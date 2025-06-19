Kerala SSLC SAY Exam Result Declared at sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, Download Improvement Marks Memo Here

Kerala SSLC SAY Exam Result 2025: The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has officially announced the Kerala SSLC SAY (Save A Year) Result 2025 on its website at sslcexam.kerala.gov.in. Students who appeared for the SSLC improvement exam can now check their results online by entering their registration number and date of birth.

The Kerala SSLC SAY Exam 2025 was conducted from 2nd May to 6th June. This exam was held for students who failed in one to three subjects in the main SSLC Exam 2025. The result of the main exam was declared on 9th May, with an impressive pass percentage of 99.5%.

If there is any mistake in the result, students should tell their school authorities right away to get it corrected. Please note, the online result is only provisional (temporary). Students should collect their original mark sheets and pass certificates from their school when they are ready. Students can read here for the direct link for the Kerala SSLC SAY Exam Result 2025.