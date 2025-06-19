What Students Really Expect from AI in Education

While most educators agree there are advantages to utilize artificial intelligence as a teaching tool, there are still lively conversations about how both students and teachers are going to use that form of technology in the classroom.

We are developing best-practice guidelines to support the use of AI simultaneously as we explore how it will enhance the online and classroom experiences of our institution; we want to ensure that AI enriches our learning offer and isn't used to make them standard or distracted from learning.

How AI Chatbots Improves Student Services?

Custom-made AI chatbots can deliver more immediate, contextualized feedback for students that they can use for learning. Nevertheless, our data showed students highly value face to face interaction and want reassurance lecturers are still able to provide support if needed.