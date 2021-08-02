AAI ATC Result 2021 Out @aai.aero, Download PDF and Cut-Off for Manager and Jr Executive Here

AAI ATC Result 2021 has been uploaded for the post of Manager and Jr Executive on website aai.aero. Check Here

AAI ATC Result 2021: Airports Authority of India (AAI), on 02 August 2021, has uploaded the result of the computer based exam for the post of Manager and Jr Executive on its website aai.aero. Those candidate who have attended AAI Exam on 25 and 26 March 2021 can download AAI Result from the official website or through AAI ATC Result Link is available below:

Download AAI Jr Executive Result and AAI Manager Result, through the links below:

AAI ATC Result for Manager Fire Service Download Link

AAI ATC Result for Manager Technical Download Link

AAI ATC Result for Jr Executive Air Traffic Control Download Link

AAI ATC Result for JE Airport Download Link

AAI ATC Result for Jr Executive Technical Download Link

AAI ATC Cut-Off

Manager Fire Service

General - 63 EWS - 60 OBC - 60 SC - 51

For other posts, check result PDF given above

Shortlisted candidates will be called for Documents verification / Interview / Physical Measurement and Endurance Test/ Driving Test/ Voice test, as applicable for the post.The link for downloading the admit card for will be sent to the candidates on their registered E-mail IDs.

The final Selection and Appointment to the vacancies advertised for the above post will be based on the merit of the candidates in online examination and Interview, subject to successful completion of Documents Verification, Medical Examination, Physical Measurement, Driving Test, Physical Endurance Test.

How to Download AAI ATC Result 2021 ?

Go to official website of AAI -aai.aero

Click on ‘Career’ Tab given at the botton of the homepage

A new window will open, where you need to click on ‘Updated On02-08-2021’ under ‘Result’ Section under exam name “DIRECT RECRUITMENT FOR THE POSTS OF MANAGERS AND JUNIOR EXECUTIVES IN VARIOUS DISCIPLINES - ADVERTISEMENT No. 05/2020”

It will redirect you to a new page where you are required to click on 'Download' Link given against ‘RESULT OF ONLINE EXAMINATION FOR THE POST OF MANAGER (FIRE SERVICES) UNDER ADVT. NO. 05/2020’, 'RESULT OF ONLINE EXAMINATION FOR THE POST OF MANAGER (TECHNICAL) UNDER ADVT. NO. 05/2020', 'RESULT OF ONLINE EXAMINATION FOR THE POST OF JUNIOR EXECUTIVE (AIR TRAFFIC CONTROL) UNDER ADVT. NO. 05/2020', 'RESULT OF ONLINE EXAMINATION FOR THE POST OF JUNIOR EXECUTIVE (AIRPORT OPERATIONS) UNDER ADVT. NO. 05/2020' and 'RESULT OF ONLINE EXAMINATION FOR THE POST OF JUNIOR EXECUTIVE (TECHNICAL) UNDER ADVT. NO. 05/2020'

Download AAI AERO Result PDF

Check roll numbers of selected candidates