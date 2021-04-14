ACMS Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT for 17 Teaching Faculty Posts @theacms.in, Interview Tentatively in May
ACMS Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT at theacms.in for Assistant Professor, Tutor, Associate Professor Posts. All such candidates holding the required qualification as per MCI norms can apply through the online mode. Candidates are advised to check the application details including eligibility, qualification, selection and other details here.
ACMS Recruitment 2021: Army College of Medical Sciences (ACMS) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Teaching Faculty in various department. Candidates holding the required qualification can apply to the post through the prescribed format on or before 15 May 2021.
Important Dates:
Last date for submission of application: 15 May 2021
ACMS Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
Anatomy
- Assistant Professor - 2 Posts
- Tutor - 1 Post
Biochemistry
- Assoc Prof/Asst Pro - 1 Post
- Tutor - 1 Post
Pathology
- Assoc Prof/Asst Pro - 1 Post each
FMT
- Asst Pro - 1 Post
Gen Medicine
- Assoc Prof/Asst Pro - 3 Posts
Paediatrics
- Assistant Professor - 1 Post
General Surgery
- Associate Professor/Assistant Professor - 3 Posts
ENT
- Assistant Professor - 1 Post
Obst & Gyane
- Assistant Professor - 1 Post
ACMS Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
Anatomy
- Assistant Professor - MD
- Tutor - MBBS/Post MD
Biochemistry
- Assoc Prof/Asst Pro - MD
- Tutor -MBBS/Post MD
Pathology
- Assoc Prof/Asst Pro - MD
MT
- Asst Pro - MD
Gen Medicine
- Assoc Prof/Asst Pro - MD
Paediatrics
- Assistant Professor - MD
General Surgery
- Associate Professor/Assistant Professor - MS
ENT
- Assistant Professor - MS
Obst & Gyane
- Assistant Professor - MS
Army College Medical Sciences Recruitment 2021 Selection Procedure
The selection of the candidates will be done as per merit after an interview by the Selection Board. No TA/DA will be paid for the interview.
Army College Medical Sciences Recruitment 2021 Salary
- Associate Professor – 1,30,000/-
- Assistant Professor – Rs 85,000/-
- Tutor - Rs 60,000/-
Download Army College Medical Sciences Recruitment 2021 Notification
How to apply for Army College Medical Sciences Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can send their CV along with relevant documents pertaining to qualification, experience and publication as per MCI Regulations on e-mail academic.acms@gmail.com by 15 May 2021.