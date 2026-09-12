RGPV Result 2026: Check UG, PG Semester Results at result.rgpv.ac.in

RGPV Result 2026: RGPV, Bhopal has declared 2026 results for BE/BTech, MBA, MCA, MTech, BPharm, BArch, and Diploma courses on result.rgpv.ac.in. Students can check scores using their enrollment number. Revaluation, supplementary, and challenge results are also available. Original marksheets must be collected from colleges for official use.

RGPV Result 2026: Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya (RGPV), Bhopal, has released results for several courses in 2026, and students are eagerly checking their scores online. The university, also known as the State Technological University of Madhya Pradesh, has declared results for B.Tech, B.Pharm, MCA, B.Arch, B.Design, and other UG and PG programmes. Revised marks for students who applied for scrutiny have also been updated on the portal. Students can check their semester scorecards using their enrollment number on the official website. This article explains how to download your RGPV Result 2026, what details it shows, and how the revaluation process works. RGPV Result 2026 Direct Link RGPV releases results in different categories depending on the type of examination a student has appeared for. Below is the direct link to check each type of result.

Visit the official RGPV Result portal, result.rgpv.ac.in.

Select your course (BE, BTech, MBA, MCA, MTech, Diploma, BPharm, etc.).

Enter your Enrollment Number. If required, enter your Roll Number as well.

Choose the semester for which you want to view the result.

Select Grading or Non-Grading, if the option is available.

Type the captcha code shown on the screen.

Click on View Result to open your scorecard.

Download the result and take a printout for future use. Note: If your result is not displayed, double-check your enrollment number, selected course, and semester. RGPV publishes results in phases, so your result may be released later. Details Mentioned on RGPV Scorecard 2026 Once the result appears on the screen, students should carefully check all the details printed on their scorecard for any errors.

Student's Name

Parent's Name

Enrolment Number

Course Name

College Name

University Name

Year and Semester

Subject Code and Subject Name

Maximum Marks in the subject

Marks Secured by the Candidate

Total Marks Secured with Result Status RGPV Supplementary Examination Rules 2026 Students who have backlog or failed subjects can appear for the RGPV supplementary examination to clear them. Here are the key rules to keep in mind. Only eligible backlog students can apply.

Submit the online supplementary exam form before the deadline.

Pay the prescribed exam fee for each subject.

Appear for the exam as per the official RGPV timetable.

Check the supplementary result on the official RGPV Result Portal after declaration. RGPV Revaluation Result 2026 Students who are not satisfied with their marks or find any discrepancy in their result can apply for revaluation within a fixed time frame. If students find any discrepancy in their RGPV Result 2026, they can apply for revaluation within 15-20 days of the declaration of the result. Students need to submit the online application form and pay the application fee for each subject to be reevaluated. The revaluation result will be announced after 1 month of the application. The university does not accept any revaluation application for practical papers.