NEST Answer Key 2023 Challenge Window Open, Get Direct Link Here

NEST 2023 Answer Key Challenge: The answer key challenge window for National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) 2023 is now open. Students who have appeared for the exams can submit their grievances against the NEST 2023 answer key through the link provided on the official website.

As per the notification on the official website, the last date for candidates to submit their answer key challenges is June 30, 2023. Candidates are required to login using their application id and password following which they can check through the answer key and submit the challenges.

The answer key challenge link is available on the official website - nestexam.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link provided here to raise objections against the NEST answer key.

NEST 2023 Answer Key Challenge Direct link - Click Here

NEST 2023 Answer Key Challenge

The NEST 2023 answer ker challenge link is available on the official website. Candidates must note that when raising objections they are also required to upload necessary documents supporting the challenge.

Step 1: Visit the official website for NEST

Step 2: Click on the online portal for answer key challenge

Step 3: Enter the application id and password

Step 4: Click on the question desired to raise objections

Step 5: Upload the required documents

Step 6: Click on the fee payment link

What After NEST Answer Key Challenge

After the answer key challenge process, the authorities will cross-check the challenges and prepare the final answer key. The final answer key will be released shortly after following which the results will be announced. According to the schedule released, the NEST 2023 results will be announced on July 10, 2023.

Also Read: TS ICET Result 2023 Date Announced, Check When and Where to Download Rank Card