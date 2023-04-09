RITES Recruitment 2023 for 54 Electrical & Mechanical Engineers, Check Eligibility & Other Details

RITES Engineer Recruitment 2023: The Rail India Technical and Economic Service has announced the recruitment for the positions of Electrical & Mechanical Engineers. All the relevant information regarding the RITES Recruitment 2023 is available in this article for interested candidates to review.

RITES Engineer Recruitment 2023: Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES) Limited has released a notification inviting applications from eligible and interested candidates for 53 vacancies in the positions of Electrical and Mechanical Engineer. Interested applicants can submit their applications online through the official website of RITES, rites.com. The last date for submitting the application is April 18.

Applicants who wish to apply for these positions should carefully read the eligibility criteria before submitting their applications. The eligibility criteria includes educational qualifications, age limit, and other relevant qualifications. The selection process for the positions will include written tests and interviews

RITES Recruitment 2023

Out of the total vacancies, 23 positions are available for the Electrical Engineer (ES&T) role, while the remaining 31 positions are for the Mechanical Engineer post. This means that candidates who possess the necessary educational qualifications and experience in either of these fields can apply for the respective positions.

Candidates are advised to keep a copy of their application form and other relevant documents for future reference. They can also contact the authorities through the contact details provided on the official website for any queries or concerns related to the recruitment process.

Also Read: JSSC Latest Recruitment 2023

RITES Recruitment 2023: Overview

The RITES has invited applications for the RITES Recruitment 2023. The overview of the same is provided below for the candidates.

RITES Recruitment 2023 Recruitment Authority Rail India Technical and Economic Service Posts Name Electrical & Mechanical Engineers Mode of Application Online Application Starts Already Commenced Last Date to Apply April 18, 2023 Exam Date To be Announced Soon Selection process Examination & Document Verification

RITES Recruitment 2023: Exam Date

There is no official announcement regarding the RITES Recruitment 2023 Exam Date on the official website. However, the exam dates will be announced soon for the RITES Recruitment 2023.

Also Read: UGC NET Result 2023

RITES Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

Candidates can download the RITES Recruitment 2023 PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for examination. Download the official notification through the link given below.

Download PDF: RITES Recruitment 2023 Notification

RITES Recruitment 2023 Qualification

The RITES Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria has been released by the on its official website. Candidates can check the eligibility below

RITES Recruitment 2023 Age Limit

Candidates must not be aged more than 40 years to apply for the recruitment announced by RITES. It is to be noted that the age relaxation will be applicable as per the government guidelines.

RITES Recruitment 2023 Educational Qualification

To be eligible for the Electrical Engineer position, candidates must hold a recognized, full-time Bachelor's degree in Electrical, Electronics, Power Supply, Instrumentation & Control, Industrial Electronics, Electronics & Instrumentation, Applied Electronics, Digital Electronics, Power Electronics Engineering, Electronics and Telecommunication, Electronics & Communication, Electronics & Electrical, Electronics & Instrumentation or any combination of these fields.

To be eligible for the Mechanical Engineer position, candidates must hold a recognized, full-time Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering or Technology in Mechanical, Production, Production & Industrial, Manufacturing, Mechanical, Railways, Mechatronics & Automobile or any combination of these fields.

Also Read: KTET 2023 Registration

RITES Recruitment 2023 Vacancy

RITES Engineer Recruitment 2023 has announced a total of 54 job openings for positions of Electrical & Mechanical Engineers. Here's an overview of the vacancy details. However, for more detailed information about the job vacancies available, candidates must refer to the official notification.

Position Number of Vacancies Electrical Engineer (ES&T) 23 Mechanical Engineer 31

RITES Engineer Recruitment 2023 Application Form

As per the notification, the online application process for these vacancies has already started and will end on April 18, 2023. Interested candidates can apply for these posts through the Commission's official website, rites.com.

How to apply for RITES Recruitment 2023?

Candidates are required to follow the steps given below to apply online for the RITES Recruitment 2023 for Electrical & Mechanical Engineers once the application process begins

Before submitting the application, candidates should make sure that they meet all the necessary conditions and requirements of the position. Eligible candidates can apply for the position by visiting the Career Section of the official RITES website, www.rites.com and submitting the online application in the registration format provided. Upon submission of the application, a unique "Registration No." will be generated by the system. Candidates should make a note of this number and use it for all future communications with RITES Ltd. Candidates should take special care to provide accurate and complete information regarding their "Identity Proof" while filling up the application form. They should also ensure that the same Identity Proof is available in its original form at a later stage of the selection process. After filling in the necessary details in the application form, candidates should click on "Make payment" and pay the application fee as specified in the payment details section. Applications without successful fee payment will be considered incomplete and will be rejected. Candidates are advised to keep a copy of the completed application form with them and carry it to the selection process (if called).

RITES Recruitment 2023: Direct Link to Download Application Form

Candidates can apply online from the direct link given below

RITES Recruitment 2023 Direct Link to Apply Online

The application process has already commenced. The candidates must read the instructions given on the official notification carefully to avoid any errors in the application form and pay the applicable fee online as per the instructions provided on the website.