WB Madhyamik Result 2022 (Announced): Arnab Ghorai Bankura Tops with 693 Marks, Check Pass Percentage, Toppers List Here

WB Madhyamik Result 2022, West Bengal Class 10 Pass Percentage: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has declared the West Bengal result for class 10th today on 3rd June 2022. The overall pass percentage this year in WB Madhyamik Class 10th is 86.60 per cent. As per media reports, out of more than 11 lakh students registering for the WB Class 10th exams, 9,49,927 students have passed.

This year, the boys pass percentage is higher than girls. As per the media reports, 88.59% boys passed whereas 85% girls passed. Arnab Gharai from Bankura nd Rounak Mondol from East Burdwan has topped in the exam. This year, a total of 11,18,821 students appeared for the exam including 6,21,931 girls and 4,96,890 boys.

Students can download their West bengal 10th mark sheets by using their roll number and date of birth in the login window from the official website - wbbse.wb.gov.in,wbresults.nic.in. WBBSE class 10th exam was conducted after a two-year gap due to the coronavirus pandemic. The West Bengal Madhyamik exam 2022 was held from 7th to 16th March 2022.

WB Madhyamik Toppers 2022

Name Rank Marks Arnab Ghorai Bankura Rank 1 693 Rounak Mandal Rank 1 693 Mousiki Sarkar Rank 2 692 Pathabhaban Sutasree Tripathi Rank 3

WB Madhyamik Result 2022: Number of Students

Gender Number of students Boys 4,96,890 Girls 6,21,931 Total 11,18,821

WB Madhyamik Result Statistics

This year, a total of 11,18,821 students appeared for the exam including 6,21,931 girls and 4,96,890 boys. WBBSE class 10th exam was conducted after a two-year gap due to the coronavirus pandemic. Last year, overall pass percentage was 100%. As the WB 10th Madhyamik exams could not be conducted last year due to the ongoing Covid pandemic, the WBBSE did not release any merit list.

In 2020, 10,17, 261 candidates had registered for the Class 10 Madhyamik exams. The pass percentage of 86.34% was higher than the 2019 pass percentage - 86.07%.

Years Total appeared candidates Pass percentage Girls pass % Boys pass % 2021 10,79,749 100 100 100 2020 10,35,666 86.34 83.48 89.87 2019 10,66,176 86.07 82.87 89.97 2018 11,02,921 85.49 79.62 86.34 2017 10,71,717 85.65 79.62 86.34 2016 11,44,097 84.5 83 83 2015 10,35,930 81.8 81 80 2014 10,51,859 78.45 77 76

WB Board Result - Toppers

Last year, as the WB 10th board exams were cancelled, therefore the list of toppers was not announced. However, students can check class 10th toppers of the year 2020 -

Toppers name Marks Obtained Arithra Pal from North Bardhaman 694/700 Sayantan Garai (Bakura) 693/700 Avik Das (North Bardhaman) 693/700 Debosmita Mahapatra 690/700 Aritra Maity 690/700

Also Read: West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2022 Declared Live: Check WBBSE Class 10 Results Link @ wbresults.nic.in