WB Madhyamik Result 2022: Get List of Websites To Check West Bengal Class 10 Result Link Here

WB Madhyamik Result 2022, West Bengal Class 10 Result Link: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will declare the result of the WB Class 10th today in online mode. Students can check their WB Madhyamik result on the official websites - wbresults.nic.in, wbbse.wb.gov.in. To check the result, students will have to enter their roll number and date of birth in the login window. Once declared, students will also get access to West Bengal Class 10 Results 2022 via the direct link to be provided here on this page.

Check WB 10th Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available at 9 AM)

The online West Bengal Madhyamik result 2022 will be provisional. Students will have to collect the original mark sheets from their respective schools after a few days of the declaration of WB 10th result. This year a total of 11,18,821 students appeared for the exam including 6,21,931 girls and 4,96,890 boys.

Where To Check the WB Madhyamik Result 2022?

To check WBBSE 10th result 2022, students will have to visit the official websites. However, due to heavy traffic as over 11 lakhs students took the exam, there might be chances that the official website of the West Bengal board might get slow. However, students can check their WB Madhyamik result at these websites -

wbbse.wb.gov.in

wbresults.nic.in

wb10.jagranjosh.com

Apart from these websites, the authorities might provide the facility to check the West Bengal Class 10th result via SMS. Going as per last year, the students did check their WBBSE 10th result via SMS.

Also Read: WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2022 - Get Live Updates Here

How To Check WB Madhyamik Result 2022 Through SMS?

Students can also check the West Bengal class 10 results via SMS. To do so, they will have to go and open the Messaging app on the phone and then follow these steps

Step 1st - Go to the Message/SMS application on the mobile phone.

Step 2nd - For WB Madhyamik result 2022 type - WB 10<space>roll number.

- For WB Madhyamik result 2022 type - WB 10<space>roll number. Step 3rd - Send it to 56070 / 56263 for class 10th.

WB Madhyamik Result 2022 Through Mobile?

Along with releasing the West Bengal 10th results on the official websites, the board has also made special provisions to make the WB Madhyamik Results 2022 available to the students online via Mobile App as well. The results will be available on 'Madhyamik Results 2022' available on Playstore. At 9 AM tomorrow, students will be able to check their individual results by installing this app.

WB Madhyamik Result Statistics

As per media reports, this year, a total of 11,18,821 students appeared for the exam including 6,21,931 girls and 4,96,890 boys. The pass percentage and other details will be released along with the announcement of WB result for class 10th. Last year, overall pass percentage was 100% as the WB 10th Madhyamik exams could not be conducted due to COVID-19, the WBBSE did not release any merit list. In 2020, 10,17, 261 candidates had registered for the Class 10 Madhyamik exams. The pass percentage of 86.34% was higher than the 2019 pass percentage - 86.07%.

Also Read: West Bengal Class 10th Result 2022: Know When Where and How to Check WB Madhyamik Result Link Here?