UPTAC Counselling 2025: BTech Revised Schedule OUT, Choice Filling Starts July 24

UPTAC Counselling 2025: APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) has released the updated UPTAC BTech counseling schedule for 2025. The first choice filling and locking round is scheduled for July 24–28. On July 30, the results of the first round of seat allocation will be announced. Candidates who receive seats must pay the necessary fees between July 30 and August 1, 2025, to confirm their admission.

Seat allocation, willingness expression (freeze/float options), and payment of the seat confirmation fee are all part of the UPTAC counseling procedure for every round. Five main rounds and two extra special rounds will be included in this year's counseling to help with admittance to BTech programs.

UPTAC BTech Counselling 2025 Dates

To check the updated UPTAC BTech counseling schedule for 2025, candidates can consult the table: