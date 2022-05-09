WB Madhyamik Result 2022: As per the latest updates, West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) is expected to soon announce the West Bengal class 10th result in online mode. Students who appeared for the annual board exams can check their West Bengal Madhyamik result at wbresults.nic.in. As per reports, an official from the board has hinted that the evaluation process is completed and the board is ready to announce the WB 10th result. However, the officials have not yet released any notice regarding the announcement of result. For latest updates, keep refreshing this page.

Updated as on 21/04/2022 at 6.06 PM

WB Madhyamik Result 2022: West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will declare the West Bengal Madhyamik (10th) result in May 2022. Students can check WB Board Madhyamik result 2022 online mode. The 10th result will be available on these websites - wbresults.nic.in, wbchse.nic.in, wbbse.org. They will have to use their roll number and date of birth to check the West Bengal Board Madhyamik result.

The online WB class 10th result will be provisional in nature. The original mark sheet will be issued by the respective schools. Students are advised to stay tuned to this page and keep refreshing it to get the latest update and also to receive the WB Madhyamik Results 2021 easily, without facing any problems.

West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2022 Highlights

Overview Specifications Board Name West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (Class 10th) Exam Name WB Board Madhyamik Exam Mode Offline Session 2021-22 Result Announcement Official Website wbresults.nic.in, wbchse.nic.in, wbbse.org Result Mode Online Credentials Required roll number and date of birth

West Bengal Board Result Madhyamik 2022 Time and Date

WB Madhyamik result date will be released soon. Here, we have provided the expected WB results 2022 Madhyamik result date on this page. Going as per last year, the board had announced results on 20th July 2021. Check the following table to know about the WBBSE West Bengal Madhyamik result date and other related events -

Events Dates WBBSE Class 10 exam date 7th to 16th March 2022 West Bengal board result date May 2022

How To Check West Bengal 10th Result 2022?

The WB Madhyamik examination results will be available on the official website. To check the results, students have to enter the login details in the link to be provided on this page. To ensure that they are aware and can check their West Bengal Class 10th result 2022, we have provided steps for the same -

Step 1st - Visit the official website of West Bengal Board - wbresults.nic.in.

Step 2nd - On the homepage, click on ‘West Bengal Madhyamik result 2022’ link.

Step 3rd - Enter Roll, number and date of birth in the login window.

Step 4th - Click on the “Submit” button. Madhyamik WBBSE result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5th - Take a printout of the WB 10th result and keep it safe to use for further references.

How To Check West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2022 via SMS?

The board provides two options to check WB results for Class 10th 2022 through an online portal and via SMS service. Students can use any of them to view the West Bengal board result 2022. They can check below the steps to know how to check WB board 10th result 2022 through SMS -

Step 1st - Go to the Message/SMS application on the mobile phone.

Step 2nd - For WB Madhyamik result 2022 type - WB 10<space>roll number.

Step 3rd - Send it to 56070 / 56263 for class 10th.

West Bengal Board Result 2022 For Class 10th - Online Result Window and Checking Procedure

To make the WB result checking procedure easier, here we have provided images of each step. Students can check the West Bengal class 10th result window images along with checking procedure below -

Step 1st - Go to the official website - wbresults.nic.in, wbchse.nic.in, wbbse.org. A new window will be displayed on the screen.

Step 2nd - Now, click on West Bengal Madhyamik result. A login page will appear on the screen.

Step 3rd - Enter the login credentials and the result will appear on the screen.

What details will be mentioned in WB Board Result 2022 Madhyamik Pariksha?

West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will be releasing the mark sheets of the class 10th exam that will include students and their marks details. As per the last year's details, the West Bengal 10th result sheet 2022 will include the following information -

Name of the student Class of the student Roll number Subject names Subject-wise marks Subject-wise grades Subject-wise percentile Total marks Overall grade WB result status (Pass/Fail)

West Bengal Board Class 10th Statistics

The exam conducting body will release the WB Madhyamik statistics along with the announcement of the result. As per the released data of WBBSE, last year, the pass percentage was 100%. Here, students can check the WB result statistics of the last few years -

Years Total appeared candidates Pass percentage Girls pass % Boys pass % 2021 10,79,749 100 100 100 2020 10,35,666 86.34 83.48 89.87 2019 10,66,176 86.07 82.87 89.97 2018 11,02,921 85.49 79.62 86.34 2017 10,71,717 85.65 79.62 86.34 2016 11,44,097 84.5 83 83 2015 10,35,930 81.8 81 80 2014 10,51,859 78.45 77 76

What After the Announcement of WB Board Result 2022 Class 10?

After the announcement of the West Bengal class 10th result, students must download and save the result pdf for future references. This online scorecard can be used as a provisional mark sheet as and when required only until the issuance of the original mark sheet by the West Bengal Board.

Further, all the students who have qualified in the exam will be eligible for admission to any streams - Arts, Commerce or Science. Also, those who have not secured satisfactory marks or have failed the exam can apply for revaluation or appear for a compartmental exam.

WB Board Result 2022 Madhyamik - Re-evaluation or Scrutiny of Result

The students who are satisfied with the marks in the WB Board 10th Result 2022 can apply for rechecking or re-evaluation of their answer sheets. The students can avail this facility by filling up an application form and paying a requisite fee. In case of a change in marks, the West Bengal Board will update the same in the original mark sheet.

In rechecking, the entire answer sheet of a student is rechecked by an independent examiner appointed by the West Bengal Board while in re-evaluation, the answer sheet is looked for an unevaluated answer and the answer sheet is looked for an unevaluated answer.

West Bengal Board Result 2022 Class 10 Compartmental Examination

Also, the students who have failed in the West Bengal Board exam will get an option to take the compartmental exams. WBBSE conducts the compartmental examination every year. The students who fail in one or two subjects can appear in the compartmental examination to save their academic year from getting wasted. The facility can be availed of by the West Bengal Board at a cost of a nominal fee. More information can be sought from the official website of the West Bengal Board.

WB Board Result - Toppers

The West Bengal Board releases the list of toppers of class 10th on its official website - wbresults.nic.in every year. The Board is expected to publish the list of toppers this year as well. The students will be able to check the toppers for both WB 10th Examination 2022 by visiting the official website of the West Bengal Board after the official declaration.

Last year, as the WB 10th board exams were cancelled, therefore the list of toppers was not announced. However, students can check class 10th toppers of the year 2020 -

Toppers name Marks Obtained Arithra Pal from North Bardhaman 694/700 Sayantan Garai (Bakura) 693/700 Avik Das (North Bardhaman) 693/700 Debosmita Mahapatra 690/700 Aritra Maity 690/700 Soumya Pathak 690/700 Agniva Saha - Ankit Sarkar 688/700 Rashmita Sinha Mahapatra 688/700 Bibha Basu Mondal 688/700

West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE)

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has been entrusted with the task of managing secondary level school education in the state of West Bengal. It was established through the West Bengal Secondary Education Act, 1950, though it started functioning only around the year 1951. The Board provides course curriculum to the affiliated schools, monitors the implementation of education policies and conducts the yearly WB Madhyamik Examination.