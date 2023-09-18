WB JELET Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2023 Today, Know How To Download Here

WB JELET Seat Allotment Result 2023: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) will release the seat allotment results for the Joint Entrance Literal Engineering Test (JELET) counselling 2023 round 2 today: September 18. Those who have participated in the WBJEEB JELET counselling round can check and download their seat allotment results from the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in.
As per the schedule, shortlisted candidates can make the payment of the seat acceptance fee from September 18 to 21, 2023. The option for the mop-up round, payment of the mop-up round fee and the choice filling will be available from September 23 to 25, 2023. The seat allotment result for the mop-up round will be released on September 27, 2023.
West Bengal JELET Seat Allotment Result 2023 For Round 2 - Direct Link (To be available today)
WBJEEB JELET Counselling 2023 Dates
Candidates can check the dates related to the WBJEEB JELET counselling 2023 in the table below:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
2nd round of seat allotment result
|
September 18, 2023
|
Payment of the seat acceptance fee
|
September 18 to 21, 2023
|
Opting for the mop-up round, payment of the mop-up round fee and the choice of filling
|
September 23 to 25, 2023
|
Seat allotment result for the mop-up round
|
September 27, 2023
How to download the WBJEEB JELET seat allotment result for round 2?
Candidates can follow the below-given steps to know how to check and download the seat allotment result for the West Bengal JELET round 2 counselling 2023.
Step 1: Visit the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in
Step 2: Now, click on the direct link to check the seat allotment result
Step 3: A new login window will appear on the screen
Step 4: Fill out the required login details in the result window
Step 5: The WBJEEB JELET round 2 seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen
Step 6: Go through the details mentioned on the result and download it for future reference
