Maa Shakumbhari University Result 2025 OUT at msuniversity.ac.in, Direct Link to Download MSU Result PDF

MSU Result 2025: Maa Shakumbhari University (MSU) has recently declared the semester results for various courses like BCom, BSc, BA, LLB and other exams. Maa Shakumbhari University Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- msuniversity.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their msuniversity.ac.in results using the direct link provided below. To access the MSU result 2025 pdf, the students need to enter their roll number.
Maa Shakumbhari University Results 2025
As per the latest update, Maa Shakumbhari University released various semester results for UG and PG programs. The students can check their MSU results on the official website of the University- msuniversity.ac.in.
Maa Shakumbhari University Result 2025
Steps to Check MSU Results 2025
Candidates can check their semester results for various UG and PG courses like BCom, BSc, BA, LLB and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the MSU results 2025.
Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - msuniversity.ac.in
Step 2: Scroll down and click on the ‘Result’ segment.
Step 3: Click on the “Result Portal” section available there.
Step 4: Check your course in the list.
Step 5: Select course, subject, semester, enter the roll number and click on ‘View Result’
Step 6: The result will appear on the screen.
Step 7: Save the PDF for future reference
Direct Links to Maa Shakumbhari University Results 2025
Check here the direct link for Maa Shakumbhari University Results 2025 for various semester examinations.
|Course
|Semester
|Result Date
|Result Link
|210 - B.Sc. (Computer Science)
|VI
|July 22, 2025
|Click here
|207 - B.Com.
|VI
|July 22, 2025
|Click here
|206 - B.Sc.
|VI
|July 22, 2025
|Click here
|205 - B.A.
|VI
|July 22, 2025
|Click here
|424 - M.Sc. Ag. (Horticulture)
|IV
|July 17, 2025
|Click here
|424 - M.Sc. Ag. (Horticulture)
|II
|July 17, 2025
|Click here
|219 - B.Voc. (Information Technology)
|VI
|July 17, 2025
|Click here
|219 - B.Voc. (Information Technology)
|IV
|July 17, 2025
|Click here
|219 - B.Voc. (Information Technology)
|II
|July 17, 2025
|Click here
|218 - B.Voc. (Yogic Science)
|VI
|July 17, 2025
|Click here
|218 - B.Voc. (Yogic Science)
|IV
|July 17, 2025
|Click here
|218 - B.Voc. (Yogic Science)
|II
|July 17, 2025
|Click here
|214 - B.A. Journalism & Mass Communication
|VI
|July 17, 2025
|Click here
|214 - B.A. Journalism & Mass Communication
|IV
|July 17, 2025
|Click here
|214 - B.A. Journalism & Mass Communication
|II
|July 17, 2025
|Click here
|506 - M.P.Ed.
|IV
|July 15, 2025
|Click here
|506 - M.P.Ed.
|II
|July 15, 2025
|Click here
|227 - B.Sc. (Microbiology)
|III
|July 15, 2025
|Click here
|225 - B.Sc. (Biotechnology)
|III
|July 15, 2025
|Click here
|225 - B.Sc. (Biotechnology)
|II
|July 15, 2025
|Click here
|220 - B.Sc. (Physical Education ,Health Education And Sports)
|III
|July 15, 2025
|Click here
|220 - B.Sc. (Physical Education ,Health Education And Sports)
|II
|July 15, 2025
|Click here
|220 - B.Sc. (Physical Education ,Health Education And Sports)
|I
|July 15, 2025
|Click here
|215 - B.P.E.S.
|VI
|July 15, 2025
|Click here
|215 - B.P.E.S.
|IV
|July 15, 2025
|Click here
|215 - B.P.E.S.
|II
|July 15, 2025
|Click here
|509 - Ll.B.
|VI
|July 11, 2025
|Click here
|509 - Ll.B.
|IV
|July 11, 2025
|Click here
|509 - Ll.B.
|II
|July 11, 2025
|Click here
|212 - B.A. Ll.B.
|VI
|July 11, 2025
|Click here
|212 - B.A. Ll.B.
|IV
|July 11, 2025
|Click here
|12 - M.Com. (Private)
|II
|July 11, 2025
|Click here
|12 - M.Com. (Private)
|I
|July 11, 2025
|Click here
|11 - M.A. (Private)
|II
|July 11, 2025
|Click here
|11 - M.A. (Private)
|I
|July 11, 2025
|Click here
|505 - M.Ed.
|II
|July 4, 2025
|Click here
|426 - M.Sc. Ag. (Agriculture Chemistry & Soil Science)
|IV
|July 4, 2025
|Click here
|426 - M.Sc. Ag. (Agriculture Chemistry & Soil Science)
|II
|July 4, 2025
|Click here
|425 - M.Sc. Ag. (Agronomy)
|IV
|July 4, 2025
|Click here
|425 - M.Sc. Ag. (Agronomy)
|II
|July 4, 2025
|Click here
|423 - M.Sc. Ag. (Genetics & Plant Breeding)
|IV
|July 4, 2025
|Click here
|423 - M.Sc. Ag. (Genetics & Plant Breeding)
|II
|July 4, 2025
|Click here
|227 - B.Sc. (Microbiology)
|II
|July 4, 2025
|Click here
|227 - B.Sc. (Microbiology)
|I
|July 4, 2025
|Click here
|212 - B.A. Ll.B.
|II
|July 4, 2025
|Click here
Highlights of Maa Shakumbhari University
Maa Shakumbhari University (MSU) is situated in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh. In 1999 it was established as Government Degree College, Punwarka and became Maa Shakumbhari University in 2022. It was originally called Saharanpur State University until it was renamed in August 2021. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).
Maa Shakumbhari University Presently offers various UG, PG and other courses in faculty of agriculture, faculty of art, faculty of ayurveda, faculty of commerce, faculty of education, faculty of law, faculty of science.
Maa Shakumbhari University: Highlights
|
University Name
|
Maa Shakumbhari University
|
Established
|
1999
|
Location
|
Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh
|
MSU Result Link - Latest
|
Accreditations
|
NAAC
|
Approvals
|
UGC
|
Gender
|
Co-ed
