Punjab Board Supplementary Result 2026 Soon, PSEB Class 10th, 12th Compartment Result at pseb.ac.in

Punjab Board Supplementary Result 2026: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is set to declare the Class 10th and Class 12th Supplementary/Compartment Results 2026 shortly at the official website of the organization, pseb.ac.in. PSEB was able to successfully conduct the supplementary examination this month between July 4 to July 6 for class 12 and July 6 to July 10 for class 10. The compartmental examination provided an essential opportunity for thousands of matriculation and senior secondary school students in an effort to clear their pending papers or improve their marks in the annual examination of the board.

For downloading and checking the results online, candidates have to visit the PSEB website, click on the results tab and insert their Roll No./Name as mentioned in the admit card. The candidate can check the marks in individual subject and total marks in their digital scorecard. The online results serve as a provisional mark sheet for instant admissions while the candidates have to collect their physical mark sheets shortly after the announcement from their school.