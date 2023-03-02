TS LAWCET 2023 Registration Starts, Check Telangana CET Last Date To Apply Here

TS LAWCET 2023 Registration: Osmania University, Hyderabad has started the registration process for Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET) today on - March 2, 2023. Interested candidates can apply for TS LAWCET 2023 through the official website - lawcet.tsche.ac.in to register for TS LAWCET. The last date to fill the TS LAWCET 2023 registration form is April 6.

Along with TS LAWCET, the officials have also started the registration for TS PGLCET today. As per the schedule announced, the TS LAWCET and TS PGLCET examinations will be conducted on May 25 (Thursday). TS LAWCET is held for admission to 3 and 5-year LLB programmes whereas TS PGLCET is conducted for LLM programmes admission in the law colleges in Telangana.

TS LAWCET Registration 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)

TS PGLCET Registration 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)

TS LAWCET 2023 Dates

Events TS LAWCET TS PGLCET Commencement of registration March 2, 2023 March 2, 2023 Last date to apply April 6, 2023 April 6, 2023 Exam May 25, 2023 May 25, 2023

How To Register for TS LAWCET 2023?

The last date to submit the application form of Telangana LAWCET is April 6, 2023. Candidates are advised to apply before the deadline. They can go through the steps to know how to register for TS LAWCET 2023 -

1st Step - Go to the official website of TS LAWCET - lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on the application link.

3rd Step - Now, pay the TS LAWCET application fee.

4th Step - Fill out the application form and upload the specified documents.

5th Step - Check the payment status.

6th Step - Download and take the print for future reference.

Candidates applying for the TS LAWCET 2023 have to pay Rs 900 as the application fee and the reserved category has to pay Rs 600. While the applicants for TS PGLCET 2023 are required to pay Rs 1100 and the reserved category candidates have to pay Rs 900.

Documents Required While Applying For TS LAWCET 2023

Before filling out the application form of TS LAWCET 2023, candidates must keep the following documents ready in the specified format. Check the list below -

Hall ticket of the qualifying exam

Birth certificate/SSC certificate

Passport size photograph

Aadhar card

Transfer Certificate (TC)

Study or residence certificate for proof of local status

Income certificate issued by MRO or competent authority

Caste certificate (in case of SC/ST only)

NCC, PH, CAP certificate issued by a competent authority if applicable

Credit/debit cards for online payment

