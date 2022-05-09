WB Board Result 2022 Madhyamik: Going as per media updates, the board has completed the evaluation process for class 10th. So, it is expected that WB Madhyamik result 2022 will be announced soon now. After the release of results, students can check it at wbresults.nic.in, wbchse.nic.in, wbbse.org. They will have to use the required login credentials to check West Bengal Class 10th result. As of now, the board has not released any official date or notice regarding the announcement of WB Madhyamik result. As per media reports, this year 6,21,931 female and 4,96,890 male students have appeared for the WBBSE Madhyamik exam. Check this page for latest updates on West Bengal Board results.

WB Board Result 2022 Madhyamik and HS: West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) and West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) is expected to release the Madhyamik (10th) and HS (12th) result in May 2022. Students can check WB Board result 2022 in online mode at - wbresults.nic.in, wbchse.nic.in, wbbse.org. They will have to use their roll number and date-of-birth to check the West Bengal Board Madhyamik and HS result.

Also, to easily access the result of the WB Board, a direct link will be provided on this page. The West Bengal board result will include the marks secured by the students in the subjects along with their qualifying status in the examinations. They are hence advised to bookmark this page for further updates regarding the declaration of the results.

West Bengal Board Result 2022 Class 10 and 12 Highlights

Overview Specifications Board Name West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (Class 10th)

West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (Class 12th) Exam Name WB Board Madhyamik WB Board HS Exam Mode Offline Session 2021-22 Result Announcement Official Website wbresults.nic.in, wbchse.nic.in, wbbse.org Result Mode Online Credentials Required roll number and date of birth

West Bengal Board Madhyamik and HS Result 2022 Time and Date

The WBBSE and WBCHSE have not yet released any dates for the announcement of class 10th and 12th result. Till then, students can check the below some of the important dates related to the West Bengal board result 2022. Check all the dates to keep track of WB Madhyamik and HS board exam events.

West Bengal Board Result Madhyamik 2022 Dates

Events Dates WBBSE Class 10 exam date 7th to 16th March 2022 West Bengal board result date May 2022

West Bengal HS Result 2022 Dates

Events Dates WBCHSE Class 12 exam date 2nd to 20th April 2022 West Bengal board result date May 2022

How To Check WB Board Result 2022 Madhyamik and HS?

Students can view their WB 10th and 12th Board result 2022 through the official website or via SMS facility provided by the board. Also, a direct link will be provided on this page after the announcement of West Bengal Madhyamik and HS result 2022. Go through the steps to know how to check WB 10th and 12th result -

Step 1st - Go to the official website of West Bengal Board - wbresults.nic.in.

Step 2nd - On the homepage, click on ‘West Bengal Madhyamik result 2022 or WB Board HS result’ link.

Step 3rd - Enter Roll, number and date of birth in the login window.

Step 4th - Click on the “Submit” button. Madhyamik WBBSE result or WB HS result will appear on the screen.

Step 5th - Take a printout of the WB 10th and 12th result and keep it safe to use for further references.

How To Check West Bengal Board Result 2022 via SMS?

The board provides two options to check WB results for HS and Madhyamik 2022 through an online portal and via SMS service. Students can avail any of them to view West Bengal board result 2022 for class 10th and 12th. They can check below the steps to know how to check WB board 10th and 12th result 2022 through SMS -

Step 1st - Go to the Message/SMS application on the mobile phone.

Step 2nd - For WB Madhyamik result 2022 type - WB 10<space>roll number and for WB HS result type - WB12<space>roll number

Step 3rd - Send it to 56070 / 56263 for class 10th and for class 12th send it to 5676750 / 58888.

West Bengal Board Result 2022 for Class 10th and 12th Students - Online Result Window and Checking Procedure

Here we have provided the image-wise steps to know how to check the results of West Bengal Madhyamik and HS. Students can check the online result window and complete checking procedure here -

Step 1st - Go to the official website - wbresults.nic.in, wbchse.nic.in, wbbse.org. A new window will appear on the screen.

Step 2nd - Now, click on West Bengal Madhyamik and HS result. A login page will appear on the screen.

Step 3rd - Enter the login credentials and the result will appear on the screen.

What details will be mentioned in WB Board Result 2022 Madhyamik and HS?

The online WB board result will be provisional in nature. Students must ensure that all the details provided in the West Bengal 2022 result are correct. In case of any error, they can contact the respective schools. Based on last year's result, here we have provided the details that will be mentioned on it -

Name of the student Student's class roll number Subject names Subject-wise marks Subject-wise grades Subject-wise percentile Total marks Overall grade WB result status (Pass/Fail)

West Bengal Board 10th and 12th Statistics

Along with the WB Madhyamik and HS result 2022, the board is also expected to release the statistics that includes the total number of students who appeared for the exam, pass percentage etc. Last year, in the Madhyamik exam the overall pass percentage was 100% whereas in the HS exam, 97.69 pass percentage was recorded. Here, students can check the complete West Bengal Board result statistics of the last few years -

West Bengal Madhyamik Result Statistics

Years Pass Percentage Total Students 2021 100% 10,79,749 2020 86.34% 1035666 2019 86.07% 1066176 2018 85.49% 1102921 2017 85.65% 1071717 2016 84.50% 1144097

West Bengal HS Result Statistics

Years Pass Percentage Total Students 2021 97.69% 8,19,202 2020 90.13% 7,61,583 2019 86.92% 7,77,000 2018 83.75% 8,09,000 2017 85.65% 7,44,507 2016 83.65% 7,89,204

What After the Announcement of West Bengal Board Result 2022 Madhyamik and HS?

After the release of WB board class 10th and 12th exam results, the students who have appeared and passed in the exam can fill the application and proceed with the admission process to class 11 and undergraduate programmes.

The students who qualify for class 10th will be eligible to apply for the admissions to class 11 Arts, Commerce and Science stream. Those who qualify in the West Bengal class 12 Arts, Commerce and Science streams will be able to apply for admissions to undergraduate programmes offered by the colleges.

WB Board Result 2022 Madhyamik and HS - Re-evaluation or Scrutiny of Result

The students who do not get the expected marks in the WBBSE or WBCHSE result can opt for rechecking or re-evaluation facility provided by the West Bengal Board. The students have to fill an online application form and pay the requisite fees to avail this facility. More information will be provided to students from their respective schools.

Before availing of the facility, the students must note that in rechecking the entire answer sheet is rechecked while in re-evaluation, only the marks are calculated again and the answer sheet is looked for an unevaluated answer. Any change in the final marks will reflect in the final mark sheet issued by the Board.

West Bengal Board Result 2022 Class 10 and 12 Compartmental Examination

Some students may fail to secure the passing marks set by the West Bengal Board. These students are given another chance by the WB Board. Every year, the compartmental examinations are conducted by the West Bengal Board for the students who fail in one or two subjects in the WB Board Examination.

The students will have to fill an online application form and pay a nominal fee to write the said examination. The students can seek more information from the official website of the West Bengal Board.

WB Board Result - Toppers

The students must note that like all other boards, the West Bengal Board too, publishes the list of toppers on its official website - wbresults.nic.in every year. The Board is expected to publish the list of toppers this year as well. The students will be able to check the toppers for both WB 10th and 12th Examination 2022 by visiting the official website of the West Bengal Board after the official declaration.

West Bengal Madhyamik Toppers 2020

Rank Topper name Total Marks 1 Arithra Pal 694 2 Sayantan Garai 693 3 Debosmita Mahapatra 690 3 Aritra Maity 690 4 Agniva Saha 689 5 Ankit Sarkar 688 5 Rashmita Sinha Mahapatra 688 5 Bibha Basu Mondal 688 6 Rinkini Ghatak 687 6 Samrit singh 687 6 Atrishman Saha 687 6 Rajibul islam 687 6 Sourav Biswas, 687 6 Srijan Saha, 687 6 Soham Das 687 6 Prince Kumar Singh 687 6 Arijit Praharaj 687 6 Saptarshi Jana 687 6 Osmi Choudhury 687

WBCHSE 12th Toppers 2019

Rank 1: Shovan Mondala - 99.6% (498)

Rank 1: Rajashree Barman - 99.6% (498)

Rank 2: 6 students - 99.20 % (496)

WBCHSE 12th Toppers 2018

Rank 1: Granthan Sengupta - 99.2% (496)

Rank 2: Ritvick Kumar Sahoo 98.6% (493)

Rank 3: Timir Baron Das, Saswata Roy - 98% (490)

West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE)

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has been entrusted with the task of managing secondary level school education in the state of West Bengal. It was established through the West Bengal Secondary Education Act, 1950, though it started functioning only around the year 1951. The Board provides course curriculum to the affiliated schools, monitors the implementation of education policies and conducts the yearly WB Madhyamik Examination.

West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE)

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSEE) was established through the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education, Act 1975. It has been entrusted with the task of regulating the school education system at the 10+2 level. At present, the WBCHSE organizes the Class 12 Board Examination in the state for the evaluation of students at the Higher Secondary level.