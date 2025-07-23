Maa Shakumbhari University Result 2025 OUT at msuniversity.ac.in, Direct Link to Download MSU Result PDF

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
MSU Result 2025 OUT: Maa Shakumbhari University (MSU) declared the semester results for various UG and PG courses on its official website- msuniversity.ac.in. Students can get the direct link provided here and the steps to check the Maa Shakumbhari University result.

MSU Result 2025: Maa Shakumbhari University (MSU) has recently declared the semester results for various courses like BCom, BSc, BA, LLB and other exams. Maa Shakumbhari University Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- msuniversity.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their msuniversity.ac.in results using the direct link provided below. To access the MSU result 2025 pdf, the students need to enter their roll number.

Maa Shakumbhari University Results 2025

As per the latest update, Maa Shakumbhari University released various semester results for UG and PG programs. The students can check their MSU results on the official website of the University- msuniversity.ac.in.

Steps to Check MSU Results 2025

Candidates can check their semester results for various UG and PG courses like BCom, BSc, BA, LLB and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the MSU results 2025.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - msuniversity.ac.in

Step 2: Scroll down and click on the ‘Result’ segment.

Step 3: Click on the “Result Portal” section available there.

Step 4: Check your course in the list.

Step 5: Select course, subject, semester, enter the roll number and click on ‘View Result’

Step 6: The result will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Save the PDF for future reference  

Direct Links to Maa Shakumbhari University Results 2025

Check here the direct link for Maa Shakumbhari University Results 2025 for various semester examinations.

 

Course Semester Result Date Result Link
210 - B.Sc. (Computer Science) VI July 22, 2025 Click here
207 - B.Com. VI July 22, 2025 Click here
206 - B.Sc. VI July 22, 2025 Click here
205 - B.A. VI July 22, 2025 Click here
424 - M.Sc. Ag. (Horticulture) IV July 17, 2025 Click here
424 - M.Sc. Ag. (Horticulture) II July 17, 2025 Click here
219 - B.Voc. (Information Technology) VI July 17, 2025 Click here
219 - B.Voc. (Information Technology) IV July 17, 2025 Click here
219 - B.Voc. (Information Technology) II July 17, 2025 Click here
218 - B.Voc. (Yogic Science) VI July 17, 2025 Click here
218 - B.Voc. (Yogic Science) IV July 17, 2025 Click here
218 - B.Voc. (Yogic Science) II July 17, 2025 Click here
214 - B.A. Journalism & Mass Communication VI July 17, 2025 Click here
214 - B.A. Journalism & Mass Communication IV July 17, 2025 Click here
214 - B.A. Journalism & Mass Communication II July 17, 2025 Click here
506 - M.P.Ed. IV July 15, 2025 Click here
506 - M.P.Ed. II July 15, 2025 Click here
227 - B.Sc. (Microbiology) III July 15, 2025 Click here
225 - B.Sc. (Biotechnology) III July 15, 2025 Click here
225 - B.Sc. (Biotechnology) II July 15, 2025 Click here
220 - B.Sc. (Physical Education ,Health Education And Sports) III July 15, 2025 Click here
220 - B.Sc. (Physical Education ,Health Education And Sports) II July 15, 2025 Click here
220 - B.Sc. (Physical Education ,Health Education And Sports) I July 15, 2025 Click here
215 - B.P.E.S. VI July 15, 2025 Click here
215 - B.P.E.S. IV July 15, 2025 Click here
215 - B.P.E.S. II July 15, 2025 Click here
509 - Ll.B. VI July 11, 2025 Click here
509 - Ll.B. IV July 11, 2025 Click here
509 - Ll.B. II July 11, 2025 Click here
212 - B.A. Ll.B. VI July 11, 2025 Click here
212 - B.A. Ll.B. IV July 11, 2025 Click here
12 - M.Com. (Private) II July 11, 2025 Click here
12 - M.Com. (Private) I July 11, 2025 Click here
11 - M.A. (Private) II July 11, 2025 Click here
11 - M.A. (Private) I July 11, 2025 Click here
505 - M.Ed. II July 4, 2025 Click here
426 - M.Sc. Ag. (Agriculture Chemistry & Soil Science) IV July 4, 2025 Click here
426 - M.Sc. Ag. (Agriculture Chemistry & Soil Science) II July 4, 2025 Click here
425 - M.Sc. Ag. (Agronomy) IV July 4, 2025 Click here
425 - M.Sc. Ag. (Agronomy) II July 4, 2025 Click here
423 - M.Sc. Ag. (Genetics & Plant Breeding) IV July 4, 2025 Click here
423 - M.Sc. Ag. (Genetics & Plant Breeding) II July 4, 2025 Click here
227 - B.Sc. (Microbiology) II July 4, 2025 Click here
227 - B.Sc. (Microbiology) I July 4, 2025 Click here
212 - B.A. Ll.B. II July 4, 2025 Click here

Highlights of Maa Shakumbhari University

Maa Shakumbhari University (MSU) is situated in  Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh. In 1999 it was established as Government Degree College, Punwarka and became Maa Shakumbhari University in 2022. It was originally called Saharanpur State University until it was renamed in August 2021. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Maa Shakumbhari University Presently offers various UG, PG and other courses in faculty of agriculture, faculty of art, faculty of ayurveda, faculty of commerce, faculty of education, faculty of law, faculty of science.

Maa Shakumbhari University: Highlights

University Name

Maa Shakumbhari University 

Established

1999

Location

Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh

MSU Result Link - Latest

Click here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

FAQs

