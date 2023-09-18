WB JELET Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2023 Today, Know How To Download Here

WB JELET Seat Allotment Result 2023: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) will release the seat allotment results for the Joint Entrance Literal Engineering Test (JELET) counselling 2023 round 2 today: September 18. Those who have participated in the WBJEEB JELET counselling round can check and download their seat allotment results from the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in.

As per the schedule, shortlisted candidates can make the payment of the seat acceptance fee from September 18 to 21, 2023. The option for the mop-up round, payment of the mop-up round fee and the choice filling will be available from September 23 to 25, 2023. The seat allotment result for the mop-up round will be released on September 27, 2023.

West Bengal JELET Seat Allotment Result 2023 For Round 2 - Direct Link (To be available today)

WBJEEB JELET Counselling 2023 Dates

Candidates can check the dates related to the WBJEEB JELET counselling 2023 in the table below:

Events Dates 2nd round of seat allotment result September 18, 2023 Payment of the seat acceptance fee September 18 to 21, 2023 Opting for the mop-up round, payment of the mop-up round fee and the choice of filling September 23 to 25, 2023 Seat allotment result for the mop-up round September 27, 2023

How to download the WBJEEB JELET seat allotment result for round 2?

Candidates can follow the below-given steps to know how to check and download the seat allotment result for the West Bengal JELET round 2 counselling 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in

Step 2: Now, click on the direct link to check the seat allotment result

Step 3: A new login window will appear on the screen

Step 4: Fill out the required login details in the result window

Step 5: The WBJEEB JELET round 2 seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Go through the details mentioned on the result and download it for future reference

