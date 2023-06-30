SAMS Odisha 2 Merit List 2023 to Release on July 6, Registration Window Closes Today

SAMS Odisha 2 Merit List 2023: Student Academic Management System is going to release the SAMS Odisha +2 merit list 2023 for round 1 is going to be released on July 6, 2023, at 11.45 PM. According to the revised schedule, candidates can submit the common application form (CAF) by today: June 30, 2023. They can register on the official website: samsodisha.gov.in before the last date.

Previously, the last date to submit the application form was June 20, 2023. It was then extended to June 26. As per the fresh schedule, candidates can submit the form by June 30, 2023. Candidates must apply before the deadline as the authorities may not provide any further extensions.

SAMS Odisha 2 Merit List 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to register is mentioned below:

SAMS Odisha 2 Merit List 2023 Official Link Click Here

How to Apply for Odisha 2 Merit List 2023?

Eligible candidates can fill out the common application form by following the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website: samsodisha.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on Higher Secondary School +2 link

Step 3: Now, click on student login and complete registration process

Step 4: Login and fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload the relevant documents and submit

Step 6: Take a printout for future reference

What After the Release of Odisha +2 Merit List 2023?

After the publication of the merit list, shortlisted candidates must report for admission at selected Higher Secondary Schools and admission updation at the Higher Secondary Schools level between July 7 and 13, 2023 up to 6.00 PM.

Also, admission data updation of the first selection candidates and Error Correction by Higher Secondary Schools in the HSS e-Space is scheduled between July 7 and 13, 2023 up to 9.00 PM. As per the official schedule, Odisha 2 merit list for round 2 will be out on July 19, 2023, at 11.30 PM.

Also Read: ICSE, ISC Compartment Exam 2023 Schedule Released, Know How to Download Here