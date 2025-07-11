TJEE 2025 Counselling Choice Filling Form Process Starts at tbjee.nic.in; Details Here

TJEE 2025 counselling: The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE) has released the TJEE Counselling 2025 Choice Filling process. The choice filling window can be accessed online on the official website at tbjee.nic.in. Students will need to choose their colleges and courses on the official portal and set them on the basis of their preference of admissions. The last date to fill the choices is July 14, 2025.

TJEE 2025 Counselling Overview

Check the important details related to TJEE Counselling 2025 here: