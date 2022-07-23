AAI AERO Admit Card 2022 Link (Out) @aai.aero: Download JE ATC Call Letter Here

AAI AERO Admit Card 2022 has been released by the Airports Authority of India (AAI). Candidates can Download JE Call Letter from this page.

AAI ARO Admit Card 2022 Download: Airports Authority of India (AAI) has released the admit card of the online exam for recruitment to the post of Junior Executive (Air Traffic Control) on its official website i.e. AAI ATC Exam will be conducted on 27 July 2022. Applicants can check AAI ATC Admit Card Link provided below in this article and download AAI JE Admit Card using their login credentials.

What is AAI AERO Exam Pattern 2022 ?

Applicants will be given 120 questions on following topic and marks:

Subject Marks Time English Language 20 2 hours General Intelligence / Reasoning 15 General Aptitude / Numerical Ability 15 General Knowledge / Awareness 10 Physics and Mathematics in concept and Application, Weightage 50%

at 10+ 2 level 60

There will be no negative marking.

How to Download AAI AERO Admit Card 2022 ?

First of all, go to the official website of AAI and visit the ‘Career’ Section

Now, go to ‘Click Here; given under ‘Admit Card’

At this step, login into your account using your ‘User ID’ and ‘Password’

Download AAI ATC Admit Card 2022

Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their performance in the Online examination and they will be called for the Documents Verification/ Voice Test. During Documents verification, the candidate will have to produce Original Certificates along with a proof of identity and one set of self-attested photocopies of all the Certificates.