RUHS CUET Round 3 Seat Allotment Result 2026 (OUT) Today at ruhsraj.org.in, Check Seat Allocation Status Here

Your seat allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

RUHS CUET Counselling Result 2026: The Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS) will release the Common Undergraduate Entrance Test (CUET) round 3 seat allotment result today, August 18, 2026. Students will be able to download the allocation status on the official website ruhsraj.org.in using their roll number and password. Those who receive seats and are satisfied with it must report to college for admission between August 18 and August 24, 2026.

RUHS CUET Round 3 Seat Allotment 2026 Direct Link

What After Round 3 Seat Allotment?

Candidates allotted a seat in round 3 of the RUHS CUET seat allotment process must ensure they report to the college within the specified time. They will be required to complete the remaining admission process including payment of fees, document verification. Ensure you take all the necessary documents with you when appearing for admission at the allotted college.

Documents Required For Joining College

Students must ensure they bring the following documents to college for admission if they are allotted a seat.