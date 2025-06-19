Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

Kerala SSLC SAY Exam Result Declared at sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, Download Improvement Marks Memo Here

The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has released the Kerala SSLC SAY Result 2025 on 19th June at sslcexam.kerala.gov.in. Students can check their improvement exam results using their registration number and date of birth. The SAY exam was held from May 2 to June 6 for students who failed in 1-3 subjects. Check here to download your Kerala SSLC SAY Result 2025.

Aayesha Sharma
ByAayesha Sharma
Jul 23, 2025, 14:41 IST
Kerala SSLC SAY Exam Result Declared at sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, Download Improvement Marks Memo Here
Kerala SSLC SAY Exam Result Declared at sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, Download Improvement Marks Memo Here
Register for Result Updates

Kerala SSLC SAY Exam Result 2025: The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has officially announced the Kerala SSLC SAY (Save A Year) Result 2025 on its website at sslcexam.kerala.gov.in. Students who appeared for the SSLC improvement exam can now check their results online by entering their registration number and date of birth

The Kerala SSLC SAY Exam 2025 was conducted from 2nd May to 6th June. This exam was held for students who failed in one to three subjects in the main SSLC Exam 2025. The result of the main exam was declared on 9th May, with an impressive pass percentage of 99.5%.

If there is any mistake in the result, students should tell their school authorities right away to get it corrected. Please note, the online result is only provisional (temporary). Students should collect their original mark sheets and pass certificates from their school when they are ready. Students can read here for the direct link for the Kerala SSLC SAY Exam Result 2025.

Kerala SSLC SAY Exam Result 2025: Download Link

Kerala SSLC SAY Exam Result 2025 has been released on the official website sslcexam.kerala.gov.in. Students who appeared for the improvement exam can check their results online. To view the result, enter your registration number and date of birth. This result is provisional, students must collect the original mark sheet from their school. Click on the link below to download your result.

Direct Link:  Kerala SSLC SAY Exam Result 2025

How to Check Kerala SSLC SAY Exam Result 2025?

Students can follow these given instructions to check the Kerala SSLC SAY Exam Result 2025:

Step 1: Go to the official website at sslcexam.kerala.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “SSLC SAY Result” link.

Step 3: Enter your login details like registration number and date of birth.

Related Stories

Step 4: Download and print your result for future use.

Kerala SSLC SAY Exam Result 2025: Details Mentioned

Students should check these details carefully in their Kerala SSLC SAY Result 2025:

  • Student’s name

  • Seat number

  • Subject names

  • Marks in each subject

  • Grades for each subject

  • Total marks and overall grade

  • Percentile

Aayesha Sharma
Aayesha Sharma

Content Writer

Aayesha Sharma is a content writer at Jagran Josh, specializing in Education News. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Institute of Management Studies, Ghaziabad. Passionate about creating impactful content, Aayesha enjoys reading and writing in her free time. For any quiery, you can reach her at aayesha.sharma@jagrannewmedia.com.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News