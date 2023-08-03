Punjab Central University PG Merit List 2023 Out, Download PDF Here

Punjab Central University PG Merit List 2023: The Central University Punjab has released the provisional selection list for its PG programmes in online mode. The merit list is made on the basis of the scores obtained by the candidates in the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2023. Candidates who have applied for the Punjab Central University counselling can check and download the merit list from the official website - cup.edu.in.

As per the released notice, the provisionally shortlisted candidates need to deposit the required amount of the admission fee by August 4, 2023, till 11 am for securing their allotted seat. A total of 1,137 candidates have been selected in the provisional admission list for the master's programme. The admitted candidates are required to report to their allotted institutions or colleges on August 16, 2023 for the document verification process.

Punjab Central University PG Counselling 2023 Merit List (PDF) - Direct Link (Click Here)

Punjab Central University PG Counselling 2023 Dates

Candidates can check the dates related to the Central University of Punjab PG admission 2023 in the table below:

Events Dates Release of the Punjab Central University PG counselling provisional merit list August 2, 2023 Date to submit the admission fee by provisionally selected candidates August 4, 2023 (till 11 am) Report to college/ institution for document verification August 16, 2023

Details mentioned on the Punjab Central University PG Counselling 2023

The Punjab Central University PG counselling 2023 provisional rank list for Masters course comprises of the details mentioned below.

Serial number Programme name Form number Name of the applicant Category Seat Category CUET score

How to download the Punjab Central University PG Counselling 2023?

Candidates can go through the steps that are mentioned below to know how to download the merit list online.

Step 1: Go to the official website - cup.edu.in

Step 2: Click on the Admission 2023-24 and then PG Admission tab available

Step 3: Now, click on the Provisional Selection List 1.1 of Master's Programmes for Admissions 2023-24

Step 4: The provisional merit list will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Go through the details provided on it and download it for future use

