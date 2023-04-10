AIATSL Recruitment 2023 for 495 Handyman & Ramp Service Executive Jobs, Walk In Interview, Check Details Here

AIATSL Recruitment 2023: Air India Air Transport Services Limited has announced the recruitment for the positions of Handyman, Ramp Service Executive Jobs. All the relevant information regarding the AIATSL Recruitment 2023 is available in this article for interested candidates to review.

AIATSL Handyman & Ramp Service Executive Recruitment 2023 Walk In Interview: Air India Air Transport Services Limited (AIATSL) has issued a notification inviting applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment of Handyman, Jr. Customer Service Executive, Customer Service Executive, and Other Vacancies on a Fixed Term Contract basis. The total number of vacancies available for these positions is 495.

Candidates can check the details and apply for the walk in interview for the vacancies from the official website of AIATSL i.e., www.aiasl.in. The selection process includes interview and document verification of the shortlisted candidates.

AIATSL Recruitment 2023

Interested candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can attend the walk-in interview scheduled from 17th to 20th April 2023. However, before applying for the vacancies, candidates are advised to carefully read the notification and ensure that they meet all the eligibility requirements.

Candidates are advised to keep a copy of their application form and other relevant documents for future reference. They can also contact the authorities through the contact details provided on the official website for any queries or concerns related to the recruitment process.

AIATSL Recruitment 2023: Overview

The AIATSL has invited applications for the AIATSL Recruitment 2023. The overview of the same is provided below for the candidates.

AIATSL Recruitment 2023 Recruitment Authority Rail India Technical and Economic Service Posts Name Handyman, Ramp Service Executive Jobs Mode of Application Online Application Starts Already Commenced Interview Date 17 to 20 April, 2023 Selection process Interview & Document Verification

AIATSL Recruitment 2023: Interview Date

The AIATSL Walk in Interviews for various vacancies are scheduled to be conducted from April 17, 2023 to April 20, 2023. Candidates must report on time at the venue to avoid any inconvenience. It is to be noted that the candidates are required to report at the Office of the HRD Department, AI Unity Complex, Pallavaram Cantonment, Chennai -600043 for the Walk in Interview.

AIATSL Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

Candidates can download the AIATSL Recruitment 2023 PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for examination. Download the official notification through the link given below.

Download PDF: AIATSL Recruitment 2023 Notification

AIATSL Recruitment 2023 Qualification

The AIATSL Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria has been released by the on its official website. Candidates can check the eligibility below

AIATSL Recruitment 2023 Age Limit

Candidates must not be aged more than 28 years to apply for the recruitment announced by AIATSL. It is to be noted that the age relaxation will be applicable as per the government guidelines.

AIATSL Recruitment 2023 Educational Qualification

Post Name Qualification Customer Service Executive Holds a bachelor's degree Junior Customer Service Executive Completed 12th grade Ramp Service Executive Holds an Industrial Training Institute (ITI) certificate in Motor Vehicle Auto Electrical/ Air Conditioning/ Diesel Mechanic/ Bench Fitter/ Welder, or holds a diploma in Mechanical/Electrical/ Production/ Electronics/ Automobile Utility Agent and Ramp Driver Completed 10th grade Handyman Completed 10th grade





AIATSL Walk in Interview 2023 Vacancy

AIATSL Handyman & Ramp Service Executive Recruitment 2023 Walk In Interview has announced a total of 495 job openings for positions of Handyman, Ramp Service Executive Jobs. Here's an overview of the vacancy details. However, for more detailed information about the job vacancies available, candidates must refer to the official notification.

Job Title Number of Openings Customer Service Executive 80 Junior Customer Service Executive 64 Ramp Service Executive/Utility Agent and Ramp Driver 121 Handyman 230 Total 495





How to apply for AIATSL Recruitment 2023?

Candidates are required to follow the steps given below to apply online for the AIATSL Recruitment 2023 for Handyman, Ramp Service Executive Jobs once the application process begins

Visit the official site of AIATSL i.e., "http://www.aiasl.in" Look for the careers section or the most recent news section on the website. Click on the careers section or the most recent news section to open it. Search for job postings for Customer Service Executive, Junior Customer Service Executive, Ramp Service Executive, Utility Agent and Ramp Driver, and Handyman. Once you find the job postings, click on each one to open them. Look for a download button or link on the job advertisement and click on it to download the advertisement. Open the downloaded advertisement and read through it carefully. Check if you meet the eligibility criteria mentioned in the employment notification/application form. If you meet the eligibility criteria, proceed to the next step. Note down the date and time for the direct interviews mentioned in the job advertisement. Visit the HRD Department office located at AI Unity Complex, Pallavaram Cantonment, Chennai -600043 on the date and time notified.

The application process has already commenced. The candidates must read the instructions given on the official notification carefully to avoid any errors in the application form and pay the applicable fee online as per the instructions provided on the website.