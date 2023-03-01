TS LAWCET 2023 Registration To Begin From Tomorrow at lawcet.tsche.ac.in, Check Application Fee Here

TS LAWCET 2023: As per the announced dates, Osmania University will release the TS LAWCET application form tomorrow on March 2, 2023 in online mode. Candidates can fill up TS LAWCET 2023 registration form from the official website - lawcet.tsche.ac.in from 2 PM onwards. The last date to submit the TS LAWCET application form is April 6, 2023. While filling out the TS LAWCET 2023 application form, candidates have to provide the following information - personal details, educational qualifications and communication details.

The TS LAWCET 2023 exam will be conducted on May 25, 2023. Osmania University on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education conducts the TS LAWCET for admission to 3 and 5-year LLB programmes in the law colleges in Telangana.

TS LAWCET 2023 Dates

Events Dates Commencement of TS LAWCET registration March 2, 2023 Last date to apply for TS LAWCET April 6, 2023 TS LAWCET May 25, 2023

How To Register for TS LAWCET 2023?

Candidates have to register in online mode for Telangana LAWCET till the specified date. Those who wish to appear for TS LAWCET 2023 can check the below-mentioned steps to fill out the application form -

1st Step - Go to the official website - lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on the application fee payment option.

3rd Step - Now, register by entering name, date of birth, mobile number, e-mail id, qualifying examination and stream of course.

4th Step - After registration, candidates have to fill up the TS LAWCET application form.

5th Step - Save and submit the details. Also, take a printout of the same.

TS LAWCET 2023 Application Fees

Candidates can pay the Telangana LAWCET application fee through credit card/debit card/net banking or TS/AP online mode. They can go through the table for complete details -

Course Category Fee TS LAWCET (LLB 3 or 5 years) OC, BCs Rs. 900 TS LAWCET (LLB 3 or 5 years) SC, ST, PH Rs. 600

TS PGLCET 2023 Application Form

Along with Telangana LAWCET, Osmania University will also release the application for TS PGLCET from tomorrow. Candidates can fill up the registration form for Telangana State Post Graduate Law Common Entrance Test (TS PGLCET) from 2 PM onwards at lawcet.tsche.ac.in. The last date to apply for Telangana PGLCET is also April 6, 2023.

