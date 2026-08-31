School Holiday Tomorrow (September 1, 2026): Will Schools Remain Closed Due to Heavy Rain? Check State-Wise Updates

School Holiday September 1, 2026: Heavy rainfall is affecting several states, with school closure updates emerging from rain-affected districts. Check the latest state-wise school holiday updates for September 1.

School Holiday September 1, 2026: Students and parents across several parts of India are checking whether schools will remain closed on Tuesday, September 1, as heavy rainfall continues to affect multiple regions. Odisha, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, West Bengal, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and parts of Northeast India are among the areas witnessing rainfall activity and weather alerts. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in several states, with East Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Uttarakhand among the areas facing significant rainfall risk. Thunderstorms and lightning are also likely across parts of North and Central India. School Holiday September 1: State-Wise Updates Madhya Pradesh School Holiday Update

Madhya Pradesh is likely to experience significant rainfall on September 1, with the IMD forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over East Madhya Pradesh and heavy rainfall over West Madhya Pradesh. Satna district has already announced a school closure for September 1 amid heavy rainfall and related disruptions. Students in other districts should check for separate orders from their local administrations. Uttarakhand School Holiday Update Uttarakhand remains one of the key states to monitor as heavy rainfall is forecast in the state. The IMD has warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places, with the hilly terrain increasing the possibility of landslides and road disruption. School closure decisions are being handled at the district level. Nainital is among the districts where authorities are assessing weather conditions for September 1, rather than announcing a blanket closure across the state.

Students and parents should check the latest district administration order before attending school. Delhi-NCR, Gurugram School Holiday Update Delhi-NCR is also likely to experience weather activity, with the IMD forecasting thunderstorms and lightning in Delhi and Haryana. However, students in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurugram should check their respective school notifications for any closure or change in schedule. In Gurugram, authorities have previously issued safety directions for school buses during the monsoon, particularly regarding waterlogged routes. Parents should continue to monitor local administration and school updates if rainfall affects commuting conditions. School Holiday September 1: State-Wise Updates State/Region School Closure Update for September 1 Weather Situation Madhya Pradesh Satna closed; other districts to check Thunderstorms/lightning possible Gurugram No statewide closure confirmed, Check local administration/school updates Rain-related safety concerns Noida & Ghaziabad No statewide closure confirmed; District-specific decision Rain and thunderstorms possible Haryana No blanket closure confirmed Heavy rain/thunderstorms possible Uttarakhand No statewide closure confirmed, District-wise decisions Heavy to very heavy rain possible Himachal Pradesh No statewide closure confirmed, Check district-level orders Heavy rain expected Punjab No blanket closure confirmed Heavy rain/thunderstorms possible Uttar Pradesh No statewide closure confirmed, District-specific closures possible Heavy rain in parts Bihar No statewide closure confirmed, District-specific decisions Heavy rain possible Jharkhand No statewide closure confirmed, District-level advisories may apply Heavy rain possible Odisha No statewide closure confirmed, District-level closure possible Heavy to very heavy rain possible West Bengal District-specific decisions Heavy rain in parts Sikkim Local authorities may announce closures Heavy rain possible Northeast India District-specific decisions possible Heavy rain in several states Delhi Check school-specific updates Heavy to very heavy rain Chhattisgarh District-specific monitoring advised Heavy rain and thunderstorms

Odisha School Holiday Update Odisha is expected to witness significant rainfall activity on September 1. The IMD has forecast heavy rainfall in the state, while some areas may receive very heavy rainfall. The state has already experienced intense monsoon activity in recent days. District-level authorities may announce closures in areas where rainfall, flooding or waterlogging creates safety concerns. Students should check their district administration and school notifications for the latest update. Jharkhand and Bihar School Holiday Update Jharkhand and Bihar are also among the states likely to receive heavy rainfall. The IMD has forecast heavy rainfall at isolated places in both states, along with thunderstorms and lightning in some areas. There is no indication of a blanket closure across either state in the latest available updates. However, district administrations may issue local closure orders if heavy rain, flooding or unsafe road conditions affect normal school operations.

West Bengal and Sikkim School Holiday Update West Bengal and Sikkim are also under weather watch, particularly the Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim region. The IMD has forecast heavy rainfall at isolated places in the region. Students in rain-affected districts should monitor local announcements. Any school closure will depend on the decision of the concerned district administration or school authorities. Himachal Pradesh School Holiday Update Himachal Pradesh continues to experience adverse weather conditions, with heavy rainfall forecast in the state. The IMD has included Himachal Pradesh among the regions likely to receive heavy rain. However, school closure decisions remain dependent on local authorities. Students should check district-level announcements before assuming that schools will remain closed on September 1.

Punjab and Haryana School Holiday Update Punjab and Haryana, along with Chandigarh and Delhi, are also likely to experience thunderstorms and heavy rainfall at isolated places. The latest IMD bulletin includes both states among the regions where heavy rainfall and thunderstorms are expected. No blanket rain-related closure has been confirmed in the latest available information. Students should check with their respective schools and local administrations for any fresh orders. Uttar Pradesh School Holiday Update The IMD has forecast heavy rainfall at isolated places in Uttar Pradesh, particularly in West Uttar Pradesh, along with thunderstorms and lightning in parts of the state. School closure decisions in Uttar Pradesh are generally taken at the district level based on local weather conditions. Parents should therefore check their district administration’s latest notification before sending children to school.

Northeast India School Holiday Update Several northeastern states are also expected to experience rainfall activity. The latest IMD forecast includes Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura among areas likely to receive heavy rainfall. Students in vulnerable and rain-affected districts should monitor local administration announcements, particularly where heavy rain causes flooding, landslides or disruption to transportation. Madhya Pradesh School Holiday Update Madhya Pradesh is likely to experience significant rainfall on September 1, with the IMD forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over East Madhya Pradesh and heavy rainfall over West Madhya Pradesh. Satna district has already announced a school closure for September 1 amid heavy rainfall and related disruptions. Students in other districts should check for separate orders from their local administrations.