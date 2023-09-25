  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Prime Minister Narendra Modi Invites Youth To Participate In G20 University Connect Finale Tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Invites Youth To Participate In G20 University Connect Finale Tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi invites University students to attend the G20 University Connect Finale which is scheduled to be held tomorrow: September 26, 2023, at Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre from 2 pm onwards. Check the details here.

jagran josh
Updated: Sep 25, 2023 16:28 IST
G20 University Connect Finale
G20 University Connect Finale

G20 University Connect Finale: Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited university students and young professionals who are interested in pursuing further education to participate in the G20 University Connect Finale programme which is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, September 26, 2023, at the Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre.

Prime Minister Modi on Sunday shared a social media post on his LinkedIn account and said that, over the last one year, the G-20 University Connect programme brought together India’s Yuva Shakti. The initiative, spanning the entire year, proved to be incredibly fulfilling, yielding highly satisfying outcomes. It showcased to the world how our youth have emerged as vibrant cultural envoys, who have cemented enduring connections with the G-20 fraternity. It has also enabled the youth to know more about India’s G-20 Presidency, and the themes we have worked on during our Presidency, ignite a spirit of collectiveness towards our planet and to prepare our youth to be active makers of a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

The G-20 University Connect initiative has witnessed many programmes under its banner. These programmes have been held across the length and breadth of India and have witnessed extensive participation from higher education institutions. In fact, what initially began as a programme for universities quickly grew to include schools and colleges, reaching an even wider audience, he further added.

Check PM Modi's Tweet below
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Related Stories

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023