TS LAWCET 2023 Registration Starts, Check Telangana CET Last Date To Apply Here

    TS LAWCET 2023 Registration: Osmania University has commenced the registration process for TS LAWCET and TS PGLCET 2023 today. Candidates can fill up the application form for TS LAWCET 2023 at lawcet.tsche.ac.in. Check steps to apply here 

    Updated: Mar 2, 2023 14:27 IST
    TS LAWCET 2023 Registration: Osmania University, Hyderabad has started the registration process for Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET) today on - March 2, 2023. Interested candidates can apply for TS LAWCET 2023 through the official website - lawcet.tsche.ac.in to register for TS LAWCET. The last date to fill the TS LAWCET 2023 registration form is April 6. 

    Along with TS LAWCET, the officials have also started the registration for TS PGLCET today. As per the schedule announced, the TS LAWCET and TS PGLCET examinations will be conducted on May 25 (Thursday). TS LAWCET is held for admission to 3 and 5-year LLB programmes whereas TS PGLCET is conducted for LLM programmes admission in the law colleges in Telangana.

    TS LAWCET Registration 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)

    TS PGLCET Registration 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now) 

    TS LAWCET 2023 Dates 

    Events 

    TS LAWCET 

    TS PGLCET

    Commencement of registration

    March 2, 2023

    March 2, 2023

    Last date to apply 

    April 6, 2023

    April 6, 2023

    Exam 

    May 25, 2023

    May 25, 2023

    How To Register for TS LAWCET 2023? 

    The last date to submit the application form of Telangana LAWCET is April 6, 2023. Candidates are advised to apply before the deadline. They can go through the steps to know how to register for TS LAWCET 2023 - 

    • 1st Step - Go to the official website of TS LAWCET - lawcet.tsche.ac.in.
    • 2nd Step - On the homepage, click on the application link.
    • 3rd Step - Now, pay the TS LAWCET application fee.
    • 4th Step - Fill out the application form and upload the specified documents.
    • 5th Step - Check the payment status.
    • 6th Step - Download and take the print for future reference.

    Candidates applying for the TS LAWCET 2023 have to pay Rs 900 as the application fee and the reserved category has to pay Rs 600. While the applicants for TS PGLCET 2023 are required to pay Rs 1100 and the reserved category candidates have to pay Rs 900. 

    Documents Required While Applying For TS LAWCET 2023

    Before filling out the application form of TS LAWCET 2023, candidates must keep the following documents ready in the specified format. Check the list below - 

    • Hall ticket of the qualifying exam
    • Birth certificate/SSC certificate
    • Passport size photograph 
    • Aadhar card
    • Transfer Certificate (TC)
    • Study or residence certificate for proof of local status
    • Income certificate issued by MRO or competent authority
    • Caste certificate (in case of SC/ST only)
    • NCC, PH, CAP certificate issued by a competent authority if applicable
    • Credit/debit cards for online payment 

    Also Read: TS PGECET 2023: Exam Schedule Released, Registrations on March 3

