Performance Grading Index (PGI) 2.0 Report, Chandigarh on Top, Check Other States & UT Score

The Union Ministry of Education recently released the Performance Grading Index (PGI) 2.0 report for the years 2022-23 and 2023-24, showing how well states and Union Territories (UTs) are doing in school education.
States and UTs like Chandigarh, Delhi, Punjab, Gujarat, Odisha, Kerala, Haryana, Goa, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu have made big improvements across different areas like learning outcomes, infrastructure, and teacher training.
Chandigarh Leads with Highest Improvement
Chandigarh showed the most improvement, with a score of 703 out of 1,000, earning it the Prachesta 1 grade. This is a rise from 687.8 in the previous year, making it the top-performing Union Territory. Chandigarh ranked highest in infrastructure and facilities and equity out of the six performance areas. The PGI report measures school education performance across six major areas:
Learning outcomes and quality
Access to education
Infrastructure and facilities
Equity
Governance processes
Teacher education and training
The data comes from official portals like UDISE+, NAS, PM POSHAN, PRABAND, and Vidyanjali. Gujarat, Delhi, and Punjab were among the best-performing states, scoring over 600 points:
Punjab: 631.2
Delhi: 623.7 (up from 579.3)
Gujarat: 614.4
Overall, 24 States and UTs saw an improvement in their 2023–24 scores over the prior year. But neither UT nor any state achieved a score of 761 or higher.
Meghalaya had the lowest score at 417.9, indicating minimal progress. The majority of states in the northeast, such as Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, and Nagaland, received scores lower than 500. The only states with marginally better results were Sikkim, Tripura, and Assam.
The success was attributed to the UT administration, teachers, and departmental collaboration, according to Harsuhinderpal Singh Brar, the Director of School Education in Chandigarh.
