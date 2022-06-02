West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2022 Date & Time Live: WB Board Class 10 Result Will Be Declared Tomorrow 9 AM

West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2022 Date, WB Board Class 10 Result Live Updates: West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will be releasing the WB Madhyamik result on 3rd June 2022 in online mode. The board is expected to conduct a press conference to declare the West Bengal class 10th result 2022 at 9 am. Once announced, the results will be available at the official website - wbresults.nic.in, wbbse.wb.gov.in as well as on this page. To check the WB 10th result, students will have to enter the necessary credentials like roll number, and registration number to log in and get the result.
As per media reports, more than 11 lakh students registered for the WB Madhyamik Pareeksha this year. The examination was conducted in offline mode from 7th to 16th March 2022. Last year a total of 10,79,749 candidates registered for the WB Madhyamik exam. A total of 79 students had scored 697 marks and the pass percentage was 100%.
02 Jun 15:44 PMWB Class 10th Result Pass Percentage
Along with the announcement of West Bengal Madhyamik result, the authorities will also release the pass percentage. Last year, overall pass percentage was 100%. As the WB 10th Madhyamik exams could not be conducted last year due to the ongoing Covid pandemic, the WBBSE did not release any merit list. In 2020, 10,17, 261 candidates had registered for the Class 10 Madhyamik exams. The pass percentage of 86.34% was higher than the 2019 pass percentage - 86.07%.
02 Jun 15:13 PMWest Bengal Class 10th Result 2022 Grading System
|
Grade
|
Marks
|
Remarks
|
AA
|
90-100
|
Outstanding
|
A+
|
80-89
|
Excellent
|
A
|
60-79
|
Very Good
|
B+
|
45-59
|
Good
|
B
|
35-44
|
Satisfactory
|
C
|
25-34
|
Marginal
|
D
|
Below 25
|
Disqualified
02 Jun 13:22 PMWBBSE Madhyamik Result 2022 Date and Time
Know when WBBSE will declare West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2022?
02 Jun 13:20 PMCredentials Required to Check WB Board Result 2022 Madhyamik?
In order to check the West Bengal Class 10th result 2022, students will have to use the required credentials in the space provided in login window. The login credentials are -
02 Jun 12:57 PMHow to check WB Madhyamik Result 2022 Online?
To check WBBSE 10th Board result 2022, students will have to follow the steps provided below -
02 Jun 12:51 PMWB Madhyamik Result Login Window
Students can check below the login window, where they will have to use the required credentials to check the result -
02 Jun 12:48 PMWB Madhyamik Result 2022 Date and Time
The West Bengal 10th result is scheduled to be released on 3rd June at 9 am. After the declaration of WBBSE result 2022, students can check it at - wbresults.nic.in, wbbse.wb.gov.in.
|
Overview
|
Date and Time
|
WBBSE Madhyamik Result Date
|
3 June 2022
|
WB 10th Result Time
|
9:00 AM
02 Jun 12:41 PMHow To Check West Bengal Class 10th Result 2022?
Students can go through the video to know how to check WB Madhyamik Result 2022 -