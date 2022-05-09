WB HS Result 2022: West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) is expected to release the WB Higher Secondary (HS) result 2022 for Science, Commerce and Arts in May 2022. The West Bengal class 12 result 2022 will be declared on the official website - wbresults.nic.in, wbchse.nic.in, wbbse.org. To check the West Bengal HS 2022 result, students need to use their roll number and date of birth.

Students can also check the WB 12th results by clicking on the link to be provided below. The WB Uchcha Madhyamik results will be provisional in nature. They will be required to collect the original mark sheet from their respective school. The WB 12th exams 2022 will be held from 2nd to 20th April 2022.

West Bengal Board Result 2022 Class 12th Highlights

Overview Specifications Board Name West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (Class 12th) Exam Name WB Board HS Exam Mode Offline Streams Science, Commerce and Arts Session 2021-22 Result Announcement Official Website wbresults.nic.in, wbchse.nic.in, wbbse.org Result Mode Online Credentials Required roll number and date of birth

WB HS Result 2022 Time and Date

The WBCHSE HS results 2022 will be announced officially in May 2022. As of now, no official dates have been released. However, we have provided below the tentative dates for the announcement of West Bengal Arts, Commerce and Science results and other important events. Students can refer to the table to avoid skipping any important exam related events -

Events Dates WBCHSE Class 12 exam date 2nd to 20th April 2022 West Bengal board result date May 2022

How To Check WB Board 12th Result 2022?

The West Bengal Class 12th examination results for Arts, Commerce and Science is released on the official website - wbresults.nic.in, wbchse.nic.in. Students will have to use their login credentials to check the WB HS result. They can go through the steps to know how to download West Bengal Result 2022 here -

Step 1st - Go to the official website of West Bengal Board - wbresults.nic.in.

Step 2nd - On the homepage, click on ‘WB Board HS result’ link.

Step 3rd - Enter roll number and date of birth in the login window.

Step 4th - Click on the “Submit” button. Madhyamik WBCHSE HS result will appear on the screen.

Step 5th - Take a printout of the WB 12th result and keep it safe to use for further references.

How To Check West Bengal 12th result 2022 via SMS?

WBCHSE provides the facility to check West Bengal 12th result 2022 offline via SMS. Students can avail any of them to view West Bengal board result 2022 for Higher Secondary. They can check below the steps to know how to check WB board 12th result 2022 through SMS -

Step 1st - Go to the Message/SMS application on the mobile phone.

Step 2nd - For WB HS result type - WB12<space>roll number.

Step 3rd - Send it to 5676750 / 58888 for class 12th.

How To Check WB Uccha Madhyamik Result 2022 via Android App?

Step 1st - Go to the play store and install the 'WBCHSE Results 2022' app.

Step 2nd - The result login window will open on screen.

Step 3rd - Enter roll, number, registration number and captcha code.

Step 4th - Now, submit the details.

Step 5th - West Bengal Higher Secondary result will open on the screen.

West Bengal Board Result 2022 class 12th - Online Result Window and Checking Procedure

We have provided image-wise result checking procedures for the WB 12th Science, Arts and Commerce result here. Students can go through the steps to know the checking procedure. Check details below -

Step 1st - Go to the official website - wbresults.nic.in, wbchse.nic.in, wbbse.org. A new window will appear on the screen.

Step 2nd - Now, click on West Bengal HS result. A login page will appear on the screen.

Step 3rd - Enter the login credentials and the result will appear on the screen.

What details will be mentioned in WB Board Result 2022 HS?

As per last year's data, the online West Bengal 12th result 2022 will include students and their marks information. Students can check the details mentioned in WB HS state board result 2022 Commerce, Science and Arts.

Name of the student Student's class roll number Subject names Subject-wise marks Subject-wise grades Subject-wise percentile Total marks Overall grade WB result status (Pass/Fail)

West Bengal Board 12th Result Statistics

West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) might release the WB 12th statistics along with the announcement of the result. In 2021, as per reports, overall pass percentage was recorded at 97.69%. Here, students can check the WB HS result statistics of the last year -

Year Overall Pass % Girls Pass % Boys Pass % Number of candidates 2021 97.69 97.70 97.69 8,19,202 2020 90.13 90 90.44 7,61,583 2019 86.92 85.3 87.44 7,77,000 2018 83.57 82.22 81 8,04,897 2017 85.65 79.62 86.34 7,44,507 2016 83.65 82.26 85.11 7, 89,204 2015 86.74 84.88 85.23 6,62,000

WB HS Result 2021 - Streamwise Pass Percentage

Streams Pass Percentage Science 99.28% Arts 97.39% Commerce 99.8% Urdu 98.47% Nepali 97.81% Santhali 96.74%

WB 12th Result Grade-Wise Statistics 2021

Grade Pass Percentage A+ grade (80-89) 49,370 A (70-79) 95,758 B+ (60-69) 1,65,1,86

What After the Announcement of West Bengal Board Result 2022 HS?

After the release of West Bengal 12th result 2022, students will have to collect their original mark sheets, and other documents through respective schools. Further, students can apply for entrance tests and admission to medical, engineering, and other undergraduate courses. They can also apply for other professional courses after class 12th they want to pursue, in an institute of their choice.

WB Board 12th Result 2022 - Re-evaluation or Scrutiny of Result

If a student is not happy with their West Bengal Higher Secondary result, then they can opt for rechecking or re-evaluation of answer sheets by paying the prescribed fee. Any change in the final marks tally will reflect in the original mark sheet issued by the West Bengal Board.

The students must note the difference between the two of them before opting for the aforementioned facilities. In rechecking, the entire answer sheet is rechecked and the marks are calculated again while in re-evaluation, only the marks are calculated again and the answer sheet is looked for an unawarded answer.

West Bengal HS Result 2022 - Compartmental Examination

If a student fails to score the pass percentage set by the West Bengal Board, then he/she can appear in the compartmental examination conducted by West Bengal Board. The students who fail in one or two subjects can appear in the said examination by filling an online form and paying a requisite fee charged by the West Bengal Board. This helps in saving the academic year of the students and help them improve their academic performance.

WB Board Result - Toppers

Along with the West Bengal Board class 12 result, the board will also release the list of students who have topped in their respective streams - 12th Arts, Science or Commerce. The list of students who top the examinations will be released streamwise. Last year, the toppers list was not announced. Check below the list of WB 12th toppers of 2019.

Name Percentage and Marks Shovan Mondala 99.6% (498) Rajashree Barman 99.6% (498) 6 other students 99.20 % (496)

About West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE)

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSEE) was established through the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education, Act 1975. It has been entrusted with the task of regulating the school education system at the 10+2 level. At present, the WBCHSE organizes the Class 12th Board Examination in the state for the evaluation of students at the Higher Secondary level.