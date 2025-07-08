NIMCET 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Released at nimcet.admissions.nic.in

The National Institute of Technology (NIT), Tiruchirappalli, has released the NIMCET 2025 Round 1 seat allotment result. Candidates can now check their allotment status online at nimcet.admissions.nic.in.

The results are available only online, no other method will be used. Seats have been allotted based on the candidate’s rank, preferences, category, and seat availability. Once allotted, no changes will be allowed, so students should carefully review their seat details.

How to Check NIMCET 2025 Seat Allotment Result?

Follow these easy steps to check your NIMCET 2025 seat allotment result online: