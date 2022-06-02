West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2022 Date & Time Live: WB Board Class 10 Result Will Be Declared Tomorrow 9 AM

HIGHLIGHTS West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2022 To Release Tomorrow WB Class 10th Result 2022 To Be Declare at 9 AM in Press Conference Check West Bengal 10th Result at wbresults.nic.in, wbbse.wb.gov.in

West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2022 Date, WB Board Class 10 Result Live Updates: West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will be releasing the WB Madhyamik result on 3rd June 2022 in online mode. The board is expected to conduct a press conference to declare the West Bengal class 10th result 2022 at 9 am. Once announced, the results will be available at the official website - wbresults.nic.in, wbbse.wb.gov.in as well as on this page. To check the WB 10th result, students will have to enter the necessary credentials like roll number, and registration number to log in and get the result.

As per media reports, more than 11 lakh students registered for the WB Madhyamik Pareeksha this year. The examination was conducted in offline mode from 7th to 16th March 2022. Last year a total of 10,79,749 candidates registered for the WB Madhyamik exam. A total of 79 students had scored 697 marks and the pass percentage was 100%.

