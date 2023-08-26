  1. Home
  2. News
  3. JEECUP Counselling 2023: UP Polytechnic Round 2 Seat Allotment Results Tomorrow; Choice filling Ends Today

JEECUP Counselling 2023: UP Polytechnic Round 2 Seat Allotment Results Tomorrow; Choice filling Ends Today

JEECUP Counselling 2023: UP JEE Polytechnic Choice filling and modification window will be closed today: August 26, 2023. The authorities will announce round 2 results tomorrow: August 27, 2023. 

jagran josh
Updated: Aug 26, 2023 11:24 IST
JEECUP Counselling 2023
JEECUP Counselling 2023

JEECUP Counselling 2023: The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) will close the choice-filling window for round 2 today: August 26, 2023. Candidates who have qualified for the UP JEE Polytechnic entrance exam must fill in their college and course preferences by today. Eligible ones can exercise web options on the official website: jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

As per the JEECUP Counselling 2023 schedule, the authorities will declare the UP Polytechnic seat allotment 2023 results tomorrow: August 27, 2023. After the result declaration, candidates have the option to freeze or float the seats allocated in the second round. Candidates can also get the direct link exercise web options/modifications for float candidates below.

JEECUP Choice Filling 2023 

Click Here

JEECUP Counselling 2023 Round 2 Schedule

Check mandatory events alongside the JEECUP Counselling 2023 dates below:

Events

Dates

Last date for choice filling/modification for float option candidates

August 26, 2023

JEECUP Round 2 Seat Allotment Result

August 27, 2023

Online freeze/ float option selection. document verification at the district help centres

August 28 to 30, 2023

Document verification at District help centre and balance fee deposit

August 28 to 30, 2023

How to do Choice-filling in UP Polytechnic Counselling 2023?

Candidates can follow the below steps to exercise options:

Step 1: Visit the official website: jeecup.admissions.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the round 2 choice filling/modifications link available

Step 3: Submit application no., password and security pin

Step 4: Fill in college and course preferences

Step 5: Save the changes and preview them once

Step 6: Submit the application form and take a printout

Also Read: KCET 2nd Round Counselling Dates 2023 Expected Shortly; Check Tentative Schedule Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023