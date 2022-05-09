|West Bengal Madhyamik Board Result 2022 - Content Highlights
|West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2022 Highlights
|West Bengal Board Result Madhyamik 2022 Time and Date
|How To Check West Bengal 10th Result 2022?
|How To Check West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2022 via SMS?
|West Bengal Board Result 2022 For Class 10th - Online Result Window and Checking Procedure
WB Madhyamik Result 2022: As per the latest updates, West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) is expected to soon announce the West Bengal class 10th result in online mode. Students who appeared for the annual board exams can check their West Bengal Madhyamik result at wbresults.nic.in. As per reports, an official from the board has hinted that the evaluation process is completed and the board is ready to announce the WB 10th result. However, the officials have not yet released any notice regarding the announcement of result. For latest updates, keep refreshing this page.
Updated as on 21/04/2022 at 6.06 PM
WB Madhyamik Result 2022: West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will declare the West Bengal Madhyamik (10th) result in May 2022. Students can check WB Board Madhyamik result 2022 online mode. The 10th result will be available on these websites - wbresults.nic.in, wbchse.nic.in, wbbse.org. They will have to use their roll number and date of birth to check the West Bengal Board Madhyamik result.
The online WB class 10th result will be provisional in nature. The original mark sheet will be issued by the respective schools. Students are advised to stay tuned to this page and keep refreshing it to get the latest update and also to receive the WB Madhyamik Results 2021 easily, without facing any problems.
|
Overview
|
Specifications
|
Board Name
|
West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (Class 10th)
|
Exam Name
|
WB Board Madhyamik
|
Exam Mode
|
Offline
|
Session
|
2021-22
|
Result Announcement Official Website
|
wbresults.nic.in, wbchse.nic.in, wbbse.org
|
Result Mode
|
Online
|
Credentials Required
|
roll number and date of birth
WB Madhyamik result date will be released soon. Here, we have provided the expected WB results 2022 Madhyamik result date on this page. Going as per last year, the board had announced results on 20th July 2021. Check the following table to know about the WBBSE West Bengal Madhyamik result date and other related events -
|
Events
|
Dates
|
WBBSE Class 10 exam date
|
7th to 16th March 2022
|
West Bengal board result date
|
May 2022
The WB Madhyamik examination results will be available on the official website. To check the results, students have to enter the login details in the link to be provided on this page. To ensure that they are aware and can check their West Bengal Class 10th result 2022, we have provided steps for the same -
Step 1st - Visit the official website of West Bengal Board - wbresults.nic.in.
Step 2nd - On the homepage, click on ‘West Bengal Madhyamik result 2022’ link.
Step 3rd - Enter Roll, number and date of birth in the login window.
Step 4th - Click on the “Submit” button. Madhyamik WBBSE result will be displayed on the screen.
Step 5th - Take a printout of the WB 10th result and keep it safe to use for further references.
The board provides two options to check WB results for Class 10th 2022 through an online portal and via SMS service. Students can use any of them to view the West Bengal board result 2022. They can check below the steps to know how to check WB board 10th result 2022 through SMS -
Step 1st - Go to the Message/SMS application on the mobile phone.
Step 2nd - For WB Madhyamik result 2022 type - WB 10<space>roll number.
Step 3rd - Send it to 56070 / 56263 for class 10th.
To make the WB result checking procedure easier, here we have provided images of each step. Students can check the West Bengal class 10th result window images along with checking procedure below -
Step 1st - Go to the official website - wbresults.nic.in, wbchse.nic.in, wbbse.org. A new window will be displayed on the screen.
Step 2nd - Now, click on West Bengal Madhyamik result. A login page will appear on the screen.
Step 3rd - Enter the login credentials and the result will appear on the screen.
West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will be releasing the mark sheets of the class 10th exam that will include students and their marks details. As per the last year's details, the West Bengal 10th result sheet 2022 will include the following information -
The exam conducting body will release the WB Madhyamik statistics along with the announcement of the result. As per the released data of WBBSE, last year, the pass percentage was 100%. Here, students can check the WB result statistics of the last few years -
|
Years
|
Total appeared candidates
|
Pass percentage
|
Girls pass %
|
Boys pass %
|
2021
|
10,79,749
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
2020
|
10,35,666
|
86.34
|
83.48
|
89.87
|
2019
|
10,66,176
|
86.07
|
82.87
|
89.97
|
2018
|
11,02,921
|
85.49
|
79.62
|
86.34
|
2017
|
10,71,717
|
85.65
|
79.62
|
86.34
|
2016
|
11,44,097
|
84.5
|
83
|
83
|
2015
|
10,35,930
|
81.8
|
81
|
80
|
2014
|
10,51,859
|
78.45
|
77
|
76
After the announcement of the West Bengal class 10th result, students must download and save the result pdf for future references. This online scorecard can be used as a provisional mark sheet as and when required only until the issuance of the original mark sheet by the West Bengal Board.
Further, all the students who have qualified in the exam will be eligible for admission to any streams - Arts, Commerce or Science. Also, those who have not secured satisfactory marks or have failed the exam can apply for revaluation or appear for a compartmental exam.
The students who are satisfied with the marks in the WB Board 10th Result 2022 can apply for rechecking or re-evaluation of their answer sheets. The students can avail this facility by filling up an application form and paying a requisite fee. In case of a change in marks, the West Bengal Board will update the same in the original mark sheet.
In rechecking, the entire answer sheet of a student is rechecked by an independent examiner appointed by the West Bengal Board while in re-evaluation, the answer sheet is looked for an unevaluated answer and the answer sheet is looked for an unevaluated answer.
Also, the students who have failed in the West Bengal Board exam will get an option to take the compartmental exams. WBBSE conducts the compartmental examination every year. The students who fail in one or two subjects can appear in the compartmental examination to save their academic year from getting wasted. The facility can be availed of by the West Bengal Board at a cost of a nominal fee. More information can be sought from the official website of the West Bengal Board.
The West Bengal Board releases the list of toppers of class 10th on its official website - wbresults.nic.in every year. The Board is expected to publish the list of toppers this year as well. The students will be able to check the toppers for both WB 10th Examination 2022 by visiting the official website of the West Bengal Board after the official declaration.
Last year, as the WB 10th board exams were cancelled, therefore the list of toppers was not announced. However, students can check class 10th toppers of the year 2020 -
|
Toppers name
|
Marks Obtained
|
Arithra Pal from North Bardhaman
|
694/700
|
Sayantan Garai (Bakura)
|
693/700
|
Avik Das (North Bardhaman)
|
693/700
|
Debosmita Mahapatra
|
690/700
|
Aritra Maity
|
690/700
|
Soumya Pathak
|
690/700
|
Agniva Saha
|
-
|
Ankit Sarkar
|
688/700
|
Rashmita Sinha Mahapatra
|
688/700
|
Bibha Basu Mondal
|
688/700
The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has been entrusted with the task of managing secondary level school education in the state of West Bengal. It was established through the West Bengal Secondary Education Act, 1950, though it started functioning only around the year 1951. The Board provides course curriculum to the affiliated schools, monitors the implementation of education policies and conducts the yearly WB Madhyamik Examination.
The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education will soon be declaring the WB Madhyamik Results 2022 on the official website. Students who have taken the WBBSE 10th exams can check complete details of the result declaration here.
WB Madhyamik result 2022 will be released soon in online mode at wbresults.nic.in. Students will be able to download their West Bengal 10th result by using the name/roll number or date of birth. Get updates here
WB Class 10 Exam 2022 Update: Calcutta High Court has stayed the West Bengal Government Order of suspending Internet Services in and around exam centres for WBBSE 10th Exam 2022 or the Madhyamik Examination to check cheating and malpractices.