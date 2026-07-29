AFCAT 2 City Slip 2026 Released at afcat.edcil.co.in: Download Exam City Details - Direct Link Here
AFCAT 2 City Slip 2026: The Indian Air Force has released the AFCAT 2 City Slip details for the examination scheduled to be held on 08 August 2026. The city slip was released by the IAF on 29 July on the official website afcat.edcil.co.in. The candidates who have applied for the examination can download the city details through the direct link provided in this article.
Key Points
- AFCAT 2 city intimation slip released on July 29, 2026, on the official website.
- The AFCAT 2 exam is scheduled for August 08, 2026, in two shifts.
- Admit cards for AFCAT 2 will be released on August 04, 2026.
AFCAT 2 City Slip 2026: The IAF has released the city intimation slip for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 2 on its official website on 29 July 2026. The AFCAT 2 is going to be conducted on 08 August 2026 in two shifts from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm and 03:00 pm to 05:00 pm. The candidates who are going to appear for the exam must download the city intimation slip and plan their travel accordingly. The IAF is going to fill a total of 379 posts through this test in the Flying, Ground Duty Technical, Ground Duty Non-Technical branches of the Indian Air Force. The registration for AFCAT 2 was held between 20 May to 21 June 2026 and the exam city slip is out on 29 July. The exam city slip is different from the admit card as it mentions only the exam city details along with the candidate’s roll number. The admit card will be released on 04 August 2026.
AFCAT 2 City Slip 2026 Highlights
The AFCAT 2 is scheduled to take place on 08 August 2026 and the candidates who are going to participate in the examination can download their exam city slip from the official website of AFCAT at afcat.edcil.co.in. Check the highlights in the table below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Recruiting Authority
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Indian Air Force (IAF)
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Exam Name
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Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 2
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No. of Vacancies
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379
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Entry Type
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AFCAT Entry / NCC Special Entry / GATE Score Entry
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Branches
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Flying, Ground Duty Technical, Ground Duty Non-Technical
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Exam Date
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08 August 2026
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City Slip Release Date
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29 July 2026
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Admit Card Release Date
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04 August 2026
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Official Website
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afcat.edcil.co.in
AFCAT 2 City Slip 2026 Download Link
Candidates can download the AFCAT 2 City Slip 2026 through the direct link provided here. You will need your user id and password to download the city slip.
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AFCAT 2 City Slip 2026
How to Download AFCAT 2 City Slip 2026
To download the AFCAT 2 City Slip 2026, the candidates can follow the steps provided here.
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Visit the official website of AFCAT at afcat.edcil.co.in.
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On the homepage, click on the Candidate Login tab and then on AFCAT 02/2026.
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Enter your User ID and Password and click on Sign In.
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Your AFCAT 2 City Slip will appear on the screen.
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Download it and plan your journey.
AFCAT 2 Admit Card Release Date 2026
The IAF will release the AFCAT 2 admit card for the exam scheduled to be held on 08 August 4 days before the examination i.e. on 04 August.
Executive - Editorial
Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.