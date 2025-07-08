NIMCET 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Released at nimcet.admissions.nic.in

The National Institute of Technology (NIT), Tiruchirappalli, has released the NIMCET 2025 Round 1 seat allotment result. Candidates can now check their allotment status online at nimcet.admissions.nic.in.
The results are available only online, no other method will be used. Seats have been allotted based on the candidate’s rank, preferences, category, and seat availability. Once allotted, no changes will be allowed, so students should carefully review their seat details.
How to Check NIMCET 2025 Seat Allotment Result?
Follow these easy steps to check your NIMCET 2025 seat allotment result online:
Visit the Official Website: Go to the official website at nimcet.admissions.nic.in
Click on the Seat Allotment Link: Find and click the link for the Round 1 seat allotment result.
Log in to Your Account: Enter your application number and password, then click ‘Sign In’.
View Allotment Result: Your seat allotment details will appear on the screen.
Download the Allotment Letter: Download and take a printout of your seat allotment letter for future use.
NIMCET 2025 Seat Allotment Result: Important Instructions
Check the important instructions below before proceeding with your NIMCET 2025 seat allotment:
Confirm Your Seat: Candidates who have been allotted a seat must confirm their admission online and pay the partial admission fee.
Last Date to Confirm Admission: The deadline to confirm your seat is July 11, 2025 (by 5 PM).
If you don’t confirm by the deadline, your allotted seat will be cancelled.
No fresh registrations will be allowed in the next round.
