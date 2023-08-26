JEECUP Counselling 2023: UP Polytechnic Round 2 Seat Allotment Results Tomorrow; Choice filling Ends Today

JEECUP Counselling 2023: The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) will close the choice-filling window for round 2 today: August 26, 2023. Candidates who have qualified for the UP JEE Polytechnic entrance exam must fill in their college and course preferences by today. Eligible ones can exercise web options on the official website: jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

As per the JEECUP Counselling 2023 schedule, the authorities will declare the UP Polytechnic seat allotment 2023 results tomorrow: August 27, 2023. After the result declaration, candidates have the option to freeze or float the seats allocated in the second round. Candidates can also get the direct link exercise web options/modifications for float candidates below.

JEECUP Choice Filling 2023 Click Here

JEECUP Counselling 2023 Round 2 Schedule

Check mandatory events alongside the JEECUP Counselling 2023 dates below:

Events Dates Last date for choice filling/modification for float option candidates August 26, 2023 JEECUP Round 2 Seat Allotment Result August 27, 2023 Online freeze/ float option selection. document verification at the district help centres August 28 to 30, 2023 Document verification at District help centre and balance fee deposit August 28 to 30, 2023

How to do Choice-filling in UP Polytechnic Counselling 2023?

Candidates can follow the below steps to exercise options:

Step 1: Visit the official website: jeecup.admissions.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the round 2 choice filling/modifications link available

Step 3: Submit application no., password and security pin

Step 4: Fill in college and course preferences

Step 5: Save the changes and preview them once

Step 6: Submit the application form and take a printout

