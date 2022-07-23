AAI AERO Admit Card 2022 Link (Out) @aai.aero: Download JE ATC Call Letter Here

AAI ARO Admit Card 2022 Download: Airports Authority of India (AAI) has released the admit card of the online exam for recruitment to the post of Junior Executive (Air Traffic Control) on its official website i.e. AAI ATC Exam will be conducted on 27 July 2022. Applicants can check AAI ATC Admit Card Link provided below in this article and download AAI JE Admit Card using their login credentials.
AAI AERO Admit Card Download Link
What is AAI AERO Exam Pattern 2022 ?
Applicants will be given 120 questions on following topic and marks:
|Subject
|Marks
|Time
|English Language
|20
|2 hours
|General Intelligence / Reasoning
|15
|General Aptitude / Numerical Ability
|15
|General Knowledge / Awareness
|10
|Physics and Mathematics in concept and Application, Weightage 50%
at 10+ 2 level
|60
There will be no negative marking.
How to Download AAI AERO Admit Card 2022 ?
- First of all, go to the official website of AAI and visit the ‘Career’ Section
- Now, go to ‘Click Here; given under ‘Admit Card’
- At this step, login into your account using your ‘User ID’ and ‘Password’
- Download AAI ATC Admit Card 2022
Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their performance in the Online examination and they will be called for the Documents Verification/ Voice Test. During Documents verification, the candidate will have to produce Original Certificates along with a proof of identity and one set of self-attested photocopies of all the Certificates.