Prime Minister Narendra Modi Invites Youth To Participate In G20 University Connect Finale Tomorrow

G20 University Connect Finale: Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited university students and young professionals who are interested in pursuing further education to participate in the G20 University Connect Finale programme which is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, September 26, 2023, at the Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre.

Prime Minister Modi on Sunday shared a social media post on his LinkedIn account and said that, over the last one year, the G-20 University Connect programme brought together India’s Yuva Shakti. The initiative, spanning the entire year, proved to be incredibly fulfilling, yielding highly satisfying outcomes. It showcased to the world how our youth have emerged as vibrant cultural envoys, who have cemented enduring connections with the G-20 fraternity. It has also enabled the youth to know more about India’s G-20 Presidency, and the themes we have worked on during our Presidency, ignite a spirit of collectiveness towards our planet and to prepare our youth to be active makers of a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

The G-20 University Connect initiative has witnessed many programmes under its banner. These programmes have been held across the length and breadth of India and have witnessed extensive participation from higher education institutions. In fact, what initially began as a programme for universities quickly grew to include schools and colleges, reaching an even wider audience, he further added.

Check PM Modi's Tweet below

My young friends,



I look forward to your taking part in the G20 University Connect Finale on the 26th of this month. Over the year gone by, the G20 University Connect has emerged as a great forum to highlight the priority areas of India’s G-20 Presidency.



I look forward to a… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 24, 2023