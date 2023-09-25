Prime Minister Narendra Modi Invites Youth To Participate In G20 University Connect Finale Tomorrow

G20 University Connect Finale: Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited university students and young professionals who are interested in pursuing further education to participate in the G20 University Connect Finale programme which is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, September 26, 2023, at the Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre.
Prime Minister Modi on Sunday shared a social media post on his LinkedIn account and said that, over the last one year, the G-20 University Connect programme brought together India’s Yuva Shakti. The initiative, spanning the entire year, proved to be incredibly fulfilling, yielding highly satisfying outcomes. It showcased to the world how our youth have emerged as vibrant cultural envoys, who have cemented enduring connections with the G-20 fraternity. It has also enabled the youth to know more about India’s G-20 Presidency, and the themes we have worked on during our Presidency, ignite a spirit of collectiveness towards our planet and to prepare our youth to be active makers of a Viksit Bharat by 2047.
The G-20 University Connect initiative has witnessed many programmes under its banner. These programmes have been held across the length and breadth of India and have witnessed extensive participation from higher education institutions. In fact, what initially began as a programme for universities quickly grew to include schools and colleges, reaching an even wider audience, he further added.
I look forward to your taking part in the G20 University Connect Finale on the 26th of this month. Over the year gone by, the G20 University Connect has emerged as a great forum to highlight the priority areas of India’s G-20 Presidency.
UGC's Official Notice Regarding G20 University Connect Finale
The University Grants Commission informed that Hon'ble prime Minister will interact with the vice chancellors, Principals' Faculty Members and students of the universities/Colleges on 26 September 2023 at Bharat Mandapam. The programme will start at 1400 hrs. The key members of the G20 Team of India would brief on the G20 outcomes. The programme will be live-streamed on the YouTube link provided below. Faculty members and students from all the HEIs of the country are encouraged to participate in the event. Moreover, HEIs are advised to set up large screens for live telecast of the event, the official notice further added.
