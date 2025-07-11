TJEE 2025 Counselling Choice Filling Form Process Starts at tbjee.nic.in; Details Here

TJEE 2025 counselling: The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE) has released the TJEE Counselling 2025 Choice Filling process. The choice filling window can be accessed online on the official website at tbjee.nic.in. Students will need to choose their colleges and courses on the official portal and set them on the basis of their preference of admissions. The last date to fill the choices is July 14, 2025.
TJEE 2025 Counselling Overview
Check the important details related to TJEE Counselling 2025 here:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Exam name
|
Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE)
|
Board name
|
Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE)
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
tbjee.nic.in
|
Subjects
|
Physics
Chemistry
Mathematics
|
State
|
Tripura
|
Exam date
|
April 23, 2025
|
Exam mode
|
Offline, pen and paper
|
Log in credentials
|
Registration ID
Password
|
Registration last date
|
July 14, 2025
How to Apply for TJEE 2025 Counselling Choice Filling?
Candidates can follow the given steps to fill the TJEE Counselling choice form online:
- Visit the official website at tbjee.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on the TJEE Choice Filling link
- Enter your registration ID and password
- Press on ‘Login’
- Select the preferred colleges and courses in ascending order of preference
The TJEE 2025 seat allotment list has not been released yet. The results will be released online, based on rank, preferences, category, and seat availability. Students must confirm their admission by diligently following the deadline.
