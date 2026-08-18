RUHS CUET Round 3 Seat Allotment Result 2026 (OUT) Today at ruhsraj.org.in, Check Seat Allocation Status Here
RUHS CUET Round 3 Result 2026: The RUHS CUET round 3 seat allocation result will be released today, August 18, 2026 on the official website ruhsraj.org.in. Check the direct link to download and check your seat status using roll number and password.
RUHS CUET Counselling Result 2026: The Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS) will release the Common Undergraduate Entrance Test (CUET) round 3 seat allotment result today, August 18, 2026. Students will be able to download the allocation status on the official website ruhsraj.org.in using their roll number and password. Those who receive seats and are satisfied with it must report to college for admission between August 18 and August 24, 2026.
RUHS CUET Round 3 Seat Allotment Important Dates
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Event
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Date
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Round 3 Registration
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August 12 to August 15, 2026
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RUHS CUET Round 3 Seat Allotment Result
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August 18, 2026
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Reporting and Joining
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August 19 to August 24, 2026
How To Download RUHS CUET Round 3 Seat Allotment Result?
- Visit the official RUHS website ruhsraj.org.in.
- On the homepage, click on CUET 2026 Counselling / Allotment Result.
- Enter your roll number and password.
- Then, click on the round 3 seat allotment result.
- Your seat allotment status will be displayed on the screen.
- Download and save it for future reference.
RUHS CUET Round 3 Seat Allotment 2026 Direct Link
What After Round 3 Seat Allotment?
Candidates allotted a seat in round 3 of the RUHS CUET seat allotment process must ensure they report to the college within the specified time. They will be required to complete the remaining admission process including payment of fees, document verification. Ensure you take all the necessary documents with you when appearing for admission at the allotted college.
Documents Required For Joining College
Students must ensure they bring the following documents to college for admission if they are allotted a seat.
- RUHS CUET 2026 allotment letter
- Seat acceptance online payment proof
- Date of Birth Certificate, which could be Class 10th mark sheet also
- Class 12 marksheet (Senior School Certificate Examination) or its equivalent
- Copy of photo ID (driving licence / PAN card / Voter ID / Govt. or PSU card /School ID card / Class 12 examination admit card / Aadhar card)
- Recent passport size photo (04) same as affixed on application form and also as uploaded
- Domicile certificate of Rajasthan state, if applicable
- Caste certificate, sub-category certificate, if applicable
- PwD certificate, if applicable
- EWS certificate, if applicable
- Defence certificate, if applicable
- Migration certificate, if applicable
Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV's Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department's social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy.
Sahil holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.