Territorial Army Salary 2025: Check Salary Structure, Grade Pay, Job Profile, and Allowances Here

Territorial Army Salary 2025: The Territorial Army gives civilians a golden opportunity to serve the nation without leaving their current profession. It offers a unique dual-role career where individuals can be both working professionals and trained army personnel. One of the key benefits of joining the Territorial Army is the salary and job profile.
Members receive pay according to the regular Indian Army pay scales, which include basic pay, various allowances, and additional benefits during their service period.
Territorial Army personnel play important roles such as supporting national defense when needed, maintaining internal security, and participating in relief operations during natural disasters. Though the commitment is part-time, the responsibilities are serious and impactful.
Members can experience career growth, receive promotions, and take on larger responsibilities over time. This path builds discipline, leadership, and teamwork skills, useful in both military and civilian life. It is a perfect dual-career option for professionals who want to continue working in their chosen field while also contributing to the country's safety and progress.
This article provides complete details on Territorial Army Salary and Job Profile, including pay scale, salary structure, probation period, allowances, promotion opportunities, and more.
Territorial Army Salary 2025
The Territorial Army offers civilians a chance to serve the nation while continuing with their regular professions. This part-time commitment comes with pride and purpose and a strong financial package. The Territorial Army Salary Structure 2025 follows the 7th Pay Commission guidelines, making it both competitive and rewarding.
Joining the Territorial Army offers job security, structured growth, and steady income during service period.
Territorial Army Salary Structure 2025
The monthly salary in the Territorial Army is based on the same pay matrix as regular officers in the Indian Army. Officers receive full basic pay, allowances, and Military Service Pay (MSP) while serving. This ensures that Territorial Army officers are well-compensated for their time and dedication.
Below is the detailed Territorial Army salary per month in India as per rank:
|
Rank
|
Level
|
Pay Matrix (₹)
|
Military Service Pay (₹)
|
Lieutenant
|
Level 10
|
₹56,100 – ₹1,77,500
|
₹15,500
|
Captain
|
Level 10A
|
₹61,300 – ₹1,93,900
|
₹15,500
|
Major
|
Level 11
|
₹69,400 – ₹2,07,200
|
₹15,500
|
Lt Colonel
|
Level 12A
|
₹1,21,200 – ₹2,12,400
|
₹15,500
|
Colonel
|
Level 13
|
₹1,30,600 – ₹2,15,900
|
₹15,500
|
Brigadier
|
Level 13A
|
₹1,39,600 – ₹2,17,600
|
₹15,500
This pay includes basic salary and Military Service Pay, and officers may also receive additional allowances such as Field Area Allowance, Uniform Allowance, and more. This depends on duty location and assignment.
Territorial Army Grade Pay 2025
The Territorial Army (TA) offers a proud opportunity to serve the nation. It ensures that officers are fairly compensated through a structured pay matrix, including grade pay and several special allowances. The Territorial Army Grade Pay is aligned with the officer’s rank and matches the structure followed by the Indian Army under the 7th Pay Commission.
For example, a Lieutenant in Level 10 of the Pay Matrix earns a grade pay of ₹56,100, while a Captain in Level 10A earns ₹61,300. Additionally, all ranks receive a Military Service Pay (MSP) of ₹15,500, along with other benefits.
Territorial Army Salary Benefits and Allowances
Territorial Army officers are entitled to various allowances based on their duties, locations, and nature of service in addition to the basic salary and grade pay. These perks add significant value to the monthly compensation, especially during active deployment or training.
The followings are the details of the special pay and allowances offered to Territorial Army officers:
|
Salary Component
|
Amount (₹)
|
Basic Pay
|
₹15,600 – ₹39,100
|
Grade Pay
|
₹5,400
|
Transport Allowance
|
₹1,600
|
Field Area Allowance (25%)
|
₹6,780
|
Military Service Pay
|
₹6,000
|
High Altitude Allowance
|
₹5,600
|
Siachen Allowance
|
₹14,000
|
Parachute Pay
|
₹1,200
|
Flying Pay
|
₹9,000
|
Special Forces Pay
|
₹9,000
|
Counterinsurgency Pay
|
₹6,300
|
Kit Maintenance Allowance
|
₹400
Territorial Army Job Description 2025
The Territorial Army (TA) plays a vital role in supporting the Indian Army by assisting in internal security, natural disaster response, and operational duties during critical times. Though officers serve part-time, they carry out responsibilities similar to full-time Indian Army officers during their active duty periods.
TA officers are trained to handle real challenges from managing security during emergencies to helping civilians during floods, earthquakes, and other disasters. They also contribute significantly to national security when called upon during wartime or large-scale operations.
Roles and Responsibilities in the Territorial Army
Officers in the Territorial Army are entrusted with important tasks, such as:
-
Supporting the Indian Army during emergencies and internal unrest
-
Assisting in relief operations during natural disasters
-
Maintaining law and order in sensitive regions when required
-
Participating in national defense operations when mobilized
The job is part-time, but officers undergo regular military training to stay updated with the latest techniques. This sharpens their leadership, communication, and decision-making skills, which are valuable in both military and civilian life.
Career Opportunities and Promotions in the Territorial Army
One of the major highlights of joining the Territorial Army is the scope for career advancement. Officers are promoted based on performance, merit, and years of service. Promotional hierarchy typically follows this path:
-
Lieutenant
-
Captain
-
Major
-
Lt Colonel
-
Colonel
-
Brigadier
With each promotion comes increased responsibilities, higher pay scales, and more leadership opportunities. Officers also receive professional development through updated training modules and exposure to modern defense strategies, making this a fulfilling career on both personal and professional fronts.
Additional Allowances in the Territorial Army
Territorial Army officers enjoy several allowances that enhance their overall compensation package besides basic pay and grade pay:
|
Allowance
|
Details
|
Military Service Pay
|
Fixed amount paid to all officers during service periods
|
Dearness Allowance
|
Revised regularly to protect pay from inflation
|
House Rent Allowance
|
Provided if government housing is not allotted
|
Transport Allowance
|
Covers travel expenses while on duty
|
Medical Facilities
|
Includes healthcare for officers and their families, covering treatment and hospitalization
