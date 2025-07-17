Territorial Army Admit Card 2025 Release at joinindianarmy.nic.in soon, Download July 20 Exam Hall Ticket - Direct Link Here

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Jul 17, 2025, 12:17 IST

Territorial Army Admit Card 2025: Territorial Army will release the admit card soon for the Territorial Army Commission Online Entrance Exam 2025 for Officer posts. The written exam for the Territorial Army Commission Officer posts exam is scheduled to be held on July 20, 2025 across the country. Candidates who have applied for TA Recruitment will be able to download the admit card by visiting the official website (jointerritorialarmy.gov.in). In addition, the TA will also send details of email & SMS alerts to the candidates for the same.

TA Admit Card 2025 Download

Once released, candidates can check the link to download the admit card on the official website. You can download the hall ticket after using your login credentials to the link. The candidates can check the exam date, exam time and exam centre on their admit card which will also consist of photographs and scanned signatures of the candidate.

Territorial Army Admit Card 2025 Download Link 

jointerritorialarmy.gov.in Officer Admit Card 2025

The Territorial Army had invited online application for the Territorial Army Commission Online Entrance Exam 2025 for Officer posts across the country. The important details related to the exam are given in the table below:

Organization    

Territorial Army 

Post Name    

Territorial Army Officer

Exam Name

Territorial Army Commission Online Entrance Exam (TAOEE) 2025 

Category

Admit Card

Mode of Exam

Online

Number of posts 

19

Exam date

July 20, 2025 

Admit Card Status

Soon

Official Website   

 https://www.jointerritorialarmy.gov.in/

TA Exam Pattern 2025

The questions for Territorial Army Commission Online Entrance Exam 2025 will be framed into four parts as given below. The standard of the papers in Elementary Mathematics will be of Matriculation level. The standard of papers in other subjects will approximately be such as may be expected of a graduate of an Indian university. 

Subject Number of Questions Marks Time
Part - 1 Reasoning 25 25 2 hours
Part - 2 Elementary Mathematics 25 25
Part - 3 General Knowledge 25 25
Part - 4 English 25 25
Total 100 100  

How to Download Territorial Army Admit Card 2025?

You can download the hall ticket after following the guidelines given below.

Step 1: Visit to the official website https://territorialarmy.in/home
Step 2: Click on the link Territorial Army Admit Card 2025 on the homepage.
Step 3: Provide the required credentials link.
Step 4: Now click on the link.
Step 5: You will get your hall ticket in a new window.
Step 6: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.

 

 


Indian Territorial Army Officer 2025 : Mode Of Selection

Under the selection process, all those candidates whose application forms are found correct and are declared successful in the online entrance exam will be detailed for intelligence and personality tests at the Service Selection Board.

  • Written Examination (Computer-Based Test – CBT)
  • Preliminary Interview Board (PIB)
  • Service Selection Board (SSB) Interview
  • Medical Examination
  • Final Merit List

