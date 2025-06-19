Kerala SSLC SAY Exam Result Declared at sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, Download Improvement Marks Memo Here

Kerala SSLC SAY Exam Result 2025: The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has officially announced the Kerala SSLC SAY (Save A Year) Result 2025 on its website at sslcexam.kerala.gov.in. Students who appeared for the SSLC improvement exam can now check their results online by entering their registration number and date of birth.
The Kerala SSLC SAY Exam 2025 was conducted from 2nd May to 6th June. This exam was held for students who failed in one to three subjects in the main SSLC Exam 2025. The result of the main exam was declared on 9th May, with an impressive pass percentage of 99.5%.
If there is any mistake in the result, students should tell their school authorities right away to get it corrected. Please note, the online result is only provisional (temporary). Students should collect their original mark sheets and pass certificates from their school when they are ready. Students can read here for the direct link for the Kerala SSLC SAY Exam Result 2025.
Kerala SSLC SAY Exam Result 2025: Download Link
Kerala SSLC SAY Exam Result 2025 has been released on the official website sslcexam.kerala.gov.in. Students who appeared for the improvement exam can check their results online. To view the result, enter your registration number and date of birth. This result is provisional, students must collect the original mark sheet from their school. Click on the link below to download your result.
Direct Link: Kerala SSLC SAY Exam Result 2025
How to Check Kerala SSLC SAY Exam Result 2025?
Students can follow these given instructions to check the Kerala SSLC SAY Exam Result 2025:
Step 1: Go to the official website at sslcexam.kerala.gov.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “SSLC SAY Result” link.
Step 3: Enter your login details like registration number and date of birth.
Related Stories
Step 4: Download and print your result for future use.
Kerala SSLC SAY Exam Result 2025: Details Mentioned
Students should check these details carefully in their Kerala SSLC SAY Result 2025:
-
Student’s name
-
Seat number
-
Subject names
-
Marks in each subject
-
Grades for each subject
-
Total marks and overall grade
-
Percentile
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation