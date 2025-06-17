Civic Schools in Pimpri Chinchwad Reopen With a Warm Welcome for Students in Academic Session

The new academic year began on a cheerful note as all civic schools run by the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) reopened on Monday. The first day of school turned into a celebration, with students being warmly welcomed by civic officials and local leaders.
At the PM Shri PCMC Gyanjyoti Savitribai Phule Primary School in Mhetrewadi, Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Singh officially started the 2025–26 academic year. He interacted with the students, gave them educational kits, and also opened an innovation lab in the school.
Speaking at the event, Commissioner Singh said that PCMC is focused on improving both education quality and the emotional well-being of students. He mentioned that schools have started giving out uniforms, books, and learning kits through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system. “We want to help students grow into confident and socially responsible individuals,” he said, encouraging schools to share their ideas to help students.
The festive mood was seen across other PCMC schools too, with elected representatives visiting and celebrating the reopening.
MLC Amit Gorakhe visited Swami Vivekanand Vidyamandir in Kalbhor Nagar. He addressed the students and shared his pride in being a former student of the school. “It’s a proud moment for me to return here as the chief guest,” he said.
MLC Uma Khapre joined the reopening event at Yashwantrao Chavan Girls’ Primary School in Thergaon. She praised the teachers and said such warm welcomes boost students' confidence and motivation at the beginning of the school year.
In Pimple Gurav, MLA Shankar Jagtap attended the school reopening programme and encouraged students to focus on their studies and make their school and city proud.
Students at a Pimple Nilakh school welcomed PCMC Additional Commissioner Pradip Jambhale Patil with dhol-tasha performances. He commended the teachers for their efforts to raise the standard of education and distributed learning kits. He pointed out that as a result of these improvements, more parents are now selecting civic schools.
Other senior civic officials, including Additional Commissioners Vijaykumar Khorate and Trupti Sandbhor, Chief Finance Officer Pravin Jain, Chief IT Officer Nilkanth Poman, and Deputy Commissioners Sachin Pawar, Rajesh Agale, and Mamata Shinde, also visited schools across the city to personally greet students and teachers.
