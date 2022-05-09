|West Bengal Board Result 2022 - Content Highlights
WB Board Result 2022 Madhyamik: Going as per media updates, the board has completed the evaluation process for class 10th. So, it is expected that WB Madhyamik result 2022 will be announced soon now. After the release of results, students can check it at wbresults.nic.in, wbchse.nic.in, wbbse.org. They will have to use the required login credentials to check West Bengal Class 10th result. As of now, the board has not released any official date or notice regarding the announcement of WB Madhyamik result. As per media reports, this year 6,21,931 female and 4,96,890 male students have appeared for the WBBSE Madhyamik exam. Check this page for latest updates on West Bengal Board results.
Updated as on 21/04/2022 at 6.17 PM
WB Board Result 2022 Madhyamik and HS: West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) and West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) is expected to release the Madhyamik (10th) and HS (12th) result in May 2022. Students can check WB Board result 2022 in online mode at - wbresults.nic.in, wbchse.nic.in, wbbse.org. They will have to use their roll number and date-of-birth to check the West Bengal Board Madhyamik and HS result.
Also, to easily access the result of the WB Board, a direct link will be provided on this page. The West Bengal board result will include the marks secured by the students in the subjects along with their qualifying status in the examinations. They are hence advised to bookmark this page for further updates regarding the declaration of the results.
|
Overview
|
Specifications
|
Board Name
|
West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (Class 10th)
|
Exam Name
|
WB Board Madhyamik
WB Board HS
|
Exam Mode
|
Offline
|
Session
|
2021-22
|
Result Announcement Official Website
|
wbresults.nic.in, wbchse.nic.in, wbbse.org
|
Result Mode
|
Online
|
Credentials Required
|
roll number and date of birth
The WBBSE and WBCHSE have not yet released any dates for the announcement of class 10th and 12th result. Till then, students can check the below some of the important dates related to the West Bengal board result 2022. Check all the dates to keep track of WB Madhyamik and HS board exam events.
West Bengal Board Result Madhyamik 2022 Dates
|
Events
|
Dates
|
WBBSE Class 10 exam date
|
7th to 16th March 2022
|
West Bengal board result date
|
May 2022
West Bengal HS Result 2022 Dates
|
Events
|
Dates
|
WBCHSE Class 12 exam date
|
2nd to 20th April 2022
|
West Bengal board result date
|
May 2022
Students can view their WB 10th and 12th Board result 2022 through the official website or via SMS facility provided by the board. Also, a direct link will be provided on this page after the announcement of West Bengal Madhyamik and HS result 2022. Go through the steps to know how to check WB 10th and 12th result -
Step 1st - Go to the official website of West Bengal Board - wbresults.nic.in.
Step 2nd - On the homepage, click on ‘West Bengal Madhyamik result 2022 or WB Board HS result’ link.
Step 3rd - Enter Roll, number and date of birth in the login window.
Step 4th - Click on the “Submit” button. Madhyamik WBBSE result or WB HS result will appear on the screen.
Step 5th - Take a printout of the WB 10th and 12th result and keep it safe to use for further references.
The board provides two options to check WB results for HS and Madhyamik 2022 through an online portal and via SMS service. Students can avail any of them to view West Bengal board result 2022 for class 10th and 12th. They can check below the steps to know how to check WB board 10th and 12th result 2022 through SMS -
Step 1st - Go to the Message/SMS application on the mobile phone.
Step 2nd - For WB Madhyamik result 2022 type - WB 10<space>roll number and for WB HS result type - WB12<space>roll number
Step 3rd - Send it to 56070 / 56263 for class 10th and for class 12th send it to 5676750 / 58888.
Here we have provided the image-wise steps to know how to check the results of West Bengal Madhyamik and HS. Students can check the online result window and complete checking procedure here -
Step 1st - Go to the official website - wbresults.nic.in, wbchse.nic.in, wbbse.org. A new window will appear on the screen.
Step 2nd - Now, click on West Bengal Madhyamik and HS result. A login page will appear on the screen.
Step 3rd - Enter the login credentials and the result will appear on the screen.
The online WB board result will be provisional in nature. Students must ensure that all the details provided in the West Bengal 2022 result are correct. In case of any error, they can contact the respective schools. Based on last year's result, here we have provided the details that will be mentioned on it -
Along with the WB Madhyamik and HS result 2022, the board is also expected to release the statistics that includes the total number of students who appeared for the exam, pass percentage etc. Last year, in the Madhyamik exam the overall pass percentage was 100% whereas in the HS exam, 97.69 pass percentage was recorded. Here, students can check the complete West Bengal Board result statistics of the last few years -
West Bengal Madhyamik Result Statistics
|
Years
|
Pass Percentage
|
Total Students
|
2021
|
100%
|
10,79,749
|
2020
|
86.34%
|
1035666
|
2019
|
86.07%
|
1066176
|
2018
|
85.49%
|
1102921
|
2017
|
85.65%
|
1071717
|
2016
|
84.50%
|
1144097
West Bengal HS Result Statistics
|
Years
|
Pass Percentage
|
Total Students
|
2021
|
97.69%
|
8,19,202
|
2020
|
90.13%
|
7,61,583
|
2019
|
86.92%
|
7,77,000
|
2018
|
83.75%
|
8,09,000
|
2017
|
85.65%
|
7,44,507
|
2016
|
83.65%
|
7,89,204
After the release of WB board class 10th and 12th exam results, the students who have appeared and passed in the exam can fill the application and proceed with the admission process to class 11 and undergraduate programmes.
The students who qualify for class 10th will be eligible to apply for the admissions to class 11 Arts, Commerce and Science stream. Those who qualify in the West Bengal class 12 Arts, Commerce and Science streams will be able to apply for admissions to undergraduate programmes offered by the colleges.
The students who do not get the expected marks in the WBBSE or WBCHSE result can opt for rechecking or re-evaluation facility provided by the West Bengal Board. The students have to fill an online application form and pay the requisite fees to avail this facility. More information will be provided to students from their respective schools.
Before availing of the facility, the students must note that in rechecking the entire answer sheet is rechecked while in re-evaluation, only the marks are calculated again and the answer sheet is looked for an unevaluated answer. Any change in the final marks will reflect in the final mark sheet issued by the Board.
Some students may fail to secure the passing marks set by the West Bengal Board. These students are given another chance by the WB Board. Every year, the compartmental examinations are conducted by the West Bengal Board for the students who fail in one or two subjects in the WB Board Examination.
The students will have to fill an online application form and pay a nominal fee to write the said examination. The students can seek more information from the official website of the West Bengal Board.
The students must note that like all other boards, the West Bengal Board too, publishes the list of toppers on its official website - wbresults.nic.in every year. The Board is expected to publish the list of toppers this year as well. The students will be able to check the toppers for both WB 10th and 12th Examination 2022 by visiting the official website of the West Bengal Board after the official declaration.
West Bengal Madhyamik Toppers 2020
|
Rank
|
Topper name
|
Total Marks
|
1
|
Arithra Pal
|
694
|
2
|
Sayantan Garai
|
693
|
3
|
Debosmita Mahapatra
|
690
|
3
|
Aritra Maity
|
690
|
4
|
Agniva Saha
|
689
|
5
|
Ankit Sarkar
|
688
|
5
|
Rashmita Sinha Mahapatra
|
688
|
5
|
Bibha Basu Mondal
|
688
|
6
|
Rinkini Ghatak
|
687
|
6
|
Samrit singh
|
687
|
6
|
Atrishman Saha
|
687
|
6
|
Rajibul islam
|
687
|
6
|
Sourav Biswas,
|
687
|
6
|
Srijan Saha,
|
687
|
6
|
Soham Das
|
687
|
6
|
Prince Kumar Singh
|
687
|
6
|
Arijit Praharaj
|
687
|
6
|
Saptarshi Jana
|
687
|
6
|
Osmi Choudhury
|
687
WBCHSE 12th Toppers 2019
WBCHSE 12th Toppers 2018
The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has been entrusted with the task of managing secondary level school education in the state of West Bengal. It was established through the West Bengal Secondary Education Act, 1950, though it started functioning only around the year 1951. The Board provides course curriculum to the affiliated schools, monitors the implementation of education policies and conducts the yearly WB Madhyamik Examination.
The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSEE) was established through the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education, Act 1975. It has been entrusted with the task of regulating the school education system at the 10+2 level. At present, the WBCHSE organizes the Class 12 Board Examination in the state for the evaluation of students at the Higher Secondary level.
WB Madhyamik, HS Exam Date Sheet 2022 Released: The West Bengal School Boards have released the WB 10th and 12th Exam 2022 Time Tables for the next year’s annual board exams. As per the official date sheet, Madhyamik Exam will be held in March while HS Exam for Class 12 students will be held in April 2022. Download Timetable Here.
WBBSE Madhyamik and WBCHSE HS 2022 exam are expected to be conducted on offline mode. The WB Madhyamik exams 2022 are likely to be held in March while HS exams will be conducted in April 2022. However, the final decision on the mode of exam will be taken soon. Check important details here
WB Madrasah Result 2021: As per the latest update, the West Bengal Board of Madrasah Education (WBBME) is all set to announce the WB Madrasah Results for High Madrasah, Madhyamik, Alim, Fazil Exams Today. At 11 AM today, students will be able to check their WBBME Board Results 2021 online by logging onto result website i.e. result.wbbme.org.