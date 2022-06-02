Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!
    West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2022 Date & Time Live: WB Board Class 10 Result Will Be Declared Tomorrow 9 AM

    Updated on: 2022-06-02 15:44:01 IST

    West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2022 Date

    HIGHLIGHTS

    West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2022 To Release Tomorrow WB Class 10th Result 2022 To Be Declare at 9 AM in Press ConferenceCheck West Bengal 10th Result at wbresults.nic.in, wbbse.wb.gov.in

    West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2022 Date, WB Board Class 10 Result Live Updates: West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will be releasing the WB Madhyamik result on 3rd June 2022 in online mode. The board is expected to conduct a press conference to declare the West Bengal class 10th result 2022 at 9 am. Once announced, the results will be available at the official website - wbresults.nic.in, wbbse.wb.gov.in as well as on this page. To check the WB 10th result, students will have to enter the necessary credentials like roll number, and registration number to log in and get the result.

    As per media reports, more than 11 lakh students registered for the WB Madhyamik Pareeksha this year. The examination was conducted in offline mode from 7th to 16th March 2022. Last year a total of 10,79,749 candidates registered for the WB Madhyamik exam. A total of 79 students had scored 697 marks and the pass percentage was 100%.

    Keep refreshing this page for the latest updates on West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2022!

    LIVE UPDATES

    • 02 Jun 15:44 PM

      WB Class 10th Result Pass Percentage

      Along with the announcement of West Bengal Madhyamik result, the authorities will also release the pass percentage. Last year, overall pass percentage was 100%. As the WB 10th Madhyamik exams could not be conducted last year due to the ongoing Covid pandemic, the WBBSE did not release any merit list. In 2020, 10,17, 261 candidates had registered for the Class 10 Madhyamik exams. The pass percentage of 86.34% was higher than the 2019 pass percentage - 86.07%.

    • 02 Jun 15:13 PM

      West Bengal Class 10th Result 2022 Grading System

      Grade

      Marks

      Remarks

      AA

      90-100

      Outstanding

      A+

      80-89

      Excellent

      A

      60-79

      Very Good

      B+

      45-59

      Good

      B

      35-44

      Satisfactory

      C

      25-34

      Marginal

      D

      Below 25

      Disqualified

    • 02 Jun 13:22 PM

      WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2022 Date and Time

      Know when WBBSE will declare West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2022?

    • 02 Jun 13:20 PM

      Credentials Required to Check WB Board Result 2022 Madhyamik?

      In order to check the West Bengal Class 10th result 2022, students will have to use the required credentials in the space provided in login window. The login credentials are - 

      • Registration Number
      • Date of Birth 

    • 02 Jun 12:57 PM

      How to check WB Madhyamik Result 2022 Online?

      To check WBBSE 10th Board result 2022, students will have to follow the steps provided below - 

      • Step 1st - Go to the official website of West Bengal Board - wbresults.nic.in.
      • Step 2nd - On the homepage, click on - West Bengal Madhyamik result link.
      • Step 3rd - Enter registration number and date of birth in the login window.
      • Step 4th - Click on the submit tab and the WB 10th result will appear on the screen.


    • 02 Jun 12:51 PM

      WB Madhyamik Result Login Window

      Students can check below the login window, where they will have to use the required credentials to check the result - 

      West Bengal 10th Result 2022 

    • 02 Jun 12:48 PM

      WB Madhyamik Result 2022 Date and Time

      The West Bengal 10th result is scheduled to be released on 3rd June at 9 am. After the declaration of WBBSE result 2022, students can check it at - wbresults.nic.in, wbbse.wb.gov.in. 

      Overview 

      Date and Time

      WBBSE Madhyamik Result Date 

      3 June 2022

      WB 10th Result Time 

      9:00 AM


    • 02 Jun 12:41 PM

      How To Check West Bengal Class 10th Result 2022?

      Students can go through the video to know how to check WB Madhyamik Result 2022 - 

