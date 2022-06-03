Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

    WB Madhyamik Result 2022 (Announced): Arnab Ghorai Bankura Tops with 693 Marks, Check Pass Percentage, Toppers List Here

    The West Bengal class 10 results have been announced today. Students can check the WBBSE 10th result on the official website of the board - wbresults.nic.in. Check pass percentage and statistics details here.  

    Updated: Jun 3, 2022 10:03 IST
    WB Madhyamik Result 2022

    WB Madhyamik Result 2022, West Bengal Class 10 Pass Percentage: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has declared the West Bengal result for class 10th today on 3rd June 2022.  The overall pass percentage this year in WB Madhyamik Class 10th is 86.60 per cent. As per media reports, out of more than 11 lakh students registering for the WB Class 10th exams, 9,49,927 students have passed. 

    This year, the boys pass percentage is higher than girls. As per the media reports, 88.59% boys passed whereas  85% girls passed. Arnab Gharai from Bankura nd Rounak Mondol from East Burdwan has topped in the exam. This year, a total of 11,18,821 students appeared for the exam including 6,21,931 girls and 4,96,890 boys.

    Students can download their West bengal 10th mark sheets by using their roll number and date of birth in the login window from the official website - wbbse.wb.gov.in,wbresults.nic.in. WBBSE class 10th exam was conducted after a two-year gap due to the coronavirus pandemic. The West Bengal Madhyamik exam 2022 was held from 7th to 16th March 2022. 

    WB Madhyamik Toppers 2022 

    Name

    Rank

    Marks

    Arnab Ghorai Bankura

    Rank 1

    693

    Rounak Mandal

    Rank 1

    693

    Mousiki Sarkar

    Rank 2

    692

    Pathabhaban Sutasree Tripathi

    Rank 3

     

    WB Madhyamik Result 2022: Number of Students 

    Gender

    Number of students 

    Boys

    4,96,890

    Girls

    6,21,931

    Total

    11,18,821 

    WB Madhyamik Result Statistics 

    This year, a total of 11,18,821 students appeared for the exam including 6,21,931 girls and 4,96,890 boys. WBBSE class 10th exam was conducted after a two-year gap due to the coronavirus pandemic. Last year, overall pass percentage was 100%. As the WB 10th Madhyamik exams could not be conducted last year due to the ongoing Covid pandemic, the WBBSE did not release any merit list.

    In 2020, 10,17, 261 candidates had registered for the Class 10 Madhyamik exams. The pass percentage of 86.34% was higher than the 2019 pass percentage - 86.07%.

    Years

    Total appeared candidates

    Pass percentage

    Girls pass %

    Boys pass %

    2021

    10,79,749

    100

    100

    100

    2020

    10,35,666

    86.34

    83.48

    89.87

    2019

    10,66,176

    86.07

    82.87

    89.97

    2018

    11,02,921

    85.49

    79.62

    86.34

    2017

    10,71,717

    85.65

    79.62

    86.34

    2016

    11,44,097

    84.5

    83

    83

    2015

    10,35,930

    81.8

    81

    80

    2014

    10,51,859

    78.45

    77

    76

    WB Board Result - Toppers

    Last year, as the WB 10th board exams were cancelled, therefore the list of toppers was not announced. However, students can check class 10th toppers of the year 2020 - 

    Toppers name

    Marks Obtained

    Arithra Pal from North Bardhaman

    694/700

    Sayantan Garai (Bakura)

    693/700

    Avik Das (North Bardhaman)

    693/700

    Debosmita Mahapatra

    690/700

    Aritra Maity

    690/700

