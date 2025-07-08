AIIMS Admit Card 2025: Download Junior Translation Officer Group B and Technical Officer-B Admit Card PDF at aiimsexams.ac.in - Link Here

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
AIIMS Admit Card 2025: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has released the detailed exam and admit card schedule for the post of Junior Translation Officer (Group 'B') and Technical Officer-B & Technical Officer-C (Group 'A'). The exam is scheduled to be held from July 18 to 22, 2025. 

Manish Kumar
Jul 8, 2025, 09:19 IST
AIIMS Admit Card 2025: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has released the detailed exam and admit card schedule for the post of Junior Translation Officer (Group ‘B’) and Technical Officer-B & Technical Officer-C (Group ‘A’)on its official website. Candidates who are going to appear in the Junior Translation Officer (Group ‘B’) and Technical Officer-B & Technical Officer-C (Group ‘A’) exam from July 18 to 22, 2025. The organisation is set to conduct the written exam for these posts from July 18 to 22, 2025 across the country. The exam hall ticket for these posts will be released on July 11, 2025. Candidates can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link at the official webstie-https://aiimsexams.ac.in.

AIIMS Admit Card 2025 Release Date

Candidates are required to download their admit card from the website from July 11, 2025 after providing their registration number and password. You can download the hall ticket directly through the link given below-

AIIMS Admit Card 2025

Downooad Link Soon 

AIIMS Admit Card 2025 Download

The written exam will be conducted in computer based test (CBT) mode and shift, timings & venue of examination has been released by the authority on its official website. You can download the details of exam venue and hall ticket pdf directly through the link given below-
AIIMS Admit Card 2025 Link

Important Instructions for AIIMS Technical Officer Exam 2025

Candidates who are going to appear in the Junior Translation Officer (Group ‘B’) and Technical Officer-B & Technical Officer-C (Group ‘A’) exam from July 18 to 22, 2025, should ensure that they have gone through the exam day guidelines before attempting the examination.

Candidates should reach the exam centre before the reporting time in order to complete all the equirements of the exam. Candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination centre after the gates get closed.
Candidates should carry their admit cards and a valid photo ID to avoid any last-minute confusions at the exam centre.

  • Passport,
  • Pan Card,
  • Voter ID,
  • Aadhaar Card,
  • Government Employee ID or
  • Driving License, etc.

AIIMS Admit Card 2025 Overview

AIIMS Technical Officer Admit Card 2025: Highlights

Organization

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi

Exam Name

Junior Translation Officer (Group ‘B’) and Technical Officer-B & Technical Officer-C (Group ‘A’) posts

Advt No.

ICMR/Recruitment-JTO/02/2024

Exam Date

July 18 to 22, 2025

Admit Card Release Date

July 11, 2025

Exam Mode

CBT

Official website

aiimsexams.ac.in

Steps to Download AIIMS Admit Card 2025?

Candidates can download AIIMS admit card after following the steps given below. 

  • Visit the official website: aiimsexams.ac.in
  • Click on the "AIIMS Admit Card 2025" link.
  • Click on the view details tab of AIIMS Admit Card 2025 Admit Card
  • Provide the details, such as registration number and password.
  • AIIMS Admit Card 2025 will appear on screen
  • Verify the details such as name, category, photo and signature.
  • Download the PDF and take a printout for future reference.

Manish Kumar

Assistant Content Manager

A Journalist and content professional with 13+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and Newstrackindia.com. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create content related to Education and Career sections including Notifications/News/Current Affairs etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

.
... Read More

