AFMS Recruitment 2021: 200 Vacancies for SSC Officer Posts, Apply Online @amcsscentry.gov.in

Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) is hiring 200 Short Service Commissioned Officer (SSC Officer). Check Details Here.

Created On: Nov 11, 2021 15:19 IST
AFMS Recruitment 2021 Notification: Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) has released a short notice for recruitment of Short Service Commissioned Officer (SSC Officer). Online applications shall be invited from Male and Female candidates for a total of 200 vacancies from 13 November 2021 on amcsscentry.gov.in. The last date for submitting online applications is 30 November 2021.

Shortlisted candidates shall be called for Interview Round in the month of December 2021.

Candidates seeking to apply for AFMS SSC Recruitment 2021 should have MBBS/ PG Diploma/ Post Graduation from any recognized university. Candidates can check more details below:

AFMS SSC Officer Important Dates

  • Starting Date Of Online Application – 13 November 2021
  • Last Date of Online Application - 30 November 2021

AFMS SSC Officer Vacancy Details

Short Service Commissioned Officer (SSC Officer) – 200 Posts

  • Male – 180 Posts
  • Female – 20 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for AFMS SSC Officer Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

MBBS/ PG Diploma/ Post Graduation from any recognized university

AFMS SSC Officer Age Limit:

  • MBBS - 30 years
  • PG Degree - 35 years

How to Apply for AFMS SSC Officer Recruitment 2021 ?

The Eligible candidates can apply online through official website from 30 November to 30 November 2021.

FAQ

What is qualification for Medical SSC Officer Posts ?

MBBS OR PG Diploma OR Post Graduation from any recognized university

What is AFMS SSC Officer Age Limit ?

For MBBS - 30 years For PG Degree - 35 years

What is AFMS SSC Officer Application Last Date ?

30 November 2021
