UPTAC Counselling 2025: BTech Revised Schedule OUT, Choice Filling Starts July 24

UPTAC Counselling 2025: APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) has released the updated UPTAC BTech counseling schedule for 2025. The first choice filling and locking round is scheduled for July 24–28. On July 30, the results of the first round of seat allocation will be announced. Candidates who receive seats must pay the necessary fees between July 30 and August 1, 2025, to confirm their admission.
Seat allocation, willingness expression (freeze/float options), and payment of the seat confirmation fee are all part of the UPTAC counseling procedure for every round. Five main rounds and two extra special rounds will be included in this year's counseling to help with admittance to BTech programs.
UPTAC BTech Counselling 2025 Dates
To check the updated UPTAC BTech counseling schedule for 2025, candidates can consult the table:
|
Rounds
|
Events
|
Dates
|
1
|
Online Choice Filling and Locking
|
July 24 to 28, 2025
|
1
|
Seat Allotment (For JEE Candidates Only)
|
July 30, 2025
|
1
|
Payment for BTech Seat Confirmation
|
July 30 to August 1, 2025
|
1
|
Online Willingness Submission (Freeze/Float)
|
July 30 to August 1, 2025
|
2
|
Online Choice Filling (Alteration) and Locking
|
August 2 to 3, 2025
|
2
|
Seat Allotment (For JEE Candidates Only)
|
August 5, 2025
|
2
|
Payment for Seat Confirmation
|
August 5 to 7, 2025
|
2
|
Online Willingness Submission (Freeze/Float)
|
August 5 to 7, 2025
|
2
|
Online Withdrawal
|
August 5 to 7, 2025
|
3
|
Online Choice Locking
|
August 8 to 9, 2025
|
3
|
Seat Allotment (For JEE Candidates Only)
|
August 11, 2025
|
3
|
Payment of Seat Confirmation
|
August 11 to 12, 2025
|
3
|
Online Willingness Submission (Freeze/Float)
|
August 11 to 12, 2025
|
3
|
Online Withdrawal
|
August 11 to 12, 2025
UPTAC BTech Counselling 2025: Choice Filling
Follow these steps to finish the UPTAC BTech Counseling 2025 choice filling:
-
Open the Counseling Portal and log in: Go to uptac.admissions.nic.in, the official UPTAC counseling website, and enter your login information.
-
View Available Choices: To view all qualifying college and course options, proceed to the "Choice Filling" section after successfully logging in.
-
Add Preferred options: Click "Add" to add your chosen programs and institutes to your submitted options after selecting them from the left pane.
-
Sort by Preference: Use the "Move Up" or "Move Down" buttons to arrange the colleges and courses you have chosen in the order of your choice.
-
Save and Lock Selections: Save your selections on a regular basis. To guarantee submission, expressly lock them before the deadline once they are complete.
-
Print Locked options: Download and print a copy of your filled-out options for your records once locking has been completed.
UPTAC BTech 2025 Choice Filling & Locking
After their documents have been confirmed, registered candidates must choose their desired branch and institute depending on their interests and qualifications. Depending on the candidate's admission exam score, the list of programs and institutions is made public. They can then prioritize and make the appropriate decisions. They must enter their JEE Main 2025 application number on the official website in order to fill out the options for UPTAC counseling 2025.
