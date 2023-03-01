    TS PGECET 2023: Exam Schedule Released, Registrations on March 3

    Telangana State Council of Higher Education has released the TS PGECET 2023 exam schedule. Candidates eligible to appear for the TS PGECET 2023 exams can check the details schedule below.

    Updated: Mar 1, 2023 17:30 IST
    TS PGECET 2023: Exam Schedule Released
    TS PGECET 2023: Exam Schedule Released

    TS PGECET 2023: Telangana State Council of Higher Education has released the TS PGECET 2023 examination schedule. According to the dates issued, the TS PGECET 2023 exams will be conducted from May 29 to June 1, 2023. Candidates eligible to apply can check the schedule and related details here.

    TS PGECET 2023 registrations ate scheduled to commence on March 3, 2023. Candidates can complete the registrations for the PGECET 2023 exams until April 30, 2023. Students must note that late fees will be applicable for the registrations after April 30, 2023. 

    TS PGECET 2023 Examination schedule is available on the official website - pgecet.tsche.ac.in. Candidates can check below the detailed schedule for the TS PGECET 2023 Exams

    TS PGECET 2023 Schedule 

    Event

    Date

    Issue of Notification

    February 28, 2023

    Commencement of submission of online applications

    March 3, 2023

    Last date for submission of online applications without late fee

    April 30, 2023

    Edit option of Online submitted application

    May 2 to 4, 2023

    Last date for submission of online applications 

    a. With a late fee of Rs. 250/- 

    b. With a late fee of Rs. 1000/-

    c. With a late fee of Rs. 2500/- 

    d. With a late fee of Rs. 5000/-

    May 5, 2023

    May 10, 2023

    May 15, 2023

    May 24, 2023

    Downloading of Hall Tickets from website

    May 21, 2023

    Examination Dates 

    May 29 to June 1, 2023

    TS PGECET 2023 Registrations

    The TS PGECET 2023 registration and application link will be available online on March 3, 2023. The TS PGECET 2023 application process has to be completed in the online mode through the link given online. 

    Candidates need to first complete the fee payment after which they can fill in the Application form. The details TS PGECET 2023 applications will be given here as and when the registrations commence

    Also Read: TS LAWCET 2023 Registration To Begin From Tomorrow at lawcet.tsche.ac.in, Check Application Fee Here

    REGISTER FOR RESULTS UPDATES
    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification