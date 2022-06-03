WBBSE 10th Result 2022 OUT: Result Link Live, Get Direct Link Here

WBBSE 10th Results 2022 Online Marksheet

West Bengal Board of Secondary Education has announced the Class 10 West Bengal Results 2022 on the official website of the board. Students who have appeared for the examinations will be able to check the results through the link provided on the website. Candidates can also check below the image of the WBBSE 10th Scorcard to get a clear idea of the WBBSE 10th Scorecard.

WBBSE 10th Grade Table

Updated as on June 3, 2022 at 10:20 AM

WBBSE 10th Results 2022 Link Live:

West Bengal Class 10 Result link is now live. Students who have appeared for the WBBSE 10th Examinations can visit the official website of West Bengal Board of Secondary Education to check the examination results. To get the results students are required to visit the official website and enter the Class 10 Registration number in the result link given. Students can also follow the steps provided below to check the WBBSE Madhyamik Results 2022.

Step 1: Visit the WBBSE 10th official website

Step 2: Click on the WBBSE 10th Result link provided

Step 3: Enter the Class 10 Registration number

Step 4: Download the WBBSE Madhyamik Results 2022 for further reference

Updated as on June 3, 2022 @ 10:00 AM

WBBSE Madhyamik Results 2022 OUT: West Bengal Board of Secondary Education Chairman has announced the WBBSE Class 10 Results 2022. The results have been announced in an official press conference where the chairman provided the overall pass percentage and the performance statistics of the state in the board exams. As per the details provided, the board has recorded a pass percentage of 86.60%. The chairman also announced the list of students who have topped the WBBE Madhyamik Results 2022. Arnab Ghorai and Raunak Mondal have topped the WBBSE Class 10 exams with 99 percentile.

Updated as on June 3, 2022 @ 9:26 AM

Results OUT Link to be live shortly: West Bengal Board has finally announced the WBBSE class 10 Results 2022. The results have been announced in an official press conference by the West Bengal Board chairman. Candidates must note that the direct link for them to check the WBBSE 10th Results 2022 will be made live soon. Candidates will be able to check their class 10 board results 2022 through the link which will also be made available here. Students are advised to keep refreshing this page to check their WBBSE class 10 Results 2022.

Updated as on June 3, 2022 at 9 AM

Shortly: West Bengal Board of Secondary Education will be announcing the WBBSE 10th Madhyamik Results 2022 Shortly. According to the schedule provided, the results are expected to be announced by 9 AM today. Candidates awaiting the declaration of the West Bengal Board class 10 Results 2022 can visit the official website of the board to check the results.

Students must note that a direct link for them to check the WBBSE 10th Results 2022 will also be available on this page. Candidates will be able to check the results by entering the 10th Registration number in the result link provided. Candidates can also keep refreshing this page to check the WBBSE 10th Results 2022.

Also Read: Get Regular updates of WBBSE 10th Results here

What documents to keep ready when checking the results

When checking the WBBSE Madhyamik Results 2022 students must make sure that they keep their class 10 Admit Card with them. The West Bengal 10th Admit card will contain the registration number/ roll number which has to be entered in the result link to check the WBBSE 10th Results 2022.

What is the minimum mark required to qualify the West Bengal Class 10 Exams

West Bengal class 10 Results 2022 will be made available on the website of the board today. According to the marking scheme provided, the students who have appeared for the Madhyamik exams are required to secure a minimum of 33% marks aggregate in the overall examinations and separate in each subject.

What after WBBSE 10th Results 2022

After the West Bengal 10th Results 2022 students who have appeared for the exams but were unable to secure the required marks will be eligible to appear for the compartmental exams conducted by the board. WBBSE 10th Compartmental exams will be conducted shortly after the exam results are declared. Candidates will be notified of the same here.

Also Read: WBBSE 10th Results 2022: List of Websites