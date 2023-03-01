TS PGECET 2023: Exam Schedule Released, Registrations on March 3

TS PGECET 2023: Telangana State Council of Higher Education has released the TS PGECET 2023 examination schedule. According to the dates issued, the TS PGECET 2023 exams will be conducted from May 29 to June 1, 2023. Candidates eligible to apply can check the schedule and related details here.
TS PGECET 2023 registrations ate scheduled to commence on March 3, 2023. Candidates can complete the registrations for the PGECET 2023 exams until April 30, 2023. Students must note that late fees will be applicable for the registrations after April 30, 2023.
TS PGECET 2023 Examination schedule is available on the official website - pgecet.tsche.ac.in. Candidates can check below the detailed schedule for the TS PGECET 2023 Exams
TS PGECET 2023 Schedule
|
Event
|
Date
|
Issue of Notification
|
February 28, 2023
|
Commencement of submission of online applications
|
March 3, 2023
|
Last date for submission of online applications without late fee
|
April 30, 2023
|
Edit option of Online submitted application
|
May 2 to 4, 2023
|
Last date for submission of online applications
a. With a late fee of Rs. 250/-
b. With a late fee of Rs. 1000/-
c. With a late fee of Rs. 2500/-
d. With a late fee of Rs. 5000/-
|
May 5, 2023
May 10, 2023
May 15, 2023
May 24, 2023
|
Downloading of Hall Tickets from website
|
May 21, 2023
|
Examination Dates
|
May 29 to June 1, 2023
TS PGECET 2023 Registrations
The TS PGECET 2023 registration and application link will be available online on March 3, 2023. The TS PGECET 2023 application process has to be completed in the online mode through the link given online.
Candidates need to first complete the fee payment after which they can fill in the Application form. The details TS PGECET 2023 applications will be given here as and when the registrations commence
