key challenge
Step 3: Enter the application id and password
Step 4: Click on the question desired to raise objections
Step 5: Upload the required documents
Step 6: Click on the fee payment link
What After NEST Answer Key Challenge
After the answer key challenge process, the authorities will cross-check the challenges and prepare the final answer key. The final answer key will be released shortly after following which the results will be announced. According to the schedule released, the NEST 2023 results will be announced on July 10, 2023.
Also Read: TS ICET Result 2023 Date Announced, Check When and Where to Download Rank Card
References
- printing it to make typesetting industry. dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled
- typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
- text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
- text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.entially
- dummy text of the text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.aplly
- mply dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing but also the leap typesetting industry.