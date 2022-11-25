Telangana CPGET 2022: Osmania University To Release Phase 2 Seat Allotment Today

Telangana CPGET 2022: The Osmania university is going to release the phase-2 seat allotment result for the common post-graduate entrance test (CPGET) 2022, today - November 25. Candidates who applied for the seats can check the Telangana CPGET seat allotment phase 2 result at cpget.ouadmissions.com. To download the CPGET seat allotment result 2022 for phase 2, candidates have to use their login credentials.

All the selected candidates must report to the allotted colleges from November 26 to 30. Further, they will have to submit the fee and download the joining letter from the official website. After completing the second phase of seat allotment, Osama University will conduct a final round of Telangana CPGET counseling in 2022. The university is yet to announce the dates of the Final round of counselling.

How to check Telangana CPGET Seat Allotment Result?

The Osmania University will release the Telangana CPGET seat allotment result today. All the selected candidates must report to their colleges before the deadline i.e. November 30. They can also follow these simple steps to check seat allotment-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. cpget.ouadmissions.com

Step 2: On the home page, go to the Important like section

Step 3: Click on TS CPGET 2022 Phase 2 Seat Allotment link

Step 4: Enter the login details

Step 5: The CPGET 2022 seat allotment result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download it and take a few printouts

About Telangana CPGET

Osmania University conducts common post-graduate entrance test (CPGET) for admission in any of these seven different PG courses at participating institutes through the Common Postgraduate Entrance Test 2022. Osmania University, Kakatiya University, Telangana University, Palalmuru University, Mahatma Gandhi University, Satavahan University, JNTUH, Telangana Mahila Vishwavidyalayam are among the universities participating in CPGET.

