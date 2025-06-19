Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
rsosadmission.rajasthan.gov.in Result 2025 OUT: Official Website Link to Check Class 10th, 12th State Open School Results Online

RSOS Result 2025: The Rajasthan State Open School (RSOS) has announced the final exam results for Class 10th and 12th on, June 19, 2025, at 11:30 AM. More than 1 lakh students took the final examination from April 21 to May 16. In some districts, the exams were delayed due to the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan. Students will be able to check their results online at rsos.rajasthan.gov.in.


Siddhi Sharma
BySiddhi Sharma
Jul 23, 2025, 14:44 IST
Rajasthan RSOS Result 2025
Rajasthan RSOS Result 2025
Rajasthan RSOS Result 2025: The Rajasthan State Open School (RSOS) Jaipur has released the class 10th and 12th final exams results today, June 19. The RSOS 10th, 12th results 2025 has announced at 11:30 am. 

The Rajasthan RSOS results 2025 are available to students who took the session Exams in March-May 2025 at 11:30 AM on the official websites rsos.rajasthan.gov.in and rsosadmission.rajasthan.gov.in/rsos. The Rajasthani Department of Education confirmed the details on platform X (formerly Twitter). The results will be produced by Education Minister Madan Dilawar from the Shiksha Sankul Campus in Jaipur at 11:30 AM. More than one lakh students appeared for the RSOS Class 10 and Class 12 examinations this year. For Class 10, about a total of 53,000 students appeared, and about 50,000 candidates appeared for Class 12. The dates for the 2025 RSOS exams were April 21 - May 16, 2025.

RSOS Result 2025 LIVE Updates

RSOS result 2025 class 10: Result OUT

The Rajasthan RSOS 10th and 12th results 2025 have been released on the official RSOS website. Students can directly check their results from there.

RSOS Re-evaluation 2025: Highlights

  • Within 15 days of the results announcement date, students who have questions about the grades listed in the results memo can request a reevaluation.

  • A demand draft made payable to the director of the Rajasthan State Open School should be used to send the application, together with the required application fee.

  • For re-totalling, students must pay Rs 200 for each course.

  • Within 45 days, the RSOS 12th Revaluation Result 2025 will be made available on the official website.
 How to check the RSOS 12th results 2025?

Students must first go to rsosadmission.rajasthan.gov.in/rsos, the Rajasthan State Open School's official website. To view the results, candidates have to scroll to the RSOS 12th Result 2025 section and click the "View Result" option. Then, the students will be asked to submit specific information, including their date of birth and registration number, on the RSOS 12th results page. Lastly, they have to click the supplied submit button after entering the captcha code.

How to check RSOS Rajasthan class 10, 12 result 2025?

The RSOS Result 2025 was declared today by the Rajasthan State Open School, Jaipur on the official site. Follow these steps to check the RSOS results online:

  • Go to the official RSOS website: rsos.rajasthan.gov.in

  • On the homepage, click on the 'RSOS Results 2025' link

  • Choose your class 'Class 10th/12th'

  • In the login window, input your details

  • Click on 'Submit'

  • RSOS Result 2025 answer sheet will show

  • Verify your details and download the result

RSOS Results: Full form

RSOS stands for Rajasthan State Open School Examination which is held for classes 10th and 12th. 

Who declared the Rajasthan RSOS results?

The Rajasthan RSOS results were declared by Education Minister Madan Dilawar at Shiksha Sankul campus.

Rajasthan RSOS class 12th result updates

As per Rajasthan RSOS class 12th results 2025, the number of girls who secured more marks was higher than that of boys. The total percent of girls who passed the exam was 49.4%, whereas the boys were 48.7%.

Rajasthan RSOS class 10th 2025 latest updates

46.1% students from class 10th have passed the Rajasthan State Open School examination.

RSOS Result 2025 OUT: Websites to check marks

  • rsos.rajasthan.gov.in

  • rsosadmission.rajasthan.gov.in/rsos.

RSOS results 2025: Official websites

Two official results portals have been made available by RSOS to provide easy access: 

  • rsos.rajasthan.gov.in 

  • rsosadmission.rajasthan.gov.in/rsos.

Rajasthan RSOS 12th Result 2025: Steps To Check

Follow the steps given below to check the results: 

  • Visit the Rajasthan State Open School's official website, rsos.rajasthan.gov.in.

  • The result links for both Class 10th and 12th will appear on the home page. Click on the one you want. 

  • On the login window, fill in the details. 

  • Click submit. The result will appear on the next page. 

  • Check the result and download the page for future reference.

RSOS 12th result 2025: Details Mentioned

Candidates can check the below details that are mentioned in the Marksheet:

  • Exam session

  • Class name

  • Roll number

  • Candidate’s name

  • Father’s name

  • Mother’s name

  • Subject code

  • Theory marks

  • Practical marks

  • Sessional marks

  • Total marks

  • Abbreviations

  • Grand total

  • Rajasthan Open Board Result (Pass/XXXX)

RSOS Result 2025: How Many Students Appeared This Year?

Candidates can check the information given below in the table:

Class

Number of Students Appeared

Class 10th

53,501

Class 12th

49,503

Total

1,03,004

TheRSOS 10th and 12th exams 2025 were held from April 21st to May 16th, 2025. However, due to the India-Pakistan tensions, the exams were delayed in six districts: Bikaner, Jaisalmer, Phalodi, Barmer, Sriganganagar and Jodhpur. The exams in these districts were conducted from May 28th to May 30th, 2025.

