AFCAT Admit Card 2020 in First Week of Feb @afcat.cdac.in, Check Updates Here

AFCAT Admit Card 2020: Indian Air Force (IAF) will release the AFCAT 2020 Admit Card on official website in the first week of February 2020. As per the official notification “Candidates would be able to download AFCAT Admit Card 2020 after 03 February 2020 from AFCAT official website www. www.afcat.cda.in”.

AFCAT 2020 is scheduled to be held on 22 February (Saturday) and 23 February (Sunday) 2020 in two shifts from 09:45- 11:45 AM and 2:15 PM to 04:15 PM for which candidates have to report at 8 AM and 12:30 PM respectively. Candidates will not be permitted to enter the exam centre, under any circumstance, after the reporting time.

AFCAT exam will be conducted online and consist of objective type questions in English only for both AFCAT and EKT. There will be 100 questions on General Awareness, Verbal Ability in English, Numerical Ability and Reasoning and Military Aptitude Test of 300 marks. The duration of the test is 2 Hours. EKT [For Candidates with one of the choices as (Technical) Branch] exam will have 50 questions on Mechanical, Computer Science and Electrical & Electronics of 150 marks and the time duration to complete the test is 45 minutes.

Three marks will be awarded for every correct answer and one mark will be deducted for every incorrect answer.

How to Download AFCAT Admit Card 2020?

Go to AFCAT official website www.afcat.cdac.in Click “DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD” to download your Admit Card Enter your Username and Password. Download AFCAT 01/2020 Admit Card

Candidates will also receive admit card on their registered email ID and and will also be available at the website www.careerindianairforce.cdac.in. If the candidate does not receive his/her admit card in their registered email id or is not able to download the same from the mentioned website, he/she is required to enquire from AFCAT Query Cell at C-DAC, Pune. (Phone Nos: 020-25503105 or 020-25503106). E-Mail queries may be addressed to afcatcell@cdac.in.

IAF AFCAT Admit card 2020 should be carried with Aadhaar Card, another valid photo identity and two passport size colour photographs same as the photo uploaded during online application.

IAF is conducting the Air Force Common Admission Test 2020 for flying branch and ground duty (technical and non-technical) branches/ NCC special entry for courses commencing in January 2021.

AFCAT 2020 Notification