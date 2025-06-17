Civic Schools in Pimpri Chinchwad Reopen With a Warm Welcome for Students in Academic Session

The new academic year began on a cheerful note as all civic schools run by the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) reopened on Monday. The first day of school turned into a celebration, with students being warmly welcomed by civic officials and local leaders.

At the PM Shri PCMC Gyanjyoti Savitribai Phule Primary School in Mhetrewadi, Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Singh officially started the 2025–26 academic year. He interacted with the students, gave them educational kits, and also opened an innovation lab in the school.

Speaking at the event, Commissioner Singh said that PCMC is focused on improving both education quality and the emotional well-being of students. He mentioned that schools have started giving out uniforms, books, and learning kits through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system. “We want to help students grow into confident and socially responsible individuals,” he said, encouraging schools to share their ideas to help students.