Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan (AVS) Recruitment 2023: Apply for Graduate Teacger Posts @dte.assam.gov.in

Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan (AVS) Recruitment 2023: Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan is looking for Graduate Teachers. Check Vacancy, How to Apply, Eligibility and Selection Process Here.

Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan Recruitment 2023: Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan, Assam, is inviting online applications through the official website of the Directorate of Technical Education, Assam for filling up the vacant posts of Graduate Teachers (Arts), Graduate Teacher (Science), and Graduate Teacher (Hindi).

Interested and eligible candidates who are permanent residents of Assam can apply online from 03 February 2023 to 12 February 2023 at i.e. www.dte.assam.gov.in. A total of 107 vacancies are available for various districts of Assam including Barpeta, Karimganj, Kamrup- Rural, Morigaon, Charaideo, Nalbari, Nagaon, Goalpara, Hailakandi and Kokrajhar.

AVS Teacher Recruitment 2023 Overview

Organization Name Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan, Assam Name of the Post Graduate Teachers (Arts) Graduate Teacher (Science) Graduate Teacher (Hindi) Number of Vacancies GT Arts - 49 GT Science - 46 GT Hindi - 12 Mode of Application Online Registration Dates 03 to 12 February 2023 Official Website dte.assam.gov.in

AVS Teacher Notification

The candidates can check the detailed notification by clicking on the provided link:

AVS Teacher Notification Click Here

AVS Teacher Vacancy Details

District Name GT Arts GT Science GT Hindi Barpeta 17 18 5 Karimganj 1 3 1 Kamrup- Rural 5 3 1 Morigaon 3 2 1 Charaideo 5 3 1 Nalbari 3 4 1 Nagaon 1 1 0 Goalpara 5 5 0 Hailakandi 3 2 1 Kokrajhar 6 5 1 Total 49 46 12

AVS Teacher Salary

Rs.14000/- to Rs. 49000/- plus Grade Pay of Rs. 8,700- PM with other allowances as admissible

AVS Teacher Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Graduate Teacher (Arts) - The candidate must be Arts / Commerce Graduate or Post Graduate in Arts / Commerce having from recognized University with at least 50% marks in either Graduation or Post Graduation (or its equivalent) and Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) from National Council for Teacher Education recognized Institution(s).

Graduate Teacher (Science) - The candidate must be Science Graduate or Post Graduate in Science having from recognized University with at least 50% marks in either Graduation or Post Graduation (or its equivalent) and Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) from National Council for Teacher Education recognized Institution(s).

Graduate Teacher (Hindi) - Pravin / Ratna in Hindi with 50% marks and degree qualification with 50% marks or post Graduate degree in Arts with 50% marks from any recognized University, Or BA with 50% marks and having Hindi as one of the subjects with 50% marks or post Graduate in Arts with 50% marks provided that he has passed BA with one of the subjects as Hindi with 50% marks in Hindi. B.Ed. degree from any recognized University (PARANGAT to be treated as B.Ed. degree only for the purpose of Hindi teaching).

AVS Teacher Age Limit:

18 years to 45 years

Selection Criteria for AVS Teacher Recruitment 2023

The selection will be done on the basis of:

Marks in Graduation - 100 Marks Marks in HS final examination - 100 Marks Marks in B.Ed Final - 100 Marks Marks in TET - 100 Marks

Shortlisted candidates will be called for Document Verification. The District-wise detailed schedule and venue for the Screening/ Verification of documents will be notified on the official website.

How to Apply for AVS Teacher Recruitment 2023 ?



Eligible and interested candidates can apply online on the official website of DTE, Assam, i.e. www.dte.assam.gov.infrom 12:00 AM of 3rd February-2023 to 12:00 AM of 12th February-2023