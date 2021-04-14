ACMS Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT for 17 Teaching Faculty Posts @theacms.in, Interview Tentatively in May

ACMS Recruitment 2021: Army College of Medical Sciences (ACMS) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Teaching Faculty in various department. Candidates holding the required qualification can apply to the post through the prescribed format on or before 15 May 2021.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 15 May 2021

ACMS Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Anatomy

Assistant Professor - 2 Posts

Tutor - 1 Post

Biochemistry

Assoc Prof/Asst Pro - 1 Post

Tutor - 1 Post

Pathology

Assoc Prof/Asst Pro - 1 Post each

FMT

Asst Pro - 1 Post

Gen Medicine

Assoc Prof/Asst Pro - 3 Posts

Paediatrics

Assistant Professor - 1 Post

General Surgery

Associate Professor/Assistant Professor - 3 Posts

ENT

Assistant Professor - 1 Post

Obst & Gyane

Assistant Professor - 1 Post

ACMS Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Anatomy

Assistant Professor - MD

Tutor - MBBS/Post MD

Biochemistry

Assoc Prof/Asst Pro - MD

Tutor -MBBS/Post MD

Pathology

Assoc Prof/Asst Pro - MD

MT

Asst Pro - MD

Gen Medicine

Assoc Prof/Asst Pro - MD

Paediatrics

Assistant Professor - MD

General Surgery

Associate Professor/Assistant Professor - MS

ENT

Assistant Professor - MS

Obst & Gyane

Assistant Professor - MS

Army College Medical Sciences Recruitment 2021 Selection Procedure

The selection of the candidates will be done as per merit after an interview by the Selection Board. No TA/DA will be paid for the interview.

Army College Medical Sciences Recruitment 2021 Salary

Associate Professor – 1,30,000/-

Assistant Professor – Rs 85,000/-

Tutor - Rs 60,000/-

Download Army College Medical Sciences Recruitment 2021 Notification

Official Website

How to apply for Army College Medical Sciences Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can send their CV along with relevant documents pertaining to qualification, experience and publication as per MCI Regulations on e-mail academic.acms@gmail.com by 15 May 2021.