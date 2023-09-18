TS EDCET Counselling 2023 BEd Admission Dates Out, Check Schedule Here

TS EDCET Counselling 2023: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education has issued the counselling dates for the Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test (TS EDCET) today, September 18, 2023 Candidates who are interested in applying for the TS EDCET counselling to get admission into BEd courses can check the schedule from the official website - edcet.tsche.ac.in.

As per the given schedule, the registrations will begin on September 20, 2023. The last date to apply for the TS EDCET Counselling 2023 is September 30. The physical verification of special category certificates will start from September 23 to 29, 2023. The display of eligible candidates and calls for corrections will be done on October 2, 2023.

Candidates are advised to read the official notification available on the website of TS EDCET before submitting the registration form.

TS EDCET Counselling 2023 Schedule

Candidates can go through the dates related to the TS EDCET counselling 2023 in the table below:



Events Dates Registrations to commence from September 20, 2023 Last date to register and online payment along with uploading scanned copies of certificates for

TS EDCET counselling verification September 30, 2023 Physical verification of Special category

certificates (NCC / CAP / PH / Sports) by

slot booking September 25 to 29, 2023 Display of verified list of eligible registered candidates & call for corrections if any through e-mail October 2, 2023 Exercising Web options- Phase I October 3 to 5, 2023 Edit of web options-Phase -I October 6, 2023 List of Provisionally selected candidates will be prepared College wise and will be placed in the website (Phase-I) October 9, 2023 Reporting at concerned colleges for Verification of Original Certificates October 10 to 13, 2023 Commencement of Class work October 30, 2023

