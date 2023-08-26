UP ITI Admission: No fee hike for private ITIs in Uttar Pradesh during academic session 2023-24

UP ITI Admission: As per media reports, the Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath-led government has taken the decision not to increase the fees in private Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) for this academic session 2023-24. The fee structure remains the same from its 2018 announcement, with the decision rooted in acknowledging the challenges experienced by many parents throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

The UP government stated that, “the government had kept the standard fee for the private industrial training institutes fixed for the year 2018 at status quo. In the current session also, it has been decided to continue the fees of private ITIs fixed in the year 2018.”

UP ITI fee fixation proposal

As per media reports, the CMO also informed that the fee fixation proposal will be made available by April 2024. The minister of state for Skill Development and Vocational Training (Independent Charge) Kapil Dev Agarwal said that on the instructions of the chief minister, these big reliefs have been given to the students and their parents who are going to make their future in the field of vocational education.

A necessary mandate in this regard has been issued by Abhishek Singh, special secretary, the vocational education department. He has also instructed the Director, Training and Employment, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow to make available the fee fixation proposal for the upcoming session 2024-25 by the month of April 2024.

UP Polytechnic Round 2 Seat Allotment Results 2023 Tomorrow

The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) will release the UP Polytechnic seat allotment results tomorrow: August 27, 2023. After the result announcement, candidates have the option to freeze or float the seats allocated in the second round. As of now, they can fill their choices till today. Those who have qualified for the UP JEE Polytechnic entrance exam must fill in their college and course preferences by today. They can exercise web options on the official website: jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

