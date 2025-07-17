Territorial Army Exam Dates 2025: Check Exam Schedule, Exam Centers, and Instructions Here

Territorial Army Exam Dates 2025: The Indian Army has officially released the Territorial Army notification 2025 for 19 vacancies. Candidates can fill out the Territorial Army application form 2025 from May 12 to June 10, 2025. The Territorial Army exam date 2025 has also been announced, the online test will be held on July 20, 2025. The complete Territorial Army schedule includes important events like the release of the application form, admit card, exam date, and result announcement. It is important for candidates to stay updated with all Territorial Army 2025 exam dates to avoid missing any important deadlines. Read on for a detailed exam schedule and more updates about the Territorial Army recruitment process 2025. Territorial Army Exam Date 2025 The Territorial Army Exam Date 2025 has been officially announced. The Computer-Based Test (CBT) will be conducted on 20th July 2025. This online exam is a crucial step in the recruitment process, and knowing the exam date helps candidates plan and complete their preparation effectively.

The Territorial Army CBT 2025 includes 100 questions worth 100 marks, and candidates will get 2 hours to complete the test. Candidates must focus on improving both speed and accuracy to perform well. Regularly solving practice papers and revising key topics will boost memory and help manage time better during the exam. Territorial Army Exam Date 2025 Overview The Territorial Army Recruitment 2025 has been announced to fill 19 vacancies for the Lieutenant Rank. This is a golden opportunity for candidates who wish to serve the nation by joining the Territorial Army. The first stage of the selection process is a Computer-Based Test (CBT), which is scheduled for 20th July 2025 and will be held at multiple centers across India. Candidates are advised to prepare thoroughly for the Territorial Army CBT, as it plays a crucial role in the selection process. The admit cards for the exam have been released now before the exam date.

Check the table below for a quick overview of the Territorial Army Exam Date 2025 and related details: Particulars Details Exam Conducting Authority Territorial Army Rank Lieutenant Total Vacancies 19 Posts Territorial Army Exam Date 20th July 2025 Admit Card Release Date 17th July 2025 Selection Process CBT, SSB Interview, Document Check, Medical Official Website www.indianarmy.nic.in Territorial Army Admit Card 2025 The Territorial Army Call Letter 2025 is a crucial document that candidates must carry to the exam centre on 20th July 2025. Along with the admit card, candidates are also required to bring a valid photo ID proof and a recent passport-size photograph. The Territorial Army Admit Card 2025 has been released on July 17, 2025. Candidates can download the admit card by visiting the official website, www.indianarmy.nic.in. It is advised to take a clear printout and keep it safe for exam day use.

Also Check: How to Join Territorial Army? Exam Day Instructions for Territorial Army 2025 All candidates must follow these general Territorial Army Exam Day Guidelines to avoid any last-minute issues: Carry a printed copy of the Territorial Army Admit Card 2025 to the exam centre.

Ensure the call letter is in good condition, with clearly visible name and photograph.

Bring a recent passport-size photograph and a valid photo ID proof (Aadhaar, PAN, Voter ID, etc.).

Reach the exam venue early to complete the entry and security check-in process on time.

Do not bring electronic gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, or calculators inside the exam hall. Territorial Army Exam Centers 2025 The Territorial Army Exam 2025 will be conducted across multiple cities in India, as announced in the official notification. Candidates must select their preferred Territorial Army exam centre while filling out the application form. The allotted center details will be mentioned in the Territorial Army Admit Card 2025.