OFSS Bihar Inter Admission 2022: BSEB To Release Class 11th Second Merit List Tomorrow at ofssbihar.in

    OFSS Bihar Inter Admission 2022: BSEB will publish the OFSS second merit list for class 11th admission tomorrow on 2nd September 2022. Students can check this OFSS class 11th merit list on the official website - ofssbihar.in. Check updates here 

    Updated: Sep 1, 2022 16:40 IST
    OFSS Bihar Inter Admission 2022: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has  OFSS Bihar Inter admission 2022 Class 11 dates today. As per the released date, the OFSS Bihar Class 11th second merit list will be released tomorrow on 2nd September 2022. Students will be able to check their BSEB OFSS class 11th merit list at - ofssbihar.in. To check their Class 11 second merit list, they will have to use their login credentials. 
     
    OFSS Bihar class 11th 2022 second merit list will be released for admissions of the students. All those who secure a seat in this round will be able to proceed with the admissions process. They will have to complete the class 11th admissions process by 7th September 2022.
     

    OFSS Bihar Class 11 Admissions 2022 Date 

    Events

    Date 

    OFSS Bihar 2nd merit list

    2nd September 2022 (Tomorrow)

    OFSS Bihar Class 11th Admissions process

    2nd to 7th September 2022

    How To Check OFSS Bihar Class 11th Second Merit List 2022? 

    To check OFSS Bihar 2nd merit list in online mode. They will have to visit the official website - ofssbihar.in.  In order to check their Class 11 OFSS second merit list, they will need their login credentials as well. The OFSS Bihar INTER admission process is done through the Online Facilitation System For Students (OFSS) portal. Students whose names are in the 2nd merit list can apply for BSEB class 11th Arts, Science, Commerce and Agriculture stream can fill the common application form (CAF) - ofssbihar.in.  
     

    Bihar Board Class 11 Enrollment 

    This year, the Bihar Board Class 11 enrollment will take place for 18, 27,870 seats in 6,523 schools and colleges across the state. Students who are interested in applying for Arts, Science, Commerce and Agriculture stream can fill the common application form (CAF). The admission process in class 11th is being done in respect to the first merit list released by the BSEB. The first merit list will be released by the BSEB on the official website of the OFSS portal- ofssbihar.in. 
     

