AFCAT 2 City Slip 2026 Released at afcat.edcil.co.in: Download Exam City Details - Direct Link Here

Key Points AFCAT 2 city intimation slip released on July 29, 2026, on the official website.

The AFCAT 2 exam is scheduled for August 08, 2026, in two shifts.

Admit cards for AFCAT 2 will be released on August 04, 2026.

AFCAT 2 City Slip 2026: The IAF has released the city intimation slip for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 2 on its official website on 29 July 2026. The AFCAT 2 is going to be conducted on 08 August 2026 in two shifts from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm and 03:00 pm to 05:00 pm. The candidates who are going to appear for the exam must download the city intimation slip and plan their travel accordingly. The IAF is going to fill a total of 379 posts through this test in the Flying, Ground Duty Technical, Ground Duty Non-Technical branches of the Indian Air Force. The registration for AFCAT 2 was held between 20 May to 21 June 2026 and the exam city slip is out on 29 July. The exam city slip is different from the admit card as it mentions only the exam city details along with the candidate’s roll number. The admit card will be released on 04 August 2026.

AFCAT 2 City Slip 2026 Highlights The AFCAT 2 is scheduled to take place on 08 August 2026 and the candidates who are going to participate in the examination can download their exam city slip from the official website of AFCAT at afcat.edcil.co.in. Check the highlights in the table below: Particulars Details Recruiting Authority Indian Air Force (IAF) Exam Name Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 2 No. of Vacancies 379 Entry Type AFCAT Entry / NCC Special Entry / GATE Score Entry Branches Flying, Ground Duty Technical, Ground Duty Non-Technical Exam Date 08 August 2026 City Slip Release Date 29 July 2026 Admit Card Release Date 04 August 2026 Official Website afcat.edcil.co.in AFCAT 2 City Slip 2026 Download Link Candidates can download the AFCAT 2 City Slip 2026 through the direct link provided here. You will need your user id and password to download the city slip.