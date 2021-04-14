Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

ACMS Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT for 17 Teaching Faculty Posts @theacms.in, Interview Tentatively in May

ACMS Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT at theacms.in for Assistant Professor, Tutor, Associate Professor Posts. All such candidates holding the required qualification as per MCI norms can apply through the online mode. Candidates are advised to check the application details including eligibility, qualification, selection and other details here. 

Created On: Apr 14, 2021 22:14 IST
ACMS Recruitment 2021
ACMS Recruitment 2021

ACMS Recruitment 2021: Army College of Medical Sciences (ACMS) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Teaching Faculty in various department. Candidates holding the required qualification can apply to the post through the prescribed format on or before 15 May 2021.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 15 May 2021

ACMS Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Anatomy

  • Assistant Professor - 2 Posts
  • Tutor - 1 Post

Biochemistry

  • Assoc Prof/Asst Pro - 1 Post
  • Tutor - 1 Post

Pathology

  • Assoc Prof/Asst Pro - 1 Post each

FMT

  • Asst Pro - 1 Post

Gen Medicine

  • Assoc Prof/Asst Pro - 3 Posts

Paediatrics

  • Assistant Professor - 1 Post

General Surgery

  • Associate Professor/Assistant Professor - 3 Posts

ENT

  • Assistant Professor - 1 Post

Obst & Gyane

  • Assistant Professor - 1 Post

ACMS Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:

Anatomy

  • Assistant Professor - MD
  • Tutor - MBBS/Post MD

Biochemistry

  • Assoc Prof/Asst Pro - MD
  • Tutor -MBBS/Post MD

Pathology

  • Assoc Prof/Asst Pro - MD

MT

  • Asst Pro - MD

Gen Medicine

  • Assoc Prof/Asst Pro -  MD

Paediatrics

  • Assistant Professor - MD

General Surgery

  • Associate Professor/Assistant Professor - MS

ENT

  • Assistant Professor -  MS

Obst & Gyane

  • Assistant Professor -  MS

Army College Medical Sciences  Recruitment 2021 Selection Procedure
The selection of the candidates will be done as per merit after an interview by the Selection Board. No TA/DA will be paid for the interview.

Army College Medical Sciences  Recruitment 2021  Salary

  • Associate Professor – 1,30,000/-
  • Assistant Professor – Rs 85,000/-
  • Tutor - Rs 60,000/-

Download Army College Medical Sciences Recruitment 2021 Notification

Official Website

How to apply for Army College Medical Sciences  Recruitment 2021  
Interested candidates can send their CV along with relevant documents pertaining to qualification, experience and publication as per MCI Regulations on e-mail academic.acms@gmail.com by 15 May 2021.
