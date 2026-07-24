Punjab Board Supplementary Result 2026 Soon, PSEB Class 10th, 12th Compartment Result at pseb.ac.in
Punjab Board Supplementary Result 2026: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will soon declare the Class 10 and 12 Supplementary/Compartment Results 2026 at pseb.ac.in. Students who appeared for the July compartment exams can access their digital scorecards using their Roll Number or Name to check subject-wise theory, practical, and overall marks.
Punjab Board Supplementary Result 2026: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is set to declare the Class 10th and Class 12th Supplementary/Compartment Results 2026 shortly at the official website of the organization, pseb.ac.in. PSEB was able to successfully conduct the supplementary examination this month between July 4 to July 6 for class 12 and July 6 to July 10 for class 10. The compartmental examination provided an essential opportunity for thousands of matriculation and senior secondary school students in an effort to clear their pending papers or improve their marks in the annual examination of the board.
For downloading and checking the results online, candidates have to visit the PSEB website, click on the results tab and insert their Roll No./Name as mentioned in the admit card. The candidate can check the marks in individual subject and total marks in their digital scorecard. The online results serve as a provisional mark sheet for instant admissions while the candidates have to collect their physical mark sheets shortly after the announcement from their school.
PSEB Supplementary Exam 2026: Key Highlights
Below mentioned are the key highlights related to the PSEB Supplementary Exam 2026:
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Parameter
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Details
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Conducting Authority
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Punjab School Education Board (PSEB)
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Classes Covered
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Class 10 (Matriculation) & Class 12 (Senior Secondary)
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Class 12 Supplementary Exam Dates
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July 4 – July 6, 2026
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Class 10 Supplementary Exam Dates
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July 6 – July 10, 2026
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Expected Result Release Date
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Late July / Early August 2026
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Official Result Portal
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Credentials Required
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Roll Number / Candidate Name
How To Check the PSEB 10th & 12th Supplementary Result 2026?
To check the PSEB 10th & 12th Supplementary Result 2026, follow the steps given below:
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Launch your web browser and navigate to the official website portal, which is pseb.ac.in or IndiaResults.com.
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From the header of the website page, click on the Results option.
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Choose either Class 10th or Class 12th Supplementary Result 2026 from the links provided.
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Provide your Roll Number or Candidate Name in the login box.
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Tap on the button labeled as Submit or Get Result.
PSEB 10th & 12th Supplementary Result 2026: Details Mentioned
Following details are mentioned in supplementary result.
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Roll number
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Student name
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Father name
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Category
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Total marks
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Subjects
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Marks obtained in theory and practical
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Registration number
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Mother's name
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Stream
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.