Osmania University TS CPGET 2022 Counselling Registrations Commence, Apply at cpget.ouadmissions.com

TS CPGET 2022 Counselling: Osmania University has released the schedule for TS CPGET 2022 Counselling procedure. According to the schedule provided, the TS CPGET 2022 counselling Registrations for online certificate verification begin today - September 28, 2022.

Candidates who have qualified the TS CPGET 2022 entrance exams can complete the counselling registration and application process until October 10, 2022. The link for students to register for TS CPGET 2022 Counselling is available on the official website - cpget.ouadmissions.com.

After completing the TS CPGET 2022 Counselling Registrations students can complete the web option entry process from October 12 to 15, 2022 and in case of any changes edit the options by October 16, 2022.

TS CPGET 2022 provisional allotment list will be announced on October 18, 2022, and those who have been allotted seats in the TS CPGET First round allotment can complete the admission process until October 21, 2022.

A total of two rounds will be conducted for TS CPGET 2022 Counselling procedure. The registrations for TS CPGET 2022 Round 2 Counselling will be available from October 24, 2022. Candidates are advised to keep visiting this page for further updates on TS CPGET 2022 Counselling Registrations.

TS CPGET 2022 Counselling Registrations

The TS CPGET 2022 Counselling Registration link is available on the official counselling website. To register for the certificate verification process students are required to visit the website and first login using the hall ticket number, rank, and date of birth in the link given.

After completing the TS CPGET 2022 Registrations, students can upload the certificates and submit the registration fee.

TS CPGET Counselling Choice Filling

After uploading the documents and submitting the fee students will be able to enter the choices for the allotment process. TS CPGET 2022 Seat allotment process will be conducted based on the choices entered by students in the web options entry process.

TS CPGET 2022 provisional allotment

The provisional allotment list for TS CPGET 2022 will be announced based on the choices entered by the students and the rank secured in the entrance exams. Students applying for the TS CPGET 2022 Counselling procedure are advised to keep visiting the website for further updates on the TS CPGET 2022 Counselling procedure.

