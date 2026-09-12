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RGPV Result 2026: Check UG, PG Semester Results at result.rgpv.ac.in

Bebo Rani
ByBebo Rani
Sep 12, 2026, 14:12 IST

RGPV Result 2026: RGPV, Bhopal has declared 2026 results for BE/BTech, MBA, MCA, MTech, BPharm, BArch, and Diploma courses on result.rgpv.ac.in. Students can check scores using their enrollment number. Revaluation, supplementary, and challenge results are also available. Original marksheets must be collected from colleges for official use.

RGPV Result 2026: Check UG, PG Semester Results at result.rgpv.ac.in
RGPV Result 2026: Check UG, PG Semester Results at result.rgpv.ac.in

    RGPV Result 2026: Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya (RGPV), Bhopal, has released results for several courses in 2026, and students are eagerly checking their scores online. The university, also known as the State Technological University of Madhya Pradesh, has declared results for B.Tech, B.Pharm, MCA, B.Arch, B.Design, and other UG and PG programmes. Revised marks for students who applied for scrutiny have also been updated on the portal. Students can check their semester scorecards using their enrollment number on the official website. This article explains how to download your RGPV Result 2026, what details it shows, and how the revaluation process works.

    RGPV Result 2026

    RGPV Result 2026 Direct Link

    RGPV releases results in different categories depending on the type of examination a student has appeared for. Below is the direct link to check each type of result.

    Result Type

    Result Link

    Main Result

    Click Here

    Revaluation Result

    Click Here

    Challenge Result

    Click Here

    Improvement Result

    Click Here

    RGPV Course-wise Result 2026 Links

    RGPV conducts examinations for a wide range of courses, and each course has its own result link on the official portal. Students must select the correct course to avoid confusion while checking their result.

    RGPV Engineering Results (BE/BTech)

    Course

    Semester

    Result Link

    BE

    1st to 8th Semester

    Click Here

    BTech

    1st to 8th Semester

    Click Here

    BE (PTDC)

    1st to 8th Semester

    Click Here

    BTech (PTDC)

    1st to 8th Semester

    Click Here

    RGPV Architecture & Design Results

    Course

    Duration

    Result Link

    BArch

    5 Years (10 Semesters)

    Click Here

    MArch

    2 Years (4 Semesters)

    Click Here

    BDesign

    4 Years (8 Semesters)

    Click Here

    MPlan

    2 Years (4 Semesters)

    Click Here

    RGPV PG Results (MTech/ME/MBA/MCA)

    Course

    Semester

    Result Link

    MTech

    1st to 6th Semester

    Click Here

    MTech (PT)

    1st to 6th Semester

    Click Here

    ME

    1st to 6th Semester

    Click Here

    MBA

    1st to 4th Semester

    Click Here

    MCA

    1st to 4th Semester

    Click Here

    MCA (2-Year)

    1st to 6th Semester

    Click Here

    MCA (DD)

    1st to 10th Semester

    Click Here

    MCA Bridge Course

    1st to 6th Semester

    Click Here

    MAM

    1st to 10th Semester

    Click Here

    RGPV Pharmacy Results

    Course

    Semester

    Result Link

    BPharmacy

    1st to 8th Semester

    Click Here

    BPharmacy (PCI)

    1st to 8th Semester

    Click Here

    MPharmacy

    1st to 4th Semester

    Click Here

    MPharmacy (PCI)

    1st to 4th Semester

    Click Here

    Pharm D

    1st to 6th Semester

    Click Here

    RGPV Diploma Results

    Programme

    Examination

    Result Link

    Diploma (3 Year)

    Main Examination May–June 2026

    Click Here

    Diploma (4 Year)

    Main Examination May–June 2026

    Click Here

    Diploma (4 Year PTDC)

    Main Examination May–June 2026

    Click Here

    Diploma (2 Year)

    Main Examination May–June 2026

    Click Here

    Vocational Diploma (3 Year)

    Main Examination May–June 2026

    Click Here

    Diploma MPECS

    Main Examination May–June 2026

    Click Here

    Diploma Pharmacy

    August 2025 Examination

    Click Here

    Diploma Improvement

    Improvement Examination

    Click Here

    Revaluation/Challenge – Diploma Engineering

    May–June 2026

    Click Here

    Revaluation/Challenge – Diploma Pharmacy

    August 2025

    Click Here

    How to Download RGPV Result 2026?

    Students can follow the steps given below to view and download their scorecard.

    • Visit the official RGPV Result portal, result.rgpv.ac.in.

    • Select your course (BE, BTech, MBA, MCA, MTech, Diploma, BPharm, etc.).

    • Enter your Enrollment Number. If required, enter your Roll Number as well.

    • Choose the semester for which you want to view the result.

    • Select Grading or Non-Grading, if the option is available.

    • Type the captcha code shown on the screen.

    • Click on View Result to open your scorecard.

    • Download the result and take a printout for future use.

    Note: If your result is not displayed, double-check your enrollment number, selected course, and semester. RGPV publishes results in phases, so your result may be released later.

    Details Mentioned on RGPV Scorecard 2026

    Once the result appears on the screen, students should carefully check all the details printed on their scorecard for any errors.

    • Student's Name

    • Parent's Name

    • Enrolment Number

    • Course Name

    • College Name

    • University Name

    • Year and Semester

    • Subject Code and Subject Name

    • Maximum Marks in the subject

    • Marks Secured by the Candidate

    • Total Marks Secured with Result Status

    RGPV Supplementary Examination Rules 2026

    Students who have backlog or failed subjects can appear for the RGPV supplementary examination to clear them. Here are the key rules to keep in mind.

    • Only eligible backlog students can apply.

    • Submit the online supplementary exam form before the deadline.

    • Pay the prescribed exam fee for each subject.

    • Appear for the exam as per the official RGPV timetable.

    • Check the supplementary result on the official RGPV Result Portal after declaration.

    RGPV Revaluation Result 2026

    Students who are not satisfied with their marks or find any discrepancy in their result can apply for revaluation within a fixed time frame. If students find any discrepancy in their RGPV Result 2026, they can apply for revaluation within 15-20 days of the declaration of the result. Students need to submit the online application form and pay the application fee for each subject to be reevaluated. The revaluation result will be announced after 1 month of the application. The university does not accept any revaluation application for practical papers.

    Official RGPV Portals

    Apart from the main result portal, RGPV has separate websites for its affiliated engineering college and diploma courses.

    Portal

    Link

    RGPV University

    Click Here

    UIT-RGPV (Engineering College)

    Click Here

    RGPV Diploma Portal

    Click Here

    Bebo Rani
    Bebo Rani

    Executive - Editorial

      Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com 

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      First Published: Sep 12, 2026, 14:12 IST

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