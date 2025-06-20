Performance Grading Index (PGI) 2.0 Report, Chandigarh on Top, Check Other States & UT Score

The Union Ministry of Education recently released the Performance Grading Index (PGI) 2.0 report for the years 2022-23 and 2023-24, showing how well states and Union Territories (UTs) are doing in school education.

States and UTs like Chandigarh, Delhi, Punjab, Gujarat, Odisha, Kerala, Haryana, Goa, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu have made big improvements across different areas like learning outcomes, infrastructure, and teacher training.

Chandigarh Leads with Highest Improvement

Chandigarh showed the most improvement, with a score of 703 out of 1,000, earning it the Prachesta 1 grade. This is a rise from 687.8 in the previous year, making it the top-performing Union Territory. Chandigarh ranked highest in infrastructure and facilities and equity out of the six performance areas. The PGI report measures school education performance across six major areas: