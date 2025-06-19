rsosadmission.rajasthan.gov.in Result 2025 OUT: Official Website Link to Check Class 10th, 12th State Open School Results Online

Rajasthan RSOS Result 2025: The Rajasthan State Open School (RSOS) Jaipur has released the class 10th and 12th final exams results today, June 19. The RSOS 10th, 12th results 2025 has announced at 11:30 am.

The Rajasthan RSOS results 2025 are available to students who took the session Exams in March-May 2025 at 11:30 AM on the official websites rsos.rajasthan.gov.in and rsosadmission.rajasthan.gov.in/rsos. The Rajasthani Department of Education confirmed the details on platform X (formerly Twitter). The results will be produced by Education Minister Madan Dilawar from the Shiksha Sankul Campus in Jaipur at 11:30 AM. More than one lakh students appeared for the RSOS Class 10 and Class 12 examinations this year. For Class 10, about a total of 53,000 students appeared, and about 50,000 candidates appeared for Class 12. The dates for the 2025 RSOS exams were April 21 - May 16, 2025.