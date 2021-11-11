AFMS Recruitment 2021: 200 Vacancies for SSC Officer Posts, Apply Online @amcsscentry.gov.in

AFMS Recruitment 2021 Notification: Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) has released a short notice for recruitment of Short Service Commissioned Officer (SSC Officer). Online applications shall be invited from Male and Female candidates for a total of 200 vacancies from 13 November 2021 on amcsscentry.gov.in. The last date for submitting online applications is 30 November 2021.

Shortlisted candidates shall be called for Interview Round in the month of December 2021.

Candidates seeking to apply for AFMS SSC Recruitment 2021 should have MBBS/ PG Diploma/ Post Graduation from any recognized university. Candidates can check more details below:

AFMS SSC Officer Important Dates

Starting Date Of Online Application – 13 November 2021

Last Date of Online Application - 30 November 2021

AFMS SSC Officer Vacancy Details

Short Service Commissioned Officer (SSC Officer) – 200 Posts

Male – 180 Posts

Female – 20 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for AFMS SSC Officer Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

MBBS/ PG Diploma/ Post Graduation from any recognized university

AFMS SSC Officer Age Limit:

MBBS - 30 years

PG Degree - 35 years

How to Apply for AFMS SSC Officer Recruitment 2021 ?

The Eligible candidates can apply online through official website from 30 November to 30 November 2021.

AFMS SSC Officer Short Notice

