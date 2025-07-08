AIIMS Admit Card 2025: Download Junior Translation Officer Group B and Technical Officer-B Admit Card PDF at aiimsexams.ac.in - Link Here

AIIMS Admit Card 2025: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has released the detailed exam and admit card schedule for the post of Junior Translation Officer (Group ‘B’) and Technical Officer-B & Technical Officer-C (Group ‘A’)on its official website. Candidates who are going to appear in the Junior Translation Officer (Group ‘B’) and Technical Officer-B & Technical Officer-C (Group ‘A’) exam from July 18 to 22, 2025. The organisation is set to conduct the written exam for these posts from July 18 to 22, 2025 across the country. The exam hall ticket for these posts will be released on July 11, 2025. Candidates can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link at the official webstie-https://aiimsexams.ac.in.

AIIMS Admit Card 2025 Release Date

Candidates are required to download their admit card from the website from July 11, 2025 after providing their registration number and password. You can download the hall ticket directly through the link given below-