TJEE 2025 Counselling Choice Filling Form Process Starts at tbjee.nic.in; Details Here

TJEE 2025 counselling: TBJEE 2025 counselling choice filling last date is July 14, 2025. Students can register themselves online on the official website at tbjee.nic.in. Students must select colleges and courses based on their preference in ascending order.

Laavanya Negi
ByLaavanya Negi
Jul 11, 2025, 20:04 IST
TJEE 2025 counselling: The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE) has released the TJEE Counselling 2025 Choice Filling process. The choice filling window can be accessed online on the official website at tbjee.nic.in. Students will need to choose their colleges and courses on the official portal and set them on the basis of their preference of admissions. The last date to fill the choices is July 14, 2025. 

TJEE 2025 Counselling Overview

Check the important details related to TJEE Counselling 2025 here:

Overview 

Details 

Exam name 

Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE)

Board name 

Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE) 

Academic year

2025-26

Official website 

tbjee.nic.in

Subjects 

Physics

Chemistry

Mathematics
Biology

State 

Tripura

Exam date 

April 23, 2025

Exam mode 

Offline, pen and paper

Log in credentials 

Registration ID 

Password

Registration last date 

July 14, 2025

How to Apply for TJEE 2025 Counselling Choice Filling?

Candidates can follow the given steps to fill the TJEE Counselling choice form online:

  1. Visit the official website at tbjee.nic.in
  2. On the homepage, click on the TJEE Choice Filling link
  3. Enter your registration ID and password
  4. Press on ‘Login’
  5. Select the preferred colleges and courses in ascending order of preference 

The TJEE 2025 seat allotment list has not been released yet. The results will be released online, based on rank, preferences, category, and seat availability. Students must confirm their admission by diligently following the deadline. 

