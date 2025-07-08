AFCAT Exam Pattern 2025: Check Paper Pattern for Online Test & EKT and Marking Scheme Here

AFCAT Exam Pattern 2025: The Indian Air Force (IAF) releases the AFCAT exam pattern along with its official notification. Candidates must understand the exam pattern because it explains the exam’s structure. It includes a marking scheme, total marks, duration, and negative marking rules. The AFCAT online test has sections on General Awareness, English Verbal Ability, Numerical Ability, Military Reasoning, and Aptitude. The entire test carries 300 marks, and all questions follow the official AFCAT syllabus. Candidates should regularly attempt AFCAT mock tests and practice previous years’ question papers to improve their preparation. This will help them understand the exam format and boost their confidence. Read on for complete details about the AFCAT exam pattern. AFCAT Exam Pattern 2025 The AFCAT 2025 exam is conducted online in a computer-based format. Candidates applying for the Ground Duty (Technical) branch must also appear for the Engineering Knowledge Test (EKT) along with AFCAT.

Both exams are held in English. The AFCAT paper consists of 100 questions, and candidates get 2 hours to complete it. EKT has 50 questions and must be completed in 45 minutes. The AFCAT exam includes sections such as General Awareness, Verbal Ability in English, Numerical Ability, Military Reasoning, and Aptitude. The EKT paper tests knowledge in Mechanical, Computer Science, and Electrical & Electronics subjects. The difficulty level of the AFCAT exam is based on graduation-level concepts. The AFCAT paper carries 300 marks, while EKT is marked out of 150. AFCAT exam pattern is key to effective preparation. It gives a clear idea about the number of questions, subject-wise weightage, time limits, marking scheme, and total marks. AFCAT Exam Pattern 2025 Overview Below are the key details of the AFCAT 2025 exam pattern to help candidates understand the structure of the test clearly:

Parameter Details Mode of Exam Online (Computer-Based Test) Number of Sections AFCAT: 4 sections EKT: 3 sections Number of Questions AFCAT: 100 questions EKT: 50 questions Maximum Marks AFCAT: 300 marks EKT: 150 marks Type of Questions Multiple-choice (Objective type) AFCAT Paper Duration 2 hours Language of Paper English AFCAT Exam Pattern for Online Test 2025 The AFCAT 2025 online test follows a structured pattern that all candidates should know before starting their preparation. The following are the key details of AFCAT Exam Pattern: The AFCAT online test is divided into four sections.

The paper includes a total of 100 objective-type questions with multiple-choice options.

The maximum marks for the AFCAT exam are 300.

The exam is conducted only in English.

Candidates must score at least the minimum qualifying marks to clear the exam.

Candidates can check the detailed structure of the AFCAT online test in the table below: Subjects Exam Duration Number of Questions Maximum Marks General Awareness 2 hours total 100 (overall) 300 (overall) Verbal Ability in English Numerical Ability Reasoning and Military Aptitude Test Also Check: AFCAT Salary 2025 AFCAT Selection Process 2025 AFCAT Books 2025 AFCAT Exam Pattern for EKT 2025 The Engineering Knowledge Test (EKT) is specifically for candidates applying to the Ground Duty (Technical) branch. The following are the key details: The EKT exam duration is 45 minutes.

It consists of 50 objective-type questions.

The maximum marks for EKT are 150.

The questions are based on Mechanical Engineering, Computer Science Engineering, and Electrical & Electronics Engineering topics.

Candidates can check the detailed structure of the AFCAT EKT in the table below: Subjects Exam Duration Number of Questions Maximum Marks Mechanical Engineering 45 minutes total 50 (overall) 150 (overall) Computer Science Engineering Electrical & Electronics Engineering AFCAT Exam Pattern for Technical Branch 2025 Candidates applying for the Ground Duty (Technical) branch have to appear for both the AFCAT exam and the EKT (Engineering Knowledge Test). The AFCAT paper consists of four sections, while EKT is a separate test based on technical subjects. Check the complete AFCAT exam pattern for the Technical branch: Section No. of Questions Marks Time Reasoning and Military Aptitude Test 35 105 2 Hours Verbal Ability in English 30 90 Numerical Ability 15 45 General Awareness 20 60 Mechanics / Computer Science / Electrical & Electronics (EKT) 50 150 45 Minutes

AFCAT Exam Pattern for Non-Technical Branch 2025 Candidates applying for Ground Duty (Non-Technical) branches only need to appear for the AFCAT exam. This paper includes questions from four sections, all of which are objective in nature. Check the complete AFCAT exam pattern for the Non-Technical branch: Section No. of Questions Marks Time Reasoning and Military Aptitude Test 35 105 2 Hours Verbal Ability in English 30 90 Numerical Ability 15 45 General Awareness 20 60 What Is AFCAT Marking Scheme 2025? Candidates should AFCAT 2025 marking scheme for effective exam preparation. The following are the key details: Correct Answer: Candidates earn 3 marks for every correct response.

Incorrect Answer: There is a negative marking of 1 mark for each wrong answer.

Unattempted Questions: No marks are awarded or deducted for questions that are left unanswered.

The final AFCAT score is calculated by adding the marks for correct answers and subtracting the penalty for incorrect ones. Knowing this marking scheme helps candidates plan their attempts carefully and minimize negative marking during the exam. AFSB SSB Exam Pattern 2025 Candidates are invited for the AFSB (Air Force Selection Board) interview after clearing the AFCAT online test. The AFSB interview is held in three main stages at different centres across India, including Dehradun, Varanasi, Gandhinagar, and Mysuru. This interview process is designed to assess your suitability and potential to become an Officer in the Indian Air Force. Stage 1: Screening Test Candidates face the Officer Intelligence Rating Test along with the Picture Perception and Discussion Test (PPDT) on the first day. This stage acts as a screening test. Candidates who pass Stage 1 move on to further testing.

Candidates must undergo a document verification process to confirm their eligibility for the chosen branch after qualifying Stage 1. Those who do not clear Stage 1 or fail the document check are sent back on the first day itself. Stage 2: Psychological, Group, and Personal Tests Candidates who qualify for Stage 1 attend Stage 2. It lasts four to five days. The fifth day is reserved for CPSS testing for candidates applying to the Flying Branch. Stage 2 includes: Psychological Tests: Written tests assessed by a psychologist to evaluate your mental fitness.

Group Tests: Interactive tasks conducted indoors and outdoors that assess teamwork, leadership, and problem-solving skills.

Personal Interview: One-on-one interview with an interviewing officer to evaluate personality, motivations, and communication.