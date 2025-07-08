AIIMS Admit Card 2025: Download Junior Translation Officer Group B and Technical Officer-B Admit Card PDF at aiimsexams.ac.in - Link Here

AIIMS Admit Card 2025: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has released the detailed exam and admit card schedule for the post of Junior Translation Officer (Group ‘B’) and Technical Officer-B & Technical Officer-C (Group ‘A’)on its official website. Candidates who are going to appear in the Junior Translation Officer (Group ‘B’) and Technical Officer-B & Technical Officer-C (Group ‘A’) exam from July 18 to 22, 2025. The organisation is set to conduct the written exam for these posts from July 18 to 22, 2025 across the country. The exam hall ticket for these posts will be released on July 11, 2025. Candidates can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link at the official webstie-https://aiimsexams.ac.in.
AIIMS Admit Card 2025 Release Date
Candidates are required to download their admit card from the website from July 11, 2025 after providing their registration number and password. You can download the hall ticket directly through the link given below-
|
AIIMS Admit Card 2025
|
Downooad Link Soon
AIIMS Admit Card 2025 Download
The written exam will be conducted in computer based test (CBT) mode and shift, timings & venue of examination has been released by the authority on its official website. You can download the details of exam venue and hall ticket pdf directly through the link given below-
AIIMS Admit Card 2025 Link
Important Instructions for AIIMS Technical Officer Exam 2025
Candidates who are going to appear in the Junior Translation Officer (Group ‘B’) and Technical Officer-B & Technical Officer-C (Group ‘A’) exam from July 18 to 22, 2025, should ensure that they have gone through the exam day guidelines before attempting the examination.
Candidates should reach the exam centre before the reporting time in order to complete all the equirements of the exam. Candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination centre after the gates get closed.
Candidates should carry their admit cards and a valid photo ID to avoid any last-minute confusions at the exam centre.
- Passport,
- Pan Card,
- Voter ID,
- Aadhaar Card,
- Government Employee ID or
- Driving License, etc.
AIIMS Admit Card 2025 Overview
|
AIIMS Technical Officer Admit Card 2025: Highlights
|
Organization
|
All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi
|
Exam Name
|
Junior Translation Officer (Group ‘B’) and Technical Officer-B & Technical Officer-C (Group ‘A’) posts
|
Advt No.
|
ICMR/Recruitment-JTO/02/2024
|
Exam Date
|
July 18 to 22, 2025
|
Admit Card Release Date
|
July 11, 2025
|
Exam Mode
|
CBT
|
Official website
|
aiimsexams.ac.in
Steps to Download AIIMS Admit Card 2025?
Candidates can download AIIMS admit card after following the steps given below.
- Visit the official website: aiimsexams.ac.in
- Click on the "AIIMS Admit Card 2025" link.
- Click on the view details tab of AIIMS Admit Card 2025 Admit Card
- Provide the details, such as registration number and password.
- AIIMS Admit Card 2025 will appear on screen
- Verify the details such as name, category, photo and signature.
- Download the PDF and take a printout for future reference.
